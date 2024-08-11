As a British patriot who opposes mass immigration, is from a white working class background, and detests Islam, I am exactly the kind of person now likely to be arrested and imprisoned even if I commit no actual crime.

Since my area is gradually becoming ‘enriched’, I have recently witnessed violent altercations on the street. Walking through town with my wife and children, we saw a gang of black kids chasing down and attacking another black kid.

All it would have taken is a little property damage and this could easily have qualified as a small riot.

We had nothing to do with it. We were concerned about the safety of our children, and tried to avoid it. But it ran through the same street we were occupying.

According to a British judge, merely being present at such a moment is now a criminal offence. Taking guilt by association to a level that might have made a Soviet commissar blush, Judge Francis Jefferty said:

“Anybody involving themselves in this type of behaviour, this type of disorder, as an active participant or a curious observer can expect to be, save for the most exceptional circumstances, remanded into custody, and this defendant is remanded into custody.”

When you read the line and have some knowledge of the English language, it’s a pronouncement that is both chillingly authoritarian and inherently absurd. Unless we are talking about influencing the behaviour of sub-atomic particles, a person who is involved is not the same as a person who is observing. There is a difference between a participant and an observer.