Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
13hEdited

It is amazing that he and his followers Jew hatred makes them so blind to obvious objective reality view of Islam with Sharia Law. They are willing to commit suicide by putting blindfolds on themselves!

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
13h

I can only imagine, as General Jack D. Ripper claimed, there has been something put into the water. The outstanding technological, artistic, judicial, political benefits that Britain, Europe brought to the world are unprecedented. The English language is now spoken among every advanced nation state and even in tribal tyrannies that overthrew civilised colonisation by the west. The most sophisticated music played around the world is by 18th and 18th century composers from European civilisatons including many Jews. Without oil wealth, bought-in western technology and know-how, Arab states would still be pitching their tents above the oil still in the ground and eating sheep's eyes.

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