Most of the stuff I share on here is my long-form articles on specific topics. The majority of my short form rants and arguments go on social media, and this is where you get the essays.

Today I’m going to do more of a social media and Substack round up, not because I think every argument I have is fascinating to others, but just because arguments I’ve had today have crystallised a few thoughts that might otherwise go in an essay. This isn’t the only one I’ve engaged in today, but I’m going to share some thoughts from an encounter I had on the Pete North (Northern Variant) Substack.

The Pete North Substack

So probably the first piece I read today from anyone else was a Pete North Substack on his interactions with Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad) and with Rupert Lowe’s Restore (Britain) Party. That article is here:

Pete has since added a shorter piece which is essentially just a ‘Rupert Lowe and Carl Benjamin are dummies’ brief rant which is here:

Now I was previously fairly unaware of Pete North, which according to one of his other readers is an indication that I too am a complete moron. I think I’d read a few Northern Variant articles before, I had him on my list of things to follow on Substack, but I wasn’t actively checking out everything he says.

So I wasn’t aware of his admittedly dedicated work constructing a policy platform for the Right over the last 10 years, which is available here:

https://manifestoproject.org/

Anyway, in the Slop Right article Pete relates that he had a meeting with Carl Benjamin where he offered policy advice intended for Lowe’s new Party. And he cited meetings and talks with Lowe on this as well. And the gist of this was that the Right needs serious and credible policy, Reform doesn’t offer that, Lowe complained about Reform not offering that, and now Restore and Lowe aren’t offering it either.