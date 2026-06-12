Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
12hEdited

Over recent decades of policy madness (outrageous state overspending and national debt, economy-wrecking Net Zero and Agenda 2030, Brexit betrayal, Covid plandemic, mass immigration of cultural aliens, benefits-giveaway culture, neglect of the armed services) the UK has self-immolated to the point of geopolitical irrelevance.

Ironically it was the once all-powerful British deep state that led then-affiliated USA to provoke Russia into the war in Ukraine by moving the Nato border ever-Eastwards. All recent US Presidents had been on-side with the British deep state until Donald Trump came along and sensibly announced that he wanted peace in Ukraine, cordial relations with Russia and no further part in the Ukraine conflict. This left the warmongering UK and European affiliates up the creek without a paddle as they have all rendered themselves militarily impotent over many decades of freeloading on the US.

They all insist that Russia is poised to invade Europe but this is dishonest nonsense. What would Russia want with such a collection of resource-weak tourist-park economic basket cases?

The UK needs to restore relations with the USA and accept that in future there will be no “special relationship” and no equal partnership. The best we can hope for is some kind of protectorate, but not under Nato whose days are surely numbered.

We need an equivalent to the USA MAGA movement here in the UK and the Europeans should do likewise. Fat chance under the governance of the Uniparty in the UK and the EU in Europe.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
12h

I guess UK didn’t lower their taxes so besides the insane Ukraine adventure emptying the country’s coffers, the socialist programs supporting the increasing migration have to be a factor. Just as the current investigations in US are showing, there have to be plenty opportunities for theft in these areas.

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