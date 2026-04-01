Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
5d

Islamist terrorists say they welcome martydom and death. We should oblige them.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
5d

Now just extend that reasoning to politicians who carry water for terrorists and "now yer talkin'!" As I've said before, Starmer's head on a pike on Tower Bridge, along with the heads of his co-conspirators, would be a proper start to retake your Sceptered Isle back for Western Civilization. What sort of cowardly traitors would excuse and cover up the racially and anti-Christian motivated rape of children? We'll we know the answer to that, too.

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