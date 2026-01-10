For comparison, and because I am seeing several people say ‘she was trying to flee and shouldn’t have been shot’ let’s compare this with Ashli Babbitt.

Babbitt had no weapon. She posed ZERO threat. In fact, she was in a vulnerable position when shot. There is no way she could have immediately harmed the officer who killed her. She was not posing a current threat to him. Theoretically she could have got herself into a standing position, headed towards the officer, drawn a weapon (that she didn’t have, but let’s say she could have had one) and THEN she would pose a threat.

But she was killed while she posed no threat.

Good had a deadly weapon. Cars are deadly weapons. You get hit by a car even at low speeds and you’ll know it. Terrorists have repeatedly used cars as weapons. There is a huge difference between a woman being several feet away from you and a car accelerating towards you.

Good was armed and dangerous. The car was the weapon, and her driving it with total disregard of agents being around it, was dangerous.

So what we are comparing is shooting someone unarmed not posing a threat, with shooting someone armed and dangerous.

This is the key difference, and it doesn’t change whether you read Good’s intent as fleeing or killing. That’s a subjective decision. The objective facts are that what she was doing could easily have killed an agent and was a CHOICE.

You choose to drive your car backwards suddenly, not knowing or caring if anyone is directly behind when you are being surrounded by cops, that’s one instance where you could have killed someone. You choose to drive forward after that, with a cop in front of you and close to your car, that’s a SECOND instance where you could have killed someone. You choose to ignore clear instructions to stop, that’s proof that you have been warned and had the opportunity to behave differently, in which case there would be no need to fire.

If she had stopped and still been shot, that would be murder. Turning the wheel while gunning the car forward is not enough. The officer can’t have known for certain he wouldn’t be hit, and she can’t have known for certain she wouldn’t hit him. Those were icy conditions that fortunately slowed the vehicle somewhat, but you’re still asking the cop to let a person who IS using a car as a deadly weapon to go, while hoping he can leap out of the way, and while assuming she doesn’t hit anyone else.

It is ridiculous to expect an officer to make all those choices and assumptions while a lunatic is driving a car close enough to hit him.

People holding a weapon are often shot at a greater distance than this and it’s legal and legitimate, because they have a WEAPON. When you use a car as a weapon, whether to kill OR to ESCAPE, you have put yourself in the position where it’s legal and legitimate for cops to shoot you.

When you are prone and unarmed, and there’s no weapon in sight, you HAVEN’T.

That even some on the Right don’t understand this in the context of multiple instances of cars being used in terrorist incidents simply shows that moral logic requires context (the differences in being unarmed or armed, the fact that a person driving a car is armed WITH THE CAR) rather than an absolute erroneously applied to two different situations.

Now that’s the polite and logical version. All of the above is true and renders it just and accurate to send officer Byrd to prison while exonerating this ICE agent.

But here is the darker truth.

THEY DON’T CARE.

Here is their reaction when confronted with evidence that proves the ICE shooting was justified:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/minneapolis-mayor-jacob-frey-dismisses-new-ice-shooting-video-says-agent-walked-away-hop-his-step

(Highlight and click the option to go to the footage).

They WANTED Babbitt murdered because she was pro Trump.

They will CALL Good’s death murder whatever the facts because she was anti Trump.

That’s all there is. We are supposed to accept that the default is that they can commit crimes, encourage crimes, and kill us, AND that we can’t have any police force respond to any of it or try to prevent any of it. As soon as such a police force exists and acts in accordance with the actual law, rather than Democrat instruction, that police force is another target for murder.

But I’m not quite right in saying that’s all there is, because there’s another EVEN darker truth here.

They wanted Good to die.

We didn’t. We want people like Good to not be lunatics and to obey the existing laws.

But they, the Democrat party and its leaders and its media, WANTED Good to die.

They stoked up their lunatics. They lied to them. They drove them to more and more insanity. They encouraged and PAID them to engage in ‘active resistance’, NOT lawful protest, by blocking ICE agents, threatening ICE agents, besieging ICE facilities, and using violence against ICE agents. They ordered regular police not to assist ICE and not to respond to calls for assistance. They made clear that they themselves wanted people to VIOLENTLY disrupt lawful ICE activities.

They groomed them to get in exactly the situations that would end in their deaths. Good’s girlfriend had her camera rolling. Good was a paid Democrat activist. She was just one of probably hundreds if not thousands, all primed to create a deadly confrontation.

All encouraged to seek out their deaths as a propaganda tool for Democrats.

They knew something like this was coming, and that was their PLAN. That’s the whole point of driving their followers mad. It’s the whole point of releasing criminals. It’s the whole point of instant deification (she was a poet, you know).

They need martyrs for propaganda. It works for them. And martyrs have to die.

The truth underlying all of this is that Democrat power feeds on crime and chaos and shrivels up and disappears when law and order is real. They know it. And their attitude to their followers or to general society is no different to that of an imam or Hamas leader prepping low IQ Muslims to be suicide bombers.

This was Suicide Activism, win win for the Democrats. If ICE let her go, it’s a Democrat win, just do it again, wait for the martyr next time. And you’ve shown ICE are powerless and Democrat rules are in charge. If they shoot her, it’s a new range of t shirts and banners in the Holy War for total Democrat control of everything.

It feeds on death just like Palestinian terrorism does. And it doesn’t care which side dies, again, just like Palestinian terrorism. Every death is useful to them.

Jimmy Kimmel has a new t shirt already. Well done everyone. That’s a wrap.