Bruce Miller
11h

The comical Ruffalo is the prototypical beta male Democrat. What sort of nitwit cares about anything this prissy, poodle-haired poseur bleats? Of course they all repeat the same script. They all serve the same masters. Do you really think it's a mere coincidence that every beta male Democrat pol now drops "F bombs" in a futile effort to not look like the pathetic pussies they are? Is it a coincidence that the new Horst Wessel of the Democrat Party - Renee Good - is trumpeted when the level of Democrat fraud in Minnesota is being revealed as a massive swindle of America's hardworking native sons and daughters? All of it is orchestrated. All of it is false, Propaganda that would make Goebbels or Pravda blush. All of it pushed by a rotten, globalist corporate structure that takes its orders from the same ghouls and liars running the DNC. The real tragedy is that any thinking, sentient being believes this comically false narrative. The notion of Hollywood - a town filled with pedos and rapists - calling Trump one is rich beyond measure.

Barry Lederman, "normie"
11h

It works every time to keep “useful idiots” in line and not look when reality like Iran on fire shows up that potentially could snap them out of their trans.

