I’m going to keep this very short and sweet, because for me it’s a very simple and obvious topic.

I don’t accept gray areas on this. I don’t have any sympathy for philosophical and abstract discussions on it, or any form of moral relativism. I consider that old fashioned common sense, rather than contemporary style fanaticism.

If you need a philosophical grounding for it, consider the story about Dr Johnson kicking a stone and saying “I refute it thus!”when challenged on how he opposes Bishop Berkeley’s apparent idea that reality is a construct of the mind.

For me, the solid thing is easy to strike.

And the solid thing is this:

Terrorists have placed themselves outside the limits and restraints that apply towards citizens. As soon as you target women and children for death, with your efforts focused most on killing and terrorising civilians, and that is your aim, you are worthless. And those who excuse and support you are worthless too, including those who claim that a response to terrorism is the actual crime.

This is the context in which I have zero sympathy for US domestic terrorists killed after attacking ICE agents, and it’s the same context in which I view global terrorism and responses to it.

So, on to every modern lunatic’s favourite nation to hate.

“Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has voted to approve a law making the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the West Bank convicted of murdering Israelis, a measure passed on Monday, March 30, 2026, by 62 votes to 48.

Key details of the legislation include:

Execution Method : The law mandates death by hanging within 90 days of sentencing, with a possible postponement of up to 180 days.

Target Group : The law specifically applies to West Bank Palestinians convicted of “nationalistic” killings or acts of terrorism intended to negate the existence of the State of Israel.

Judicial Discretion : While the death penalty is the default, courts retain the authority to impose life imprisonment instead based on “special reasons or circumstances” or a simple majority decision without needing unanimity.

Scope: The law is not retroactive, meaning it does not apply to militants involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks, for whom the government is considering a separate tribunal.

The vote has triggered widespread international condemnation from the European Union, the United Nations, and human rights organizations, who labeled the law discriminatory and a violation of international law. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has already petitioned the High Court of Justice to strike down the bill as unconstitutional, and critics argue it creates a legal hierarchy that targets Palestinians while effectively exempting Jewish Israeli citizens from capital punishment.”

Israel votes for the death penalty for Palestinian terrorists of the West Bank.

Cue worldwide moral outrage.

Because modern morality is a total inversion of everything sane and decent.

All terrorists deserve the death penalty. They always have deserved a death penalty. The only problem I see with it is limiting it to the West Bank.

But say it was for all terrorists. That way there’s no prisoner exchanges where thousands of evil lunatics are released to kill again. There’s no huge bill feeding and keeping alive people who want to murder your children. There’s no endless catch, release, catch, release bullshit where the same person has stints in prison and then goes straight back to making bombs or coordinating terror and rising through the ranks of terrorist organisations. And there’s no recruitment of new terrorists by terrorists within your prisons, either.

Death is a very sensible solution to the problem of what to do with a dealer of Death. There’s pragmatic, moral and even poetic justice to that solution. That solution has been earned.

I would 100% have fully and enthusiastically supported the immediate death penalty for all IRA members and the same under treason laws for British supporters of them too. Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonald should have been hanged as traitors exactly the same way Lord Haw Haw was.

I’m old enough to also remember when the IRA tried to blow up women and children on Gibraltar and the SAS shot them dead before they could do so. I viewed criticising those shootings as a moral sickness. Innocent people were saved. Murderous vile scum were stopped.

That is justice. What the fuck are you complaining about?

My views on terrorism are very simple.

No negotiation. No acceptance. No discussion. No mercy.

And everyone who sides with the terrorist is also a vile scumbag criminal who deserves a measure of punishment too.

I’ve never seen anything that changes my belief that this tough attitude is saner and better than the diseased modern morality of whining on behalf of the most disgusting enemies a nation ever has or backing, in the name of kindness, empathy and self hatred, barbaric savages who have already targeted your civilians.

For me, the ruling that offends so many others confirms what I admire most about Israel. They take protecting their own seriously.

“To bring in the death penalty is the most moral, the most Jewish and the most decent thing,”

Zvika Fogel

Chair of Israel’s parliamentary national security committee

Personally I’d have loved that kind of attitude against the IRA. I’d love it against Islamic terrorists who target the UK. And I’d have loved it against Muslim child rape gangs too.

‘Another man’s freedom fighter’ has always been bullshit. Sympathy for terrorists has always been evil. Terrorism has always been separate to and opposite to just and righteous war.

These things aren’t morally complicated or difficult in reality. It’s usually blindingly obvious which side want civilian or INNOCENT deaths the most, and it’s only modern moral depravity that makes the wrong choice on which side that is.

Once again, well done Israel.