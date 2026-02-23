Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCubbin's avatar
Jim McCubbin
6h

Love it, Daniel.

Reality, authenticity, honesty, integrity, seeing and believing what WE see is back in play and the soulless are baffled by the simplicity of truth itself.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Here’s the bottom line: respect leaders for competence and results—not for whether they smile in a locker room. The FBI’s record under prior leadership deserved scrutiny for real abuses of power. Celebrating a U.S. victory is not one of them. Patel’s critics confuse optics with ethics. Real misconduct is corruption, politicized investigations, and civil-liberty violations—not sharing a beer after Team USA wins gold. Spontaneous patriotism is not a scandal; it’s normal. The obsession with appearances over substance reveals more about the critics than it does about the man. If performance is sound, celebration is human. And human leadership beats robotic virtue-signaling every time.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture