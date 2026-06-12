Yesterday, the (now former) UK Defence Minister John Healey resigned from the government. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns (who represented UK Veterans) followed hours later. The resignations come in reaction to the Defence Investment Plan the Prime Minister and the Treasury asked the defence ministers to accept.

The problem, however, is that the DIP does not meet the commitments to NATO that the government have already declared. In earlier defence analysis, combined with a pledge to increase defence spending to 5% of annual GDP, the Ministry of Defence and the defence ministers seem to have been been led to believe that an additional £38 billion on UK defence would be provided. The DIP funding that came back with Treasury approval committed to just half of that figure.

Healey set out his complaints in his resignation letter:

As is now standard for these resignation letters, the above is a mixture of fact and fiction, self congratulation and recrimination in equal measures. We can ignore the puffing bullshit at the start about Labour’s incredible successes, and the obligatory resignation absurdities such as highly praising the personal qualities of the leader you are saying you can no longer follow.

The factual content is in the central complaint that the DIP fails to adequately protect the UK, and that UK defence spending is too low. Over recent years decades of defence cuts and reductions of the size of the Armed Forces have come home to roost. Recent conflicts have exposed the truly pathetic depths to which the UK, once the owners of the greatest Navy and Army on the planet, has sunk.

Stockpiles have been sent to Ukraine as part of the lunatic fetish for interference there that has seized the British political Establishment and the affluent, metropolitan middle class voters on whom they largely depend and from whom they are largely drawn. This together with financial support (much of which however ends up stolen by Ukrainian fraud) has to some extent propped up the Zelensky regime, along with similar contributions from others. But in the UK case it has dangerously exposed our present limitations. It led, for instance, to an admission that if the UK were to enter a full war against Russia (in Ukraine or elsewhere) the munitions and supplies we have available would last about 10 days.

Russian responses to our Ukraine interventions have also been humiliating to us. The Russians have operated near or in our territorial waters, with little effective response beyond a sort of minimal escorting and monitoring of them and belligerent commentary that appeared to be exactly what it was-a feeble leadership rattling an empty scabbard.

The truth is that if any serious foreign force tried to invade the UK, certainly if the US, China, Russia or possibly a few others wanted to do so, there is almost nothing conventionally that we could do to stop them. The only deterrent we have is our nuclear capacity. If we confined ourselves to conventional warfare, we simply don’t have the men, the stockpiles, the planes, the ships, and the industrial base to resist.

Beyond that, fresh plans for subsuming the UK forces in an EU controlled Army have just exposed the Europhile fetishes and lack of awareness of our government, at a time when the capacity to act independently is more important than ever and the EU’s essential contempt for Britain as a putative ‘ally’ has been exposed again and again.

By contrast with our servile attitude to the EU nations, we have been the feckless ungrateful ally when it comes to the US and even more to Israel, concerned far more with appeasing the Muslim vote at home than with helping our two strongest traditional allies of the Cold War years. We have been a mewling, complaining, unhelpful and serially dishonest ‘ally’ of the US in ways which have destroyed for instance the previously strong intelligence links between the old Five Eyes nations.

As Hellish 2050 outlines in an excellent short Substack article today, the UK governments Dhimmi submission to an increasingly rapid Islamic conquest has caused severe security alarms in the US administration, only exacerbated and confirmed by measures such as opposing US action on Iran, constantly castigating Israel for defending itself from Iran and Iranian terror proxies, and ‘recognising Palestine’. Hellish 2050 is one of a very few voices to accurately outline the nuclear dimension of these issues:

“The UK has a nuclear weapon system. The warhead is made in the UK, however the missile that carries the warhead is called “Trident”. It is manufactured and maintained in the USA.

Two years ago Vice President JD Vance warned about an Islamic UK with nuclear weapons.

The US National Defence Strategy document did not state the same quite so specifically, however for anyone with eyes to see, that is indeed what it is strongly suggesting.

The UK has a binary choice:

EITHER nuclear weapons OR Islam.

BOTH is not a valid answer. The US will not stand for it. “

No mainstream media of course will touch any of that aspect of current UK defence issues, any more than it will address our slide towards sectarian conflict and the possibility of civil war in honest terms placing blame where it really belongs (firmly with our treasonous Establishment and Muslim imports).

Instead, like Healey, they will continue fantasising about crushing Russia in Ukraine when we can barely field 15,000 men at the fullest stretch of our resources, who will run out of bullets in about two weeks.

It takes Hellish 2050, or US Vice President JD Vance, to address the really big issue regarding UK security which is ultimately domestic now rather than anything relating to foreign conflicts:

“What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Our greatest security threats are internal and entirely created by the prejudices, ideology and fixations of our ruling elite, by their desire to welcome the world to Britain no matter how savage and backwards those arrivals may be. This has directly impacted our trustworthiness as an ally of the US, making us a potential nuclear threat to the most clear eyed assessments from the US and Israel.

Perhaps the only reassurance, perversely, that our old allies have is how incompetently we are managing our few remaining resources, such that if they do fall into the hands of a fully Islamist future British government, they might not be able to use them. Of our nuclear subs only one can put to sea, and that’s a generous assessment given that our sole remaining sufficient docking facility for repairs is itself out of commission (being repaired).

These factors-domestic Islamic conquest, increasing sectarian violence, potential for a collapse into civil war already being presaged by events in Northern Ireland, borderline UK bankruptcy (motivating Treasury reluctance on defence spending increases), lack of stockpiles, men, material and sheer numbers or the industrial base able to quickly provide them, all testify to a State that has long neglected the basic functions of defence and security. Being obsessed with other people’s borders and wars, while never defending our own citizens from threats but rather inviting those threats in, has put Britain in a truly perilous position.

One tenth of the SAS, one of our few remaining areas of excellence, come from the fighting men of Ulster, from Northern Ireland. A fairly large number of our remaining infantrymen in the regular Army do so as well. The kind of people in saner days we would have been recruiting into the Army are currently outraged, as they have every right to be, by the generation long betrayal of Northern Ireland, of which the peace process submissions to the IRA, the court pursued persecutions of Northern Ireland Troubles veterans, the acceptance of an EU demanded border fudge regarding whether or not Northern Ireland is even part of the UK, and the current dumping ground policy of placing asylum hotels and properties there and the people of Belfast having beheading-practising Sudanese on their streets, all form the backdrop of protest riots.

Healey therefore is correct in saying our Forces are undermanned and underfunded, but like the rest is wildly inaccurate on what they are for and what their priorities should be.

While it’s true that in many ways Russia is an enemy nation, this is partly of our doing, as well as being consequent on a long standing Russian enmity and contemporary Duginism that sees us as a mini US to be more easily swept aside by the particular, Russian resurgence new world order they are looking for. Regardless of whether we should be on guard against Russia, the fact remains that Ukraine interventionism is an absurd tilting at windmills while our own domestic security situation (and the current collapse of our military capacity too) is so perilous and in such self-inflicted disarray.

As with every other sphere, our leaders are good at wasting money, creating problems, degrading British safety, security, power and influence, and utterly hopeless at acknowledging their own guilt or changing their own priorities.