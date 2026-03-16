We all know that Iran funded and supported terrorism around the world for 47 years.

We all know that Qatar did as well.

And we all know that Hollywood actors directors and celebrities represent a depraved and immoral class of people, many of whom are perverts, some of whom are rapists, some of those rapists being child rapists, and nearly all of them, including those who have never engaged in the worst depravities, being accomplices, excusers and friends of those who do.

All of Hollywood portrayed child rapist Roman Polanski as an unfairly martyred and unjustly exiled artistic genius whose filmic creativity far eclipsed any petty little moral consideration such as whether it’s appropriate to hero worship a man who forced himself on a 14 year old. They all stood and applauded Polanski when he has never faced justice for his historic but absolutely proven case of child rape.

If you don’t know that Hollywood is a sewer, you are probably a rat.

Ordinarily, then, it’s become pretty redundant to castigate Hollywood and its depraved denizens. It’s a statement of the bleedingly obvious. But I think it’s worth mentioning this years Oscars for one specific reason and that is this:

Incredibly, they are getting worse.

We are told by the more optimistic voices that the Culture Wars are done, and that the forces of sanity and reason won the day. The Democrats lost in 2024. Kamala’s celebrity packed campaign crashed snd burned. Bob De Niro’s spittle flecked rants didn’t cause Trump’s fall. Bruce Springsteen and Bono leading the music world charge of Resistance in a Tuxedo didn’t work either.

It all fell as flat, dead and useless as a Jimmy Kimmel monologue navigating that difficult artistic territory between patrician Establishment Sneer and the street Democrat voter level of Laughing With Glee Because We Murdered Charlie.

Surely, an actual assassination would kill the hysteria, dishonesty, smug certainty, misplaced sense of moral righteousness and self blind slavering hatred of the Democrat celebrities? Surely it might just finally intrude onto their consciousness, onto whatever shrivelled palp of heart remains when the brain is nothing but arrogant entitlement, that they might be the bad guys?

After all, they had plenty of build up to look back on, and plenty of opportunities, before Charlie’s brutal murder, to reassess their positions and try a little humble pie.

Ricky Gervais offered the definitive takedown of Woke Hollywood’s political posturing way back at the Golden Globes of 2020:

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f** off, OK?"*

So these people had voices within the Celebrity bubble telling them what ordinary people thought of them. Gervais, for all his Soft Left naivety, was a rare voice intruding from the working class. Nobody else could have told them as bluntly, accurately and amusingly that a rich and pampered class cosplaying as freedom fighters or saviours of the planet is a gross and frankly disgusting spectacle….even if the causes they supported were actually just.

When the causes aren’t just, of course, it becomes so much worse.

Rich people telling poor people to pay higher taxes, when they avoid theirs altogether.

Owners of private jets using them to fly to huge climate change conferences or getting pizzas flown to them from Italy demanding that ordinary people be denied a two week holiday abroad via a budget airline ticket.

And people who live in gated mansions with heavily armed private security protecting them telling ordinary people they are fascists for opposing borderless mass migration.

And an industry that more than any other in the world has facilitated the ability of powerful sexual degenerates to abuse and rape a factory line of the young, the vulnerable and the gullible, people who glad handed and praised the perverts among them, pathetically transferring their own history of sexual crimes onto the man they most despise.

All of these are obvious.

But apart from Gervais interjecting a stern time to shut up, which they ignored, and Jennifer Lawrence showing a bit more intelligence than the rest in a November 2025 interview for The New York Times:

“But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.”

Nothing has changed. They are even worse.

At the 2024 Grammys, and at the 2024 SAG Awards and the Oscars, celebrities wore no doubt expensive little lapel badges designed by a group called Artists4Ceasefire and featuring a red hand symbol. The Red Hand is a terrorist symbol which became popular with Hamas and other Islamic terrorist factions following the 2000 Ramallah lynching, where two Israeli soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated, with photos of bloodied hands circulating widely after the Israelis, having been torn apart by hand following a mob invasion of the Palestinian police facility where they were being held. That event included reports of the cannibalisation of the murdered soldiers with the savage Palestinian mob smearing their faces with the blood of the slain and consuming flesh ripped from the bodies. The Red Hand derives from one of these murderous savages triumphantly showing the blood on his hands.

Twenty four years later, Hollywood signalled that it agreed with the cannibals.

Snopes and other fact checkers of course opine that the label the celebrities wore was orange, and that there was no intent to mirror the Red Hand. But it’s a very red shade of orange so far as I can tell from the pictures, and the Red Hand was an existing, known terrorist symbol that the badge exactly mirrors. Innocent mistake? When the badge in 2024 was signalling opposition to Israel and support for Hamas? I don’t think so. Fact checkers too describe claims of cannibalism as an Islamophobic blood libel, despite the fact that these men were ripped apart by a mob whose faces as well as hands were covered in gore and blood afterwards and that the bodies were ritually desecrated and mutilated too.

In savagery of this extraordinarily extreme level, especially with rirual elements, cannibalism is a historic commonplace. Either way, the Red Hand signals full support for the most bestial of murders.

There was therefore nothing accidental in the use of that imagery. It was a signal. A sly wink. We say this is about ceasefire. But we mean to celebrate depraved brutality. Perhaps some of the Hollywood wearers of the badge were utterly ignorant of where the red hand symbol comes from and what it references. I’m always amenable to the idea that these people are extraordinarily stupid and wouldn’t know about or research anything they virtue signal on. But it’s rather like the collective Hollywood guilt for people like Harvey Weinstein. It’s possible to be dumb enough not to know, but when the reference is already famous or the pervert is already notorious, how do you keep not knowing?

Poor Oprah Winfrey has been unfortunate enough to innocently befriend and associate with multiple rapists, including John of God, the healer who ran a baby factory while abusing over 600 victims, and an even longer and closer friendship with Weinstein. Oprah has of course herself described being a rape victim, and expressed sympathy for victims, but must at the least be an unusually bad judge of character.

I will leave readers to judge how much of Hollywood’s general and sexual depravity comes from being naive, being stupid, and being unaware, compared to how much of it comes from being depraved, being complicit, and being guilty. What I can say is that while it’s perfectly possible to innocently know a pervert, it should be incumbent on an adult to actually know what ideologies and groups they endorse, when crimes are public record, are actually like.

And it’s on this level that Hollywood political activism becomes more and more loathsome. This year, Ricky Gervais repeated his 2020 comments, adding “they still aren’t listening”. At recent ceremonies for instance actors and actresses gave a repeat of the Red Hand badge with new little designer signals, wearing Anti ICE badges:

“Celebrities have worn anti-ICE badges at major award events in 2026 to protest the actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, particularly following the fatal shootings of American citizens by ICE agents.

Golden Globes 2026 : Stars including Mark Ruffalo , Wanda Sykes , Natasha Lyonne , Ariana Grande , and Jean Smart wore “Be Good” and “ICE Out” pins in tribute to Renee Good , a 37-year-old unarmed U.S. citizen killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7, and Keith Porter Jr. , a Los Angeles resident killed by an off-duty ICE officer on New Year’s Eve.

Grammy Awards 2026 : The trend continued with Justin and Hailey Bieber , Billie Eilish , Finneas , Kehlani , Joni Mitchell , and Bad Bunny wearing “ICE Out” pins. Bad Bunny explicitly condemned ICE in his acceptance speech, stating, “ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Other Events: The movement extended to the SAG Awards, Sundance Film Festival, and New York Fashion Week, with figures like Natalie Portman and Olivia Wilde also participating. The campaign, backed by organizations including the ACLU, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Maremoto, has been described as part of a broader “craftivism” movement, with pins, T-shirts, and even knitted “Melt the ICE” hats gaining traction.

The campaign has sparked both support and criticism, with some calling it performative “virtue signalling,” while organizers argue it raises awareness and fuels real political pressure, including contributing to the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Again, the surface explanation is a response to ‘injustice’, an assertion of moral superiority, and a totally unthinking, collectivist political statement that assumes all decency and goodness is on their side. But what it really is, is of course moral inversion, the Democrat production of fake and vile martyrs out of people who behaved in stupid and criminal ways, which goes alongside the demonisation of those fighting terrorism or trying to enforce sane and sensible border laws.

It’s part and parcel of the inversions that shift Epstein blame (a Democrat donor invited at least 17 times to the White House by Bill Clinton) to Trump and Republicans. It’s part and parcel of Democrat support for domestic terrorism as ‘Resistance’ to the Trump administration. It’s the hysteria and lies of constant claims of fascism and dictatorship. And it’s Hollywood Luxury Terrorism.

Reference bloody murder and say you are good. Make martyrs of the deranged and say you are good. Fight against policies that won the vote and say you are saving Democracy. Support Hamas and call that kindness. Encourage people to physically attack the police and then blame the police for the inevitable consequence. Give speeches in tuxedos from positions of privilege telling half the country they are evil for having a different opinion.

And now, with the films picked as winners at this years Oscars, double down on it all.

Two significant winners this year are Sinners and One Battle After Another. Both are execrable movies if you were looking for intelligent, thoughtful pieces with any shade of nuance or insight. Both are at best workmanlike as popcorn for the brain entertainments that at least know which direction the camera should be pointing or how to keep the boom out of shot. They aren’t art. They aren’t brilliantly written. They aren’t innovative or interesting. The acting is fairly risible, featuring a particularly crass and wooden turn from the perennially dour and overrated Sean Penn and an almost spoof like offering from Leonardo DiCaprio, whose admitted once-talent seems to have been finally raped to death by his politics. In Sinners, both the Heroic Blacks and the Wicked Whites are such paper thin (or only skin colour deep) portrayals that it’s hard to believe the actors are real human beings, let alone the characters.

These movies are student level agitprop. Pure propaganda, and of a particularly clumsy kind too.

The message of Sinners is that all white people are KKK vampires. Them white folks is wicked evil, sure enough. They done suck da blood of us black folks for generations, I tell you. You can’t do wrong killing a thing that’s already dead inside, that’s what I’m a saying.

To be frank, the imaginary dialogue I’m supplying as a spoof there is less clunkingly obvious than Sinners itself. It’s a case where if you spoof it, you elevate it, because it’s not so much a film acting as a vehicle for a politics of hypocritical racial hatred, it’s more a thing that IS race hate, with nothing else there at all except a budget.

One might imagine that it was summoned from the Dimension of Hate in a ceremony, rather than filmed on location. In the process of expressing that hate, it shucks away all the inconveniences of an actual movie-acting, script, plot, soul, thought-in the relentless pursuit of Purpose. It wants to nail people to a chair, force their eyes wide with a mechanical device straight from A Clockwork Orange, and fast cut non subliminal messaging with maximum sound and fury with the apparent desire that everyone should leave the theatre and immediately kill the first white person they meet.

Similarly it’s hard to think of One Battle After Another as a movie. It’s more blatantly propagandistic than anything offered by the Soviets or by Nazi Germany. Leni Riefenstahl would laugh at it, not because it’s a film about fighting fascism, but because it’s a fascist film created by people with no self awareness or talent. Riefenstahl at least knew what she was doing. Astonishingly, the most likely response from anyone who loves film will not be isn’t fascism awful but more likely a cynical and depressed at least the Nazis knew how to direct.

There’s a superb and full ripping apart of this godawful shit shower of a movie (shit show doesn’t quite cover it. You aren’t being asked to passively observe a turd on a sidewalk. The turd is being thrown in your face while you are asked to rub it in your hair and moan in delight). That review is here:

https://www.splicetoday.com/moving-pictures/one-embarrassment-after-another

(Highlight and click open link).

I can’t top what the excellent author of that review has put, but suffice to say One Battle After Another is not a movie. It’s not an entertainment. It’s not art. It’s agitprop from start to finish, and agitprop that makes an evening of Soviet commissioned poetry of the 1970s sound like a great night out. A Bad Bunny halftime show is subtle by comparison.

This is an Anti-Movie.

It’s a masturbatory basement dwellers love letter to Antifa, the words obscured by weak semen stains, one of which is called Leonardo DiCaprio. It tells the audience that domestic terrorism is cool and that they should go out and make some bombs while smoking pot. That, apparently, is the secret of being a Good Person. Years ago I grew to hate films like The Wind that Shakes the Barley, which turned the Neanderthal child killers of the IRA into romantic heroes. This manages to be worse. It doesn’t really romanticise terrorism because the bomber isn’t presented as a freedom fighting stud (possibly a young DiCaprio could have played a boyishly charming terrorist that girls and some men want to fuck). What we have instead is an old man DiCaprio (his real life penchant for much younger ladies hovering to the side of screen) giving us Pot Addled Principles.

And the truth of that is that Hollywood is more and more presenting both what the average Democrat voter and what Hollywood elites are, with the sole distinction being the level of money they can devote to it.

Cosplay luxury terrorists. People who do genuinely believe that the good guys smoke pot all day, make a bomb, and can then throw it around while only harming Cartoon Nazis and White Supremacists, because after all that’s what everyone who isn’t them, must be.

A black supremacist, race hate vampire flick and a domestic terrorist recruitment ad also saying, in a slightly different way, kill the white folks.

That’s Hollywood now. A little of the sickness and rot on the casting couch is harder to get away with today, since Weinstein and Epstein. So they make terrorist propaganda films instead, which have no content except hate. It’s gotta get out of the system, somehow, right?