Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
3h

Hollywood, despite its communist infiltration after the war, made some reasonably good fictional and semi-factual films in the 1950s/1960s and even beyond with patriotic actors like Audie Murphy, John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, and Charlton Heston but is now an overflowing cess-pit of pampered wealthy traitors who denigrate the spirit that made America great and free that was reflected in film.

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Litr8r's avatar
Litr8r
3h

As always, a brilliant analysis, Daniel. Bravo!

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