Jupplandia

Stout Yeoman
3h

It used to be said, to encapsulate the infuence of the US, that when the US sneezes it is Britain which catches cold. This should be updated to when the US gets the 'flu Britain develops pneumonia as a warning to us for what is heppening in the US is deeply worrying and way more than just sneezing. It is a portent for the UK.

To see the future look into our school playgrounds for a glimpse of what is coming. Immigrant children raised to honour their parents' homelands and culture by teachers who denigrate English history will become a majority.

Richard Luthmann
8m

Borders are not symbolism. They are the line between order and chaos. If a president wins on enforcement and then appears to blink, opponents escalate. That is political gravity. The lesson from crime policy applies here: visible retreat invites visible defiance. Deportation policy is hard, messy, and legally contested. But if federal law becomes optional in practice, every future mandate weakens. The real danger is not one stalled operation. It is the normalization of resistance to lawful authority. Secure borders can coexist with due process and humane standards. What cannot coexist is selective enforcement driven by intimidation and political theater.

