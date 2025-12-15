“As of December 15, 2025, reports indicate that Nick Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was reportedly transitioning, according to a source cited in a commentary on the tragic deaths of his parents. This information emerged in the context of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. While the Los Angeles Police Department has not confirmed any details about Nick Reiner’s personal life, multiple media outlets have reported that he is a person of interest in the case, with sources identifying him as the main suspect.The investigation remains active, and no official charges have been filed.”

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Authorities responding to a medical aid call around 3:30 p.m. discovered their bodies

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the killer was the couple’s son, Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner previously spoke publicly about his long battle with drug addiction and periods of homelessness.

Rob Reiner, the often acclaimed director of films like This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead at his 13.5 million dollar home in Los Angeles, on Sunday December 14th, 2025. His wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was also found deceased, and both are reported to have been the victims of a stabbing. Police are questioning Reiner’s son, the 32 year old Nick Reiner, who had been living at the same property. There were no signs of forced entry to the property.

These are the facts and reports as they are coming out. Naturally if anything in this is wrong, it will come out in due course and would revise the comments that follow.

Nevertheless, and despite knowing that it could be condemned as a hasty or inappropriate response, I want to talk about this. Before his death Reiner spent a lot of time talking about what US and other families should look like, act like, believe in and vote for. Regardless of how private a tragedy should be, Reiner had himself occupied a public position putting across very strong views about other families. Therefore it is justified to comment on his, even at this moment.

First, my honest position on his artistic legacy. Rob Reiner directed two, possibly 3 great films, and a few others that are often described as great, but aren’t. The Princess Bride may not be Shakespeare, but it is a wonderful movie that even people Reiner would later condemn and hate may have grown up loving and enjoying. I certainly did. Stand by Me, Reiner’s 1986 adaptation of a 1982 Stephen King novella (The Body) that combines the talents of two men who would go on to become severe Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers. It is arguably the best film based on a King work. But these were a long time ago. One of the Reiner film rated as a classic is absolute garbage (When Harry Met Sally), although in that case the fault probably lies with the awful Nora Ephron script and the painfully embarrassing (whether deliberately so or not, it’s still crap cinema) ‘let’s talk about sex’ performances.. His best work was when I was a child and a teenager, which is 40-35 years ago.

I never really found This is Spinal Tap to be the masterpiece others say it is, but I might concede that one based just on the sheer volume of people who disagree with me (a concession I don’t normally make). Nevertheless, do 2 or 3 classics make a truly great director?

I don’t think they do.

So no, in my opinion the world hasn’t lost one of the greatest ever directors. It’s lost a guy who let his talent get swamped by his crazed politics long, long ago. His attempted hit piece on Republicanism, patriotism and any kind of Christianity that isn’t focused on progressive ideology, the documentary God & Country, made just $38,415 on its opening weekend. So far as I can tell, it was as hateful and malicious as most of his political rhetoric in the last decade of his life.

So far as his main talent went, he was pretty much finished.

What he had devoted his life to more recently was TDS, and a constant screeching and hypocritical insanity and malice in his politics. He repeatedly tried to equate Republicanism, MAGAism, and traditional US faith and patriotism with Nazism and Fascism, like many other hysterical Democrats have done. After Robert Reich and Robert Di Nero, he may have been the most vituperative, vindictive and vehement critic of Trump and his administrations around, which is a bronze medal in partisan lunacy earned from a very crowded field of competitors.

In hysterical response to Trump’s first term, in vicious condemnations during the Biden administration, and in this second Trump term he did everything he could to poison US politics and demonise those with a different opinion, while pretending he was standing up for decency and democracy. He wasn’t doing anything positive-the ideas he pushed were poison, and the way he pushed them was poison, and it all supported vast levels of Democrat corruption and served to normalise extremism and violence from progressives and leftists of all kinds.

Reiner was part of the process of normalising the hypocritical extremism of the parties and voters of the Left, and that should not be forgotten simply because he has died, or simply because he died in such an appalling and violent manner. Whereas charges of hate soeech against Charlie Kirk were patently false and easily refuted by evidence (Kirk never verbally abused those he debated), Reiner littered his commentary with hysterically false accusations and obvious loathing. He referred to “MAGA scum”, called Trump a “fascist”, said that platforms that didn’t impose leftist censorship were “vile, racist and evil”, responded in November to Trump’s election by saying “American has fallen”, and in October was stating that “America has about a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy”. All this was unjust and unhinged but, thanks to the example of people like him, has become the now standard fare for Democrat discourse and thinking.

Reiner also presented himself as a philanthropist interested in early child learning and development. He funded and fronted organisations devoted to education. He was also a vocal supporter of trans rights. Again, his views on pretty much everything followed a set partisan line, apparently completely unaware of just how orthodox and rigid that line was. He was someone who continually accused others of fanaticism, in the manner and by the inflexible thinking of a true fanatic who does not know his own nature. But all if it was, as ever, wrapped in a self conception of goodness, kindness and empathy….no matter how strident, hectoring and prejudiced it became.

While Rob was doing all these allegedly worthy things his son became a heroin addict. His son apparently also started to transition and take powerful drugs that have known psychotic effects. Being a good Democrat, Rob supported his son’s delusions and ‘affirmed’ his (or her) gender transition. To be fair, it’s a horrendous situation for any parent to deal with-a grown child who becomes an addict and a danger, demanding money constantly and with no ability to control themselves or get off their addiction or forge a decent life despite the starting advantage of coming from wealth and being the son of a very successful father.

US reports are suggesting Rob eventually cut off the family money tap, which led to his transitioning son stabbing both his parents to death. Nick had previously spoken about periods of homelessness, and may have been in danger of being kicked out of the family home. These factors, as well as the psychosomatic effects of hormone treatments, may have influenced his attack.

All this is grim and terrible and not a fate that even the most dishonest polirical opponent deserves. But it’s also a fate, like any other, shaped by bad choices, and those bad choices came from both the son and the father. Trans hormone treatment is linked to psychotic actions, as is of course severe drug addiction. Rob came from the side of politics though that thinks drugs are cool, that still retains a pathetically selfish and naive 1960s view of recreational drug use, and that has added Trans rights and submitting to delusions as a kind of sacred act central to modern politics. Everyone in Hollywood has or knows trans kids, but they never ask themselves if the transitions and politics supporting them are dangerous, either to the person taking those drugs, or to others. They never ask if the politics shapes the frequency of gender confusion and gender dysphoria.

Rob would also have probably been the first to howl that his son should be treated as mentally stable, even when he wasn’t.

Many will think this post inappropriate, heartless, or cruel. But the truth is never any of these things, and if Hollywood media can report that Rob’s son murdered his parents and that Rob’s son was a drug addict and trans, then we must be honest about these things and honest about the political environment Rob created in his own house, and supported in society as a whole.

Rob chose to portray traditional faith and family as dangerous and extreme, but it was very modern changes he supported that proved to be the danger in the end. The very people he spent his last decades demonising were actually the people who were more cautious and wise about the things that contributed to Reiner’s family tragedy and his murder.

Pointing that out and being honest about it is not the rightwing version of celebrating death and murder. I still leave that to the party and people Reiner always considered better than people like me or you.