Some of my posts are articles that are about the fate of western civilisation, and can include some philosophical asides and deep reflective moments.

This is not one of those articles.

This is one where, in the parlance so beloved of the other side, I speak ‘my truth’ and describe an individual as they appear to me. It’s a personal response.

So I should begin by saying I do not know that Tim Walz is a nonce, but….

Wait, wait. What’s a nonce, some of the more innocent, wholesome and American of you may say.

Well a nonce can be a small portion of time. “I’ll be with you in a nonce.” Apparently it also has some technical meaning in a few other fields. But it’s most common usage in the UK is this:

“(UK, slang, pejorative) A sex offender, especially of children; a paedophile.”

So of course I do not know whether Tim Walz is a nonce. As it stands, legally, he is as innocent of such a charge as the next man, for example, Joe Biden.

I do not know that Joe Biden is a nonce, either.

So these are men of whom, it would be deeply unfair of me to say “this man is a nonce.”

But we can spot patterns, and we can say whether an individual fits a pattern. We can also refer to our perhaps unjust instinctive reactions. You know, to things that just seem…weird….to us personally.

So for example with Biden I have always found the habit of grasping and sniffing other people’s children rather nonce-like. It has a definite nonciness to it.

But I do not know that Joe Biden is a nonce. It would be unfair of me to say that he is. I mean I can’t envisage any legitimate explanation of his daughter’s diary, but I’m sure he has lawyers who can.

With Walz, to be scrupulously fair, I have not seen lots of footage of him sniffing children and we don’t have a damning diary entry either. I have seen footage of what looks like Tim Walz dancing in a very effeminate manner, but dancing in a sort of gay way with what looks like some kind of crop top on is not being a nonce either.

I mean, it was very, very gay dancing, but still. If that were a crime, the beautiful art form of ballet would be illegal, and our attitudes would be perhaps too far to the right.

Anyway, it could have been an AI thing. And surely nine out of ten actual gays dance more straight than ‘Walz’ did in that clip.

No, my attitude to Walz is not predicated on the effeminacy of his dancing in a clip that might not be real, nor is it based on any particular distaste for gays. I’m one of that vast majority of conservatives who have long since moved past that ancient prejudice, and actually unite with many conservative gays who do things like oppose the whole LGBTQ+ circus and it’s more disgusting and freakish extremes.

Decent gays don’t want to be linked to degenerate public sex fetishists, let alone child abusers, any more than the rest of us. I make these comments purely for those who will try to pretend that this article is about homophobia. It isn’t.

it’s about noncephobia. It’s about getting an air off someone that you can’t prove, but which is nevertheless pretty creepy and off-putting.

I do not know that Tim Walz is nonce.

I just get the impression that he is. And I get that impression even more than I get it from Joe Biden.

The truth is I’ve never seen anyone in public life so closely match what I think a nonce would look like and act like than Tim Walz does.

Let’s be honest here, you can see it too, can’t you?

Imagine you were a casting director. A string of actors come to audition. You’ve got a villain role left in your dark, disturbing, gritty tale of the most disgusting kinds of corruption and evil. Some are sweaty, some are twitchy, some lick their lips in a way that makes you gag. But usually, these are actors, and they are all just a bit too good looking and, if they are weird, a bit too good at pretending to be normal.

Nobody quite gives you that air of Edgar the Child Molester, until…..

Until Tim Walz auditions.

And he kinda nails it, effortlessly.

He nails it with those slightly protuberant eyes, and that very, very odd mouth, and that smile that splits his whole head in half like a Canadian in South Park. He just seems to slither and ooze a bit. The little eyes dart around. They don’t show the inky reptilian blackness of the void that Biden’s eyes show, but they are still exceptionally shifty.

Now this is all appearance level stuff, and I’m no oil painting. But still….

If I was describing a nonce in a book, I can honestly say that what I would write would look an awful lot like Tim Walz.

I do not know that Tim Walz is a nonce.

In my book on Bill Gates (Gates of Hell: Why Bill Gates is the Most Dangerous Man in the World) I early on made some similar physical observations, which were cruel but perhaps not quite as cruel as saying that a person really, really does look like a nonce.

And yes, I accept this stuff is just ad hominem, a cheap shot perhaps. It’s just appearance and impression.

Although Gates has faced multiple claims of inappropriate sexual conduct in the workplace, was of course a long-standing Epstein associate, and in an upcoming biography has been described as a ‘kid in a candy shop’ in his attitude to young staff at Microsoft.

With Walz, either he’s just a previously more low level guy or he’s been a bit better at concealing some character traits. But, personally, he physically strikes me as even more the type you’d expect to be that type, than Gates or Biden do.

If the actions, policies, and attitudes seemed more normal, the air and appearance of being a nonce probably would not register so much and set whatever spider sense of fatherly protection instincts a guy who has young kids develops tingling….but I am protective of my kids, and I am sure that lots of us do get ‘a vibe’ from dangerous and sick individuals.

Sometimes they help us out with that vibe by showering with their kids, and other times their supporters help us out by just about the most disturbed and disturbing propaganda campaign you will ever witness.

Like the way no single Democrat has a thing to say about, you know, politics or policies in relation to Tim Walz. Instead it’s stuff like this, a genuine meme being shared on a Democrat supporting group as a boast:

Tim Walz would love to take your trans daughter shopping.

Accompanied by hearts and rainbows and a horrifying thread of people talking about the new kind of masculinity that Tim Walz represents.

I looked at the boast again. I read the comments twice. Here’s a rough summary:

He’s my Daddy. He would be so gentle and kind. He wouldn’t do it in a creepy way, like Republicans say. He’d do it in just the most empathetic, understanding, loving way. I soo wish Tim Walz would take me on a special shopping trip and buy me the girliest clothes!!

If this stuff doesn’t make a normal man or a normal woman gag, nothing will.

And if this stuff doesn’t set off the Nonce Alert Radar in your internal Child Protection Kit of intuition and suspicion (ie, your functioning and responsible brain) nothing will.

The people telling us that JD Vance is weird are also the people who wear leather puppy dog masks. And they are going around fantasising about Tim picking out girl clothes for their little boys.

This stuff should set off alarm bells even if the guy didn’t look like an especially sleazy version of Peter Lorre playing an assistant to a mad scientist.

Combine it with this being the kind of politician who, as all the genuinely weird and creepy people know, is very firmly (some would say, with panting enthusiasm) on their side….it sort of adds up, doesn’t it?

Sooooo…..you put tampons in the boys toilets, Tim?

And what’s that….you struck out the section of a law that specifically mentioned excluding being sexually attracted to kids as a sexual orientation covered by legislation protecting sexual orientations from discrimination?

Like you went out of your way to protect child abusers, huh?

Why is that Tim? Oh, right.

Empathy. Kindness.

Or as Newsweek put it “a softer kind of masculinity”.

The whole Tim is My Daddy fantasy that has instantly sprung up among the most brainwashed is deeply and profoundly psychologically disturbed. Why would you fantasise about any politician being your Dad? Why would you do it in that style that is also popular in certain branches of porn?

Oh, yeah, govern me harder Daddy….WTF? What’s wrong with you?

Look back on that Democrat BOAST, and it is literally saying that their guy would love to take your little boy into a changing room and bring him out as a little girl.

How fucked up is your morality, your ideology, if you consider that a thing to boast about?

I do not know that volunteer kids coach Tim Walz is a nonce.

I’m told that the horse semen story is false, too, by those established fact checkers we all trust so much.

So maybe he’s just a decent, wholesome, completely normal guy who likes to put tampons in the boys toilets and, according to his supporters, would like to take your kid trans clothes shopping.

Positively outdoorsey. Jim Bowie combined with John Wayne, and so much more trustworthy than those crotchety right wing dads.

What do you think?

After all, I’m reserving judgement. I do not know that Tim Walz is a nonce.