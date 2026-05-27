The University of Austin supplied an interesting and very accurate response to the details which have emerged regarding the upcoming Christopher Nolan Odyssey film, which of course has also been widely mocked for its absurdly woke casting choices.

A pretty black actress has been cast as Helen of Troy, and reportedly Ellen Page (oh, right, Elliot) has been cast as Achilles. The first seems very definitely confirmed. The second may well be untrue. By any rational criteria though either of these casting choices are patently absurd.

Helen is described in the Homeric epics as ‘fair’ and indeed ‘white’ in multiple translations of the original Greek. The impression given is that she is light skinned even by (white) Greek standards. Some versions describe her hair in ways that seem to indicate she is being described as blonde. There is nothing in the epics that suggests she is of a different race to the Greeks of the time that the story is set. When such characters are described, they are always given a distant foreign origin or are described as ‘dusky’, ‘dark of hue’ and the like.

There seems very little doubt that a Bronze Age woman in Ancient Greece of a high royal family would have been, surprise surprise, ethnically Greek. Both the descriptions in the text and the reality that this is a Greek story from the Mycenaean period make it very clear that it’s asinine in the extreme to cast a black woman in this role. There aren’t even oral versions from the long period before the myths were written down that survived with differing descriptions.