According to the very best historians and the most advanced political theorists that Wokeness can find, Nazism is not slaughtering Jews or invading Poland after establishing a One Party State modelled on a Communism you claim to hate but copy all the essential features of.

Nazism is liking Sydney Sweeney’s tits.

Apparently the famed Nazi Super Weapons that never appeared in time to win WWII were Sydney Sweeney’s tits.

Democrat attempts to win back the sane heterosexual male vote aren’t going too well, are they?

You can’t like tits, you Nazi!

Yeah, take that to the ballot box. Let’s see how it does with males who aren’t gay and have a pulse.

The Democrat and progressive reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad represents multiple things at once, and is one of those trivial but telling, ridiculous but in some ways important, cultural moments. It’s a battle for the soul of a nation conducted in the form of a farce.

The instinct of the kind of people offended by the ad is of course to read far too much into everything. They have been conditioned to look for victimhood everywhere, and to impose ideological interpretations, no matter how innately absurd these end up being, on everything. Their ideological framework is both all encompassing and suffocating. It’s a tiny cage that covers everything, a sort of mental oubliette of cripplingly stupid mental self harm.