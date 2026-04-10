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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
8h

Britain is now a nation of Pakistani and Indian shopkeepers. This government and the one before it are spineless, cowardly Traitors.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
9h

Napoleon's jibe that "Britain is a nation of shop-keepers" was answered by the destruction of his navy at Trafalgar but, today, Britain has become a nation ruled by globalist/communist petty bureaucrats and lawyers armed with 'international law' who shrink from the idea of actually defending Britain by force.

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