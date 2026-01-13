It’s so darkly funny when you see mainstream media story beats.

Story beats by the way are key parts of a fictional narrative. It’s supposed to be a small, significant moment that moves the story forward. In fiction it’s that bit where you find out something ‘new’ that advances the plot or illustrates character development and an important moment in an individual character’s story arc.

Now I’ve seen people talk about the uniformity of media coverage and there have been some great exposures of instances where mainstream media is flooded with exactly the same message, word for word, at exactly the same time. Most people understand that this is propaganda, when it is pointed out to them (and Joe Rogan of course is not the first to point it out):

(Double click to access).

But at the same time most people don’t spot it as propaganda unless it is pointed out to them. Without that pointing out, it gets subliminally accepted as truth, in most instances, literally because it’s the only thing being heard or seen, it’s short, memorable, and even designed to give a sort of ‘aha” dopamine hit of ‘here’s something juicy that confirms what you already thought’.

But most people think of this in terms of propaganda or of advertising while forgetting that these are, at their root and origin (despite their use of the visual image) literary forms. Advertising begins as literature to compel you to buy something. Propaganda begins as literature to compel you to buy into a political worldview.

In other words, this is more than about ‘yes, they are deploying a slogan’ and even about more than ‘yes they are all biased in the same way’. It’s even more than them working from the same script. It is about the fact that, inherently, narratives with story beats are FICTION and that therefore if you see story beats in NEWS reporting, it means the people delivering that news are consciously fictionalising the world, that they are professing to deliver reality (objective facts) but actually and by design reprogramming your understanding of the world according to a fiction they are writing for you.

Story beats in news reporting confirm malign intent, and an incredibly profound malign intent of rewriting your understanding of reality, potentially blocking you from accessing any reality on these topics at all.

In modern reporting the story beat does the same thing it does in a novel or TV show script, it pushes the narrative forward and advances the plot. In this regard, when it’s in news reporting, think of plot as both a conspiratorial plot, and a story you are being told.

Yesterday two new narrative propaganda story beats dropped as ‘reporting’, one trivial and one supposedly important.

The first was a very standard, even hoarily (perhaps whore-ily would be better) Hollywood Voice invocation.

That story beat was “Mark Ruffalo destroys Trump”.

Now this was everywhere in media and social media at once. Every news outlet reported on it. But what did it actually consist of? A B grade Hollywood actor telling us he doesn’t like Trump. This is not news, of course. First, it’s subjective opinion. Second, it’s a bog-standard subjective opinion voiced every hour of every day for a decade by virtually everyone in that industry and profession. It’s no more ‘news’ than Mark Ruffalo’s opinion of his breakfast is ‘news’. As the preceding illustrates and as those last ten years testify, it’s not ‘new’ either, so it doesn’t even work, technically, as a story beat.

It tells us nothing new about Trump’s character or Mark Ruffalo’s character. We expect the Mark Ruffalo’s of this world to hate Trump and say stupid things about Trump. It only tells us that Mark Ruffalo hates Donald Trump, which isn’t particularly interesting.

Politically, too, we have seen that celebrity opinion has long been factored in and the public are conscious of the political bias of the movie elite. We have had much bigger stars than Mark Ruffalo express the same hatred of Trump, with little to no affect on how people vote or whether they support him. When Bob de Niro has delivered Raging Bull-shit monologues for years on Trump to zero effect outside the Democrat base, even Democrats should know that in pretty important ways the Hollywood Voice is laughed at and ignored. It’s years now since Ricky Gervais delivered his public destruction of the Hollywood vanity that their voice matters on politics or that millions of people will simply follow instructions from movie stars on what and who to hate and on what and who to love.

“Just pick up your award and go. Nobody cares.”

The thing is, Hollywood itself KNOWS now that this is the attitude of most of the public too. Jennifer Lawrence recently expressed this:

“We’ve learned election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for…” and she also noted that celebrity comments on politics only “add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart”.

So we have several factors here. They know getting Mark Ruffalo to slag off Donald Trump:

1. Isn’t news.

2. Isn’t important.

3. Most people don’t care.

4. It doesn’t change who people vote for.

So the question then, even as propaganda or as a narrative story beat, is why is it reported everywhere at once in exactly the same way as if it is a highly significant and new development? Why would political strategists think that reporting it is ‘good’ (as in effective) propaganda?

The exact same thing has failed again and again.

But what it’s failed at is persuasion. What is hasn’t failed at is demonisation. Look at that final part of Lawrence’s comment.

It only adds fuel to a fire that is ripping the country apart.

What Democrat politicians and Trump haters have learned, just like the rest of us have learned, is that this kind of content from this kind of source doesn’t swing elections or win extra votes, it doesn’t turn people who were not previously voting Democrat into Democrat voters.

But what they have also understood is that the same content that is highly ineffective on others, is highly effective on EXISTING Democrat voters. If your aim is not to persuade others, but to radicalise your own, it works. If your intent is not to prove what you are saying, and not to swing enoigh votes to win, but to drive your own base wild with blood lust THEN it is ‘good propaganda’. Because it works very well at that.

Demonisation radicalises your own base. Your own base then does more and more criminal and stupid things, more and more willingly (like blocking and confronting ICE agents). This creates confrontations, which create martyrs, and martyrs can be used to increase the frenzy, fury and violence of your base even more, to tear the country apart, on purpose, while all of these people are indoctrinated enough to think that the country is being taken apart by Trump, or ICE, or any Republican or conservative policy.

None of the content offered by Ruffalo was new. Movie stars have been expressing their hatred of Trump for a decade. Democrats have been calling Trump a rapist for a long time, via the completely fake E.Jean Carroll case. And of course Democrats have also been calling Trump a pedophile for quite a while too, enabled to do this by a single ancient photograph of Trump with Epstein and by the non-appearance of the Epstein Files (accurately described by Trump as a hoax, since the idea that the Democrats would have never used such evidence against Trump if it existed and he was involved is absurd, just as the idea that they would hand such evidence to him intact is absurd as well).

What is new though is that Ruffalo didn’t imply Trump was a rapist and a pedophile. He stated both directly at a public event. The reason that it had so much attention was two-fold. First, it was to normalise directly stating these lies rather than just implying them, and to make them things said not just on social media but on camera at public events. The calculation there is that Trump won’t sue, or that if he sues the false accusations are even more normalised and spread, can be discussed at length in of course a prejudicial and biased manner, and can be used like Russian Collusion lies (and again false sexual smears in the Steele dossier) while any resulting court case can be heard in a jurisdiction where corrupt Democrat judges can support the accusations, following the E.Jean Carroll precedent.

All of that makes publicly lying in the most disgusting way possible about Trump a low risk strategy, even though defamation laws and slander laws technically exist. It doesn’t require any courage on Mark Ruffalo’s part to spread these lies, but it is the most explicit example of doing so from Hollywood so far.

And again, the aim is not to prove or persuade. The aim is to radicalise and enrage. There is full knowledge that if Ruffalo establishes a precedent where famous Democrats can say these things with impunity and say them literally, then non famous Democrats will be encouraged to commit acts of ‘resistance’, crime, disorder and violence that aim to overthrow the Trump administration. The idea is not so much to impeach Trump or politically mock him, as it is to create ongoing civic disturbance that makes governance impossible and blocks Trump’s policies through chaotic (but engineered) running insurrection.

This is what makes it a story beat and why it’s spread everywhere. The newness is just an escalation of the demonisation of Trump and the radicalisation of the Democrat base, even though those things have been happening for a long time already. It’s not new in terms of a celebrity attacking Trump but it is new in terms of explicitly stating, as facts, the lies that he’s a rapist and pedophile on camera at a public event.

The second story beat that was everywhere yesterday was a UK one, the reporting of what are claimed to be the lowest homicide rates in London since 2014. Again, this was reported everywhere in exactly the same way. On the surface, it has more reason to be reported than the opinions of Mark Ruffalo. It’s certainly more important. But of course there is a clear narrative aim here as well. The figures are not being reported because their accuracy is assured or because they cover an important topic. They are being reported to present Sadiq Khan’s London as safe. This obviously ties into anti Trump narratives too given the hostility between the two men. The reporting is designed to show Sadiq Khan as a good and effective Mayor and Trump as a liar for criticising him. It’s also more broadly intended to undermine rightwing commentary on the negative impacts of open borders, mass immigration, and cities overrun with imported populations.

Everyone is supposed to look at these low homicide rate headlines and conclude that western cities are MORE safe when the white population has almost disappeared and when millions of people from the Third World have been imported or when Third World immigrants of the first or second generation are actually running the city.

This one, too, fulfils the characteristics of a story beat. It’s new information, intended to induce a change in public perception, what might be described as a character development or shift in the story arc. The thing is intended to say London is safe, those saying otherwise are liars, go forth and spread this news while sneering at right wingers and joyously celebrating the Muslim rule of London (and, by association and similarity, of New York).

Now homicide figures in London may indeed have declined. It’s possible. It’s also highly possible that the figures and the methodology of obtaining the figures have been manipulated or massaged. What you purportedly have is a drop in the number of deaths confirmed as murders. But such a drop doesn’t necessarily mean fewer people are being murdered. It could mean that fewer murders are being detected (in other words, perversely, you’d get a drop in these figures from murderers being better at disposing of the bodies and a city of highly intelligent serial killers might have a low detected homicide rate). It could mean that fewer murders are being classified as murders (more likely than the city of serial killers scenario).

In other words if prosecutors, the police and the judiciary are WORSE at their jobs you could get a drop in the acknowledged murder rate as prosecutions fail and evidence goes undetected. And if the same authorities are deliberately doing deals to downplay crimes generally or downplay crimes from specific groups, perhaps by forms of plea-bargaining or by being more prone to classify murders as accidents or manslaughter, then you’d get a drop from those changes too.

It might seem hard to do this for example with stabbings or shootings, but any awareness of how ethnic crimes are prosecuted and not prosecuted by Soros backed officials and a leftist progressive justice system must understand that people quite literally get away with murder if they are from favoured groups. Leftists generally are also very ready to champion violent criminals including murderers from the right groups or if instructed to do so by the leftist progressive media. The UK already has two tier policing and an engrained corruption issue of ignoring crimes from groups they are frightened of or aligned with which has distorted anti terrorism efforts and which has also actively assisted child rapists. The idea that murders couldn’t possibly be subject to the same forces of distortion, including in the reckoning of how many murders have actually taken place, is naive.

It might be interesting to compare the ‘London has the lowest homicide rate since 2014’ charts with charts depicting the following:

“…..the number of missing persons reported in both London and the UK has risen significantly in recent years. In London alone, the number of reported missing person cases has increased by 77 percent since 2010, a rate described by a senior police officer as “unsustainable”. Nationally, the UK sees approximately 180,000 people reported missing each year, which equates to one person every 90 seconds. This figure is believed to be a significant underestimate, as 353,000 missing persons files are opened annually. The number of cases reported has continued to rise, with the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) reporting 147,914 missing person cases in 2015/16, increasing to 173,369 in 2021/22. This upward trend is attributed to broader societal challenges, including austerity measures that have weakened public services such as mental health support, housing, and drug and alcohol services, contributing to increased vulnerability and instability.”

Since these people are missing, we don’t know how many of them are dead or murdered (until they stop being missing).

It’s also the case that in highly diverse populations of constantly increasing immigration, especially in cities like London, there are hundreds of thousands of illegals, people who are not registered by the authorities in any way, do not have citizenship, do not appear on electoral rolls, and who exist in the black economy more prone to being engaged in or the victims of violence including murder.

All these factors (along with mugging rates, theft, violence and assault below the level of murder, and rape and sexual assaults which have increased ten fold in the last 20 years in the UK) are ignored to press the fictional story beat presentation of Sadiq Khan’s London as a ‘safe city’.

So it’s clear with both of these news reports, seemingly so different: they aren’t news, they are narrative, and they are everywhere at once for very specific political purposes, in order to fictionalise the world we live in, to either make that world more violent when the masters of these fictions aren’t in power (the Ruffalo story beat), or to disguise how violent it already is when they are (the London homicides story beat).

Everything they give you is political, and all of it is fiction too.