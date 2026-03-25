Tucker Carlson has now claimed that Islam and sharia law has made Muslim nations more advanced than western nations.

“I travel a lot in the Middle East. It’s amazing. They’re Muslims. Countries governed by Sharia law. And you go there and it’s incredible to be in a place that has pride in itself, that believes in its religion and culture, that thinks ‘we’re on to something.’”

Tucker clearly sees shitting on the streets while raping goats and small boys as symptomatic of cultural advancement. Because that’s the reality in far more Muslim nations than the oil rich tourist sections of the Gulf States that Tucker holds up as proof of Muslim superiority.

This “fervent Christian” has now become an advocate of Islamic supremacism.

He explains the fact that so many Muslim countries are degraded and revolting in exactly the same way that a leftist does-it’s our fault, not theirs. It’s our wars on them, because they are entirely innocent. It’s colonialism. He says backwards Islamic nations are that way because WE degraded them during colonialism.

“You notice, like, in ISIS or al-Qaeda or, like, the Muslim extremists, they’re all from, like, collapsed, pathetic societies dominated by colonial powers. They’ve been degraded, and that’s why they’re so angry.”

This, by the way, is not only a Marxist hate the West argument, it’s word for word what jihadists would say about colonial history too.

All that building of roads, schools, hospitals, railways, and all that modern technology and infrastructure were ‘degrading them’. Without that, they’d all be Gulf states.

Tucker seems unaware of the difference oil wealth makes, just as he’s unaware that underneath the gloss and luxury of the wealthiest cities of the Islamic world lies the same rot of tyranny, slavery and sexual depravity they had during the ‘Islamic Golden Age’.

He talks about people shitting on the street in New York….carefully avoiding who those people are, and that only 30% of the people living in New York were BORN in New York.

If an Islamic nation is literally a shithole, it’s our fault. If a western city swamped with immigrants is a shithole, that’s our fault too. It can’t possibly be that Islamic nations are to to blame for their own conditions, or that Islamic immigrants bring those conditions to the West with them.

He talks too about cultural confidence and taking pride in ourselves.

How is it culturally confident and taking pride in ourselves to praise Islam as superior to America and the West?

How is it culturally confident to allow yourself to become such an obvious agent of Islamic conquest?

How is it culturally confident to agree with Marxists and Islam about the period when the West WAS confident and powerful and did insist on spreading civilisation to the barbaric corners of the world?

Carlson says it’s terrible we have no pride….then tells us to hate our ancestors at their most successful.

How is it confident to whine about imperialism like some fucking retarded undergraduate Antifa member, and find yourself backing IRAN over the USA?

When he isn’t sounding like a jihadi these days, Tucker is sounding like a Marxist. How is that Cultural confidence? In his Praise Allah commentary, he even talks about Diversity, pretends that Islamic nations are more civilised towards different opinions (they kill apostates and ban churches, but Tucker says they tell him it’s great that he’s a Christian at Riyadh dinner parties) and castigates white Americans who move away from crime ridden cities! It’s racist for you honkeys to flee, says Tucker, channeling the Nation of Islam.

With all this spectacular self hating bullshit in a piece claiming to oppose self hatred, how is Tucker different to the equally fake Christians of the Bishop Budde and Pope Leo mould who demand mass migration, who constantly praise Islam, and who pretend that Christian kindness and charity means bending over and taking a good Islamic fucking in the arse?

The Alternative has become the same as the Progressive. Using Marxist rhetoric on our past. Wanting your own nation to lose wars. Backing the most alien and backwards culture there is while hating the people and religion from which Christianity itself emerged.

Of course rightwing Jews have worked out what Tucker is, but we aren’t supposed to listen to them because they are Jewish and Nick, Candace and Tucker have told us that all our problems come from “da Joos”, right?

Nevetheless every word of this is correct, so I’m sharing it:

“In a new episode of his show, Carlson looked into the camera and declared that “Sharia law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.” He said Western cities are in “moral and physical decay.” He gushed about the “stability,” “pride,” and “self-confidence” of theocratic Gulf states — countries that stone apostates, persecute Christians, and have spent centuries making Jewish existence a crime.

His defenders, pathetically, argue that he never explicitly called for Sharia law in America. Congratulations. The bar has now been set at “did not openly call for theocracy.” By that standard, Carlson squeaks by. By any other standard — the standard of a man who claims to love his country, who claims to be a Christian, who built his brand on defending the West — he is an abject, humiliating fraud.

For years, critics who pointed to the logical endpoint of Carlson’s worldview were dismissed as hysterical. He was just asking questions. He was just challenging consensus. He didn’t really mean it. Now he has looked into the camera and told you exactly what he thinks — that the civilization built on liberty, pluralism, and the traditions he pretends to revere, is rotting and inferior to systems of religious authoritarian control.

Tucker Carlson is not a conservative. He is not a patriot. He is a man who despises his own country, holds Jews in contempt, and has found a spiritual home among the enemies of everything America claims to stand for.”

That comes from here:

https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/2529184/the-mask-is-off-tucker-carlson-says-sharia-law-has-made-islamic-societies-more-advanced-than-the-west.html

Which also includes a clip of Tucker’s comments. Readers who want to judge for themselves can highlight the link and open it, seeing both the article the above quote is from and Tucker’s own words.

I know which I consider to be true, and it’s not the slimy little shit in the fake hunting lodge.

The obsessional Jew hatred should have told everyone what this disgusting bastard is.

The Muslim worship he’s now engaged in should tell everyone what this disgusting bastard is.

Tucker talks about pride while serving our greatest enemy.

He excuses the Left and Islam. He serves them.

He is a living example of demoralisation and the kind of subversion that Yuri Bezmenov described.

He takes a seed of truth (the moral collapse and disgusting nature of many of our cities) and assigns a false cause (the West, rather then people betraying or infiltrating it). The seed is split into a mutated crop, and he lovingly nurtures a weed that chokes out the last life of what was once ours.

He does the same with war, of course. True seed (many wars have been pointless, incompetently conducted or corrupt), false conclusion (the Israeli Jews are responsible for all of them). His believers don’t have the wit or sanity to spot contradictory evidence in reality (Israel advised against the Iraq War, Iran having a nuke would be disastrous for the US itself).

The demoralisation is so advanced that it can refer to the demoralisation in order to supply more of the same, it can present itself as disgusted by the demoralisation…. while saying ‘Islam is superior to us and our traditional allies’.

Let’s be clear here. Any westerner who ever sides with Islam is worthless and a traitor. Any westerner who ever asserts that Islamic culture is superior is worthless and a traitor. Any westerner who isn’t concerned about Islamic conquest is worthless and a traitor.

This couldn’t be clearer to those who actually love America or The West.

Do you want to live in a society where white Christians are a slave caste and their children are raped by conquerors? Are you on the side of civilisation or barbarism? That is the brutal but truthful question one must ask whenever anyone praises Islam in any way and especially when someone prioritises Islam above western civilisation.

There’s a real cunning to this. The talk of the importance of cultural pride, while actually undermining any pride we have left, sugar coats the poison pill he is asking you to swallow. But it’s all a lie to get you to join his betrayal.

Betray Trump. Hate Israel. Betray Christianity. While calling yourself Christian. Want the West to lose. While claiming it’s the only way we win. Talk about western values being lost. While promoting Islamic values as superior. Say you are more America First than Trump, while serving Qatar and Iran.

Tucker still does it in a more cunning and oblique way than Nick Feuntes, but it’s the same thing.

And the terrible thing is there may be enough Americans of the Right dumb enough to fall for it, desert Trump in the midterms, and turn the US over to Democrat Satanism in alliance with Islamic conquest. After all the evil they did under Obama and Biden.

Going back to that because Tucker Carlson told you to hate the Jews, while Islam is devouring you and while nations like mine show you where that leads.

I hope people are smart enough to see through all this. I fear they may not be.