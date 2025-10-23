I did not have on my bingo card that the next great Trump Scandal That Wasn’t would be his outrageous decision to gift a ballroom to the nation.

But here we are. This is the level of programmed automatic lunacy we are dealing with. Breitbart did a good round up of the predictable screaming lunacy of the celebrity response to a Presidential project whose only really distinguishing and unusual feature is that it’s not costing the taxpayer a dime:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/10/22/hollywood-celebrities-melt-down-over-trump-white-house-ballroom-construction-hitler-had-a-large-ballroom-too/

My favourite has to be this from Mia Farrow, which manages to get in the now obligatory Hitler reference with consummate and practiced batshittery:

This is of course an example of the now standard Everything I Don’t Like is Hitler approach, or what has been in more scholarly terms defined as the logical fallacy of reductio ad Hitlerum, a term coined way back in 1951 by Leo Strauss, closely related of course to Godwin’s Law, coined by Mike Godwin in 1990.

The first describes the tendency of finding something a person does which Hitler or the Nazis also did, which has no relation to authoritarianism, Jew hatred, murder, militarism or tyranny, but which allows the person making the link to pretend the person ding linked is Just Like Hitler. Those pointing out how ludicrous this tactic is have often noted that by such logic anyone who likes dogs must be a Nazi, or anyone who drinks a glass of water must be a Nazi, or anyone who is a vegan must be a Nazi (admittedly that last one might be true). The use of reductio ad Hitlerum has become so automatic on the Left that even people like Ricky Gervais have had to fend off comparisons with Hitler (Gervais referenced his veganism when doing so).

The second is often described as the very first internet meme, which Godwin proposed in response to online debate and argument where he said it had become a kind of axiomatic law of discourse that any argument sufficiently prolonged will result in an accusation of Nazism: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.”

It’s startling to think that these trends (whether dishonest rhetorical techniques or sincerely felt psychosis) are now in one instance 74 years old and in the other 35 years old. This is how long the False Hitler Reference has been notable enough to acquire bodies of lore and terminology specific to itself. But it’s also the long conditioning and preparation required, especially when deployed by the mainstream media, by Trump’s political opponents and by supposed academics and experts with utter shamelessness and a totally cynical disregard for proportion and truth, that gets us to the point where supplying a free ballroom is the sort of thing that, in the most damaged minds around, immeduatrly evokes Adolf Hitler.

To get the discussion onto my title, I should add that Lovecraft is not only one of my favourite writers, but a writer who made some startling vivid links between music and madness. Erich Zann is a mad violinist whose unearthly play testifies to forbidden knowledge, while the most powerful of all the remorselessly uncaring and amoral deities in the Lovecraft fictional mythos, Azathoth, is continually attended by blind, mad pipers, lesser gods playing a meaningless frenzied cacophony that symbolically represents the pure chaos at the heart of things. Lovecraft’s fiction (like that of his earlier European Gothic influencers and his US precursor Poe) is fascinated with the frailty of the human mind and its ability to be broken by experience, but added the specifically Lovecraft element of cosmic horror (the idea that vast forces beyond our comprehension destroy us while barely noticing we are there).

All of which seems an apt background to just how fruitloop (standardised respectable fruitloopery, too) the western world has become.

In a sane and rational cosmos, trillions of dollars of stolen public funds directed to client groups, foreign causes, pure corruption, and Trans Opera in Patagonia (or wherever it was) would be the scandal. The obvious, glaring, gigantic scandal. Whereas raising 250 million dollars from private donors and your own pocket to add a graceful extension to the White House would be cheered as a massive public saving and an act of benevolent, patriotic charity. But when Democrat madness has been inflated the cosmic proportions of Lovecreftian horror, that’s not the tune we hear, and certainly not the one played by mainstream media.

I commented on it more bluntly in two Facebook posts, which I will repeat here since they do sum up, I think, just what level of utter fucking madness we are dealing with. Here is the first:

“Democrats have now put themselves in the position of being far more terrified of ballrooms than they are of 20 million illegal aliens who might be rapists or terrorists.

People who can walk by gangs murdering people, buildings on fire, kids being raped and crack addicts shitting on the streets saying “this is a paradise” are worried about a ballroom.

It’s actually like being afraid that Trump might force teenage gangbangers to put down their weapons, end their shootings and learn how to politely request a dance.

My god…what if he extends this to Chicago! He could be planning a ballroom for every city! It will be like Prom night, everywhere! The madman….does he not realise that crack dens and tent cities are vibrant and diverse while formal dance events in a beautiful building are white supremacy?!?

He’s bringing back the Confederate ballroom invitational! It will be lynchings next! Or worse….a waltz! No, no, no, not Tim the kiddy fiddler….he’s great. It’s formal slow dance we have to worry about!”

And here is the second:

“It really is amazing now.

A ballroom.

Honestly. They can get insane about a ballroom being given to the nation at zero cost to the taxpayer.

You could literally get these people to hate anything.

The sky. A tree. Icecream. Sunsets. The best blow job of your life. Laughter. Water. Kangaroos. Flemish weaving. Pickles.

It could be absolutely anything.

Just attach Trump to it and get 10,000 monkeys tapping away at keyboards and hey presto, it’s the worst thing in the history of the world.

You know that sweet look on the face of a little kid at Christmas? You know giving out toys to kids with cancer at Christmas?

Awww. Bless. I love that they can still get excited and it’s so nice to see them happy. Those poor kids.

Trump gave a million dollars to a kids cancer charity you know?

“Those kids are NAZIS! Fuck them! Fuck those little Nazis with cancer!”

It’s so deranged. And they have no idea how deranged they are.

And next week the mainstream media will say “hate flushing toilets” and they will hate that. “Hate buttons”. “Buttons-yeah, Trump has buttons. Hitler had buttons. Hate buttons”.

And suddenly these pricks will be writing their articles about how Nazis invented buttons. And last week four members of the Trump administration were all photographed with buttons.

“This is how it starts-with the buttons! Robert Reich told us! It’s always the buttons!”.

You can’t deal with this now except by mockery and firmly removing these fucking retards from any position of authority. Water cannons might help, too, but you aren’t going to talk these fucking wackos down.

Clown brains, all the way down.

And this is all mainstream media does, all day long. Trump-ballroom! Trump-buttons! Trump- Christmas presents for kids with cancer! The bastard!

Nearly a decade of this Clown Brain shit now and it hasn’t slowed, stopped or paused. There’s people picking up a fat salary still for “Trump’s shoes-how wearing shoes became a Far Right white supremacist dog whistle” and look at their stuff and nine years ago they were writing “Trump’s teeth-groundbreaking dental study links certain tooth types to Nazism”.

Which is bad enough, that these fuckers get paid, but it’s a hell of a lot more worrying that there are people who have believed every word of it from Day One.

A goddamn free ballroom. Can you believe it?”

Others of course have taken a less satirical and less polemical course in responding to the Ballroom Hysteria, pointing out the inconvenient facts regarding how frequent Presidential changes to the White House have been (and never accompanied by hysteria before, either). The clearest summary of these sane responses I’ve seen is this:

So far as I can tell, none of these historical precedents was greeted by accusations of Nazism. Indeed, the idea that adding a ballroom to a building is Nazism seems to be a pretty unique and original take on defining any form of political extremism.

But it’s an easy and widespread one thanks to 74 years of reductio ad Hitlerum. This was what was required, together with mainstream media being at its most shamelessly depraved and dishonest, for this batshittery to fly.

The saddest thing, of course, is that actual Nazism should still be a thing to take very seriously and to guard against, just as Communism is. There are people who are genuine Neo Nazis. There are certainly a lot of people who hate Jews, with millions of them being on the Left, and millions more being Muslims.

Strangely Mark Hamill, Mia Farrow and Stephen King tend not to want to talk about those ones. Nor does Robert Reich.

Trump only fights obscenely false smears against him with words or, at worst, a lawsuit. A ballroom cannot fight. Both are easy targets precisely because Trump isn’t a Nazi, and ballroom dancing isn’t Nazism.

Imagine having to point that out to people. Quite often, people who have never said a word about October 7th.

That’s really amazing, isn’t it?