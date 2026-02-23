The current director of the FBI is being castigate for celebrating a US sporting victory.

“FBI Director Kash Patel celebrated with the U.S. men’s hockey team after their gold medal victory over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, appearing in the locker room and joining players in a raucous celebration. He was seen drinking beer, singing, and dancing with athletes, including Jack Hughes, the overtime hero, and Matthew Tkachuk, who placed a gold medal around Patel’s neck. The moment was captured on video and shared on social media, sparking backlash over his presence during a high-stakes time for the FBI.

Patel, a lifelong hockey enthusiast and recreational player, traveled to Milan on an FBI jet, claiming the trip was for security coordination related to the Olympics, including support for U.S. athletes and citizens. However, critics questioned the timing, as the FBI was simultaneously investigating two major crises: the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie and the fatal shooting at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In response to criticism, Patel stated on X (formerly Twitter): “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys – Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.””

CNN acted as if they had obtained some kind of damning exclusive, when the same footage appeared just about everywhere. MSNBC offered an unwittingly hilarious tske with this response:

“With a beverage of some kind”. Oh no, not a BEVERAGE. What a crime!

The idea that it is possible to conduct official business AND then be invited to celebrate a victory with a BEVERAGE doesn’t seem to occur to reporters who are apparently newly arrived on Planet Earth.

There’s a combination of the incredulity of a peevish university professor that anyone should care about sports and the Puritan responses which are so integral to modern leftist progressivism here.

They don’t like people celebrating naturally or organically. Joy must be a political product, controlled and packaged and attached to a list of authorised progrssive causes.

You can’t celebrate soccer or hockey or US football organically.

You have to find joy in the Marxist lectures and pussy, dick, pussy degeneracy of a Bad Bunny halftime show. That’s what represents joy for these people-not the sporting event itself, not even the surrounding entertainment, but solely when the entertainment is messaging, when the propaganda subsumes the event in an explosion of brain melting anti white, anti American, anti human Mandatory State Messages.

Unless there is a corporate body giving enthusiastic head to a progressive cause, it’s not the Right Kind of Fun.

Unless it’s turning the sports fan into a Maoist race hater chanting Stolen Land, it’s not worth celebrating.

I absolutely love the Kash Patel thing.

I love both what he did, and the obviousness of the progressive reactions.

Because it reminds us both of what stunning hypocrites they are and of how utterly soulless they are in that touchstone immediate way that popular culture or sport can, more viscerally and more fully than any political lecture will.

Criticising an FBI Director for celebrating a US sporting win the way an ordinary fan would does all these things at once:

It reminds us of the actual and significant crimes of the FBI during the Biden term. Attempts to call it some kind of corruption or misappropriation of resources is another stunning hypocrisy that brings to mind the vast and casual self indulgences of the anti MAGA elite. You’re worried about this when Obama built himself a basketball court at public expense so he could play with celebrities at the White House? It reveals the basic Puritanism of progressive wokeness as a new religion that detests any kind of spontaneous and real fun. It shows how much they detest expressions of patriotic feeling and joy. And it exposes the people who judge one by the surface of things in ways that align them with Woke Puritan censors, shrews and offended gobshites.

What the fuck is wrong with people who didn’t criticise an FBI that was engaged in criminal conspiracies to subvert elections, a Reichstag Fire event, countless cases of blurring the line between investigation and entrapment including running terrorist cells themselves where virtually everyone involved was FBI, running around going through Melania’s underwear or covering up Hunter Biden’s crimes or lying through their fucking teeth about Russian collusion…..

But are massively pissed off with an FBI director celebrating a sports win?

I loved when Trump crashed that soccer final and I love Patel celebrating like this. Borg are intensely real and human moments. They delight me for proving that these people aren’t robots, and for proving that their critics are.

Compare these moments to the ritualistic professions of interest in sport you get from globalist or progressive types.

I don’t know if many Americans have ever seen the grim spectacle of the current British Prime Minister trying to look like he cares about sport in laughably artificial and staged moments like this:

That photo, from 2021, is about the most natural looking one I could find. There are many others of Keir sitting in a suit pretending to be intensely interested in a game on the TV at 10 Downing Street, complete with cups of tea and a camera crew.

The Patel footage is so different to the fake patriotism and fake interest in sports you see from robot politicians.

The images aren’t posed or supplied by Patel himself or a puppet news crew follwing him around. He’s not intended to deliver the images to ingratiate himself and pretend to be human.

The images exist because he IS human.

Every time there’s a big sports event you see the ‘we are ordinary humans’ efforts from the fucking alien/insect/robot class of freak who have never done an ordinary thing or cared about an ordinary thing in their entire lives, sitting down in a suit with a sports team scarf that still has the label on it because a focus group has told them that ‘sport matters to the cattle we feed on. Pacify them with this and you can drain 13.7% more blood and cerebral fluid’ and it’s always so obviously fake.

“Can I get in the locker room and go mental with the guys celebrating?” Is not fake. It’s what an ordinary fan would do.

Every fucking time people criticise the trivial surface of things, the appearance of things, rather than the substance. Every bloody time it’s ’this doesn’t look good’ and let’s ignore the important stuff. But even on that level they get it spectacularly wrong.

Even on the level of appearances they never criticise the fake, synthetic, artificial, condescending, insulting and orchestrated bullshit that is only there for propaganda and pathetic deceit by soulless automatons.

They criticise the natural, the human, the spontaneous, the joyous, and the patriotic when it’s real and done from sheer delight and love of country.

There’s the problem of reading everything only by the surface.

And there’s the problem that even these surface readings are fundamentally directed and artificial too, that they accept the artificial and condemn the natural.

The reason someone can praise Bad Bunny and condemn Patel is not simply because they are partisans who want to see deliberate Democrat propaganda as spontaneous fun and spontaneous fun from MAGA figures as shameful scandal.

It is because these people simply have lost all ability to discern the difference between fake and real, between artificial and authentic, and between unnatural and natural…..and sport is the playground that makes this obvious.

Because none of the people speaking in horror regarding Patel’s celebration know what it is like to be a normal human being with normal feelings as opposed to being an insect/alien/robot with hysterical, artificial or offended ones.

They can only take joy in synthetic propaganda and they can only react with disgust to authentic humanity.