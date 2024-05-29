In a process which has long since turned the US justice system into a sick joke, yesterday witnessed perhaps the most bizarre moment of clown theater we have ever seen in a modern western nation. That moment came with the decision of the Biden administration to pull the publicity stunt of sending faded Hollywood star Bob DeNiro to the New York court where Trump is facing just one of a series of show trial prosecutions.

DeNiro was attended by various Democrat party hacks and apparatchiks, together with two compliant and no doubt exhaustively schooled police officers (part of the brave force of defenders of freedom and law and order who on January 6th allowed themselves to serve as stooges in a Reichstag Fire replay helping to seal the steal of the 2020 election, whilst incidentally shooting one unarmed female protester dead and beating another unarmed female protester to death with their batons).

DeNiro was there of course to reprise his now most notorious role, that of the mentally challenged screaming TDS sufferer spitting fury at the cosmos for allowing Donald Trump to still exist. It’s pretty much the only acting job he’s getting these days, since even the late stage comedy portion of his career seems to have dried up (playing a grumpy CIA trained father in law in Meet the Parents was almost a quarter of a century ago, whilst all of DeNiro’s most acclaimed roles are much older than that).

Those of us of greater years and blessed with long memories do still remember the days when DeNiro was considered one of the greatest actors on the planet, a once mainstream appraisal which increasingly looks almost as crazed as DeNiro’s current political cameos.

Remember when DeNiro gave really convincing performances as a crazy paranoid lunatic lost in an imaginary world of make believe, narcissistic self regard, pitiable ego and rapid mental collapse? (Taxi Driver, or The King of Comedy).

Remember when his characters were ruthless amoral shits who would do anything and say anything to acquire and hold onto a little pathetic empire built on the suffering of others? (Once Upon a Time in America, or Casino).

God how we admired his acting, until we found out he wasn’t acting.

No, what DeNiro was doing all along was playing DeNiro. It’s something less convincing or more seemingly limited actors are often accused of (quite frequently unfairly so), especially those possessed of obvious personal charm and charisma which they are thought to be substituting for range and craft. A Roger Moore, David Niven or (to suggest a very different archetype) John Wayne might be accused of this failing. DeNiro never was.

Instead, DeNiro was one of those actors who got away with trotting out versions of the same person, again and again, viewed from slightly different angles. Each was a man of violence. Most were amoral or ruthless. Probably 75% of them, especially in the most famous roles, were gangsters. All of them deployed the same puckered grimace, the same limited and increasingly formulaic handful of facial expressions that were so uniquely DeNiro and so easy to imitate. Everyone instantly recognizes that signature narrowing of the eyes, drawing back of the head, combined with a grimace. It’s a very effective look, a mannerism that simultaneously conveys disdain, arrogance, recklessness and calculation. It’s also an extraordinarily mannered, unnatural reaction, at least when we think of trying to portray the usual run of human emotions.

But it was absolutely perfect for a jaded cop or a cynical criminal. It had just the right element of bizarreness needed for those flashy actorly performances that had the critics, and perhaps a generation of boys posing in front of mirrors and trying to look like tough guys, giggling with excitement.

More than any other TDS sufferer except perhaps the career-wrecked harridan Kathy Griffith, what DeNiro’s screeching about Trump has most exposed, is DeNiro. His political insanity gives us cause to reevaluate his artistic legacy, and what we find is almost the opposite of a method actor. Rather than a person who through craft and dedication lives a role completely, we begin to see a person who relied on a few oft-repeated expressions, combined with an existing inner darkness that they just vomited out on screen. Imagine if Joaquin Phoenix really did want to be a stand up comic in a clown outfit, enjoyed setting fire to things, and was going completely mad personally whilst being obsessed with Batman, all before playing Joker. Imagine that, and you get a sense of how DeNiro the TDS sufferer lessens the respect we might once have felt for DeNiro the acting legend.

Great actors can of course draw from aspects of themselves to inform a role, including the darker elements of their own character. But for that to be great acting, it has to be transformed into something else, it has to be a kind of psychological alchemy where these elements of the buried self become someone else. If it’s just the case that the actor is as batshit crazy as the role, in the exact same way that the character is crazy, that’s not much of a performance.

Because, right now, it doesn’t seem like this career litany of thugs, criminals and lunatics was acting at all. It seems more and more like DeNiro was telling us what he is, just as the insults and claims he directs towards Trump show up, more and more, what the Democrat Party is and what the Democrat Party mindset is.

It was never acting at all. It was projection.

Look at the insults he throws at Trump. Again and again he calls him a thug and a gangster. Again and again he admits that this is really about himself. He says that Trump “tried to be a gangster but couldn’t quite pull it off’” You mean, like an actor who spends his whole career pretending to be a mobster, Robert? Only to become a comic caricature of the Hollywood gangster, a modern Jimmy Cagney but stripped of all the real glamour and allure, heart and pathos that Cagney had? The actor who moves from serious and respected performances to comic cameos playing essentially himself (perhaps even to the CIA stooge bit) in increasingly desperate acts of self referential navel gazing is the actor who talks about Trump being ‘a joke’?

But how long is it now since DeNiro’s own career was serious?

In between telling us that Trump is a “monster” or that “if he gets in he isn’t leaving” the sheer depth of irrational hate and malice behind all these repeated denunciations shows us just how unbalanced, performative and insane ALL of it is, including the trials being conducted against Trump. The press conference featuring DeNiro was called by the serving administration. It was a campaign rally speech piggybacking on a supposedly serious and non-partisan trial.

When DeNiro talks about a man being a “monster”, some of us might recall that in 1998 the Independent reported that he had been questioned by French police regarding a major underage sex trafficking and prostitution ring operating in various European nations, but primarily in France. Fact checkers today pretend that reminding people of this or linking it to his hatred of Trump (the only recent President to act against the interests of trafficking networks) is false because DeNiro was never charged with a crime. Its an interesting take which seems to assume that all of us have spent 9 hours being interrogated by the French police because our name just so happened to crop up related to “star-struck” underage girls being trafficked into prostitution. More recently DeNiro’s production company settled/paid off a former assistant’s claims of sexual harassment.

But it’s not just his own inner darkness or brushes with the law that DeNiro’s courtside circus act exposes. The Biden administration chose to send him to the court as a staged campaign event, but also surely as applied pressure on the proceedings going on within the court. Is a fair trial possible while the current government is sending people to stand outside court shouting that the accused is a guilty monster who threatens democracy? Of course not, any more than a fair trial is possible when a Democrat judge presiding over it has a daughter receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the same party, the same government and the same ‘team’ as the prosecution.

Again and again the Biden administration have told us that the charges against Trump are real and serious. Again and again CNN and MSNBC and various puppet talking heads have tried to lend seriousness to these proceedings, talking in hushed voices about Trump’s terrible crimes and telling us this is not a political persecution, this is not a political witch hunt, this is not a political circus.

And then they send a washed up Hollywood actor to photo-bomb the proceedings with a totally political and partisan circus fully supported by Democrat party officials. Hilariously, those same Democrat party officials began by in their first sentence telling a lie. “We aren’t here because of what’s happening in that other place across the street”.

You are supposed to be so gullible, so malleable, so blind, that you don’t think they went there because the trial was there. You are supposed to be so gullible, so malleable, so blind that you can’t see that the political circus of slander and lies outside the court, is the exact mirror of the political circus of slander and lies inside the court.

Is there any actual difference-in character, in irrationality, in bias, in crooked hypocrisy, in paid corruption and psychological projection-between Robert DeNiro and the circus outside, and Judge Merchan and the clown court inside? There isn’t at all. Both are actors serving the Democrat Party and only the Democrat Party. One has a microphone, and the other has a gavel. That’s the only difference.

DeNiro’s latest insane role really does expose some rancid truths. None of them say what he thinks they say.