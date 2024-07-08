Two European elections in 2024 have repeated the lesson of the 2020 US election, and that lesson is this:

We aren’t allowed to win anymore.

In 2020 vast levels of fraud and a carefully orchestrated electoral corruption conspiracy reversed the actual result of the US election and installed a globalist puppet who stood, even then, as one of the most corrupt and frequently purchased politicians in US history. Illegitimate rule changes, active engagement in the conspiracy by key Republicans, an army of mules, secret meetings ‘fortifying democracy’, a huge extension of postal voting, Zuckerbucks purchasing part of the electoral process, a conveniently timed ‘pandemic’, Dominion machines able to alter results, absurd on the night massive vote spikes all engineered by the above and various other frauds, ended free and fair elections in the USA. A Reichstag Fire event, orchestrated by the Democrats and the Deep State, sealed the deal.

Europe and the ‘Free World’ then accepted all this blatant corruption and characterized anyone who did not as mad.

The theft of 2020 and the international acceptance of it set the new globalist precedent. Elections only exist as a polite fiction.

Of course the ‘Free World’ has never been entirely free. Of course we have always had unjust results, shoddy stitch ups and a political and media class in a bubble of their own concerns with very little care or attention paid to what ordinary people want. Purchased influence and unseen power has always been with us.

But the settlement of ‘liberal democracy’ was that it was never as blatant, as sustained, as criminal as this. Ordinary people could rightly possess some accurate sense that the USA and Canada and Britain and Australia and New Zealand, all the countries of the West and the Anglosphere and of Western Europe and North America, could change their leaders for different leaders. And with that, change policies too.

There was at least a chance that we could be heard. A chance that we could win.

There wasn’t the sense that we were wrapped in the coils of a multi-headed snake devouring us, a monstrous conglomerate of Marxist, Fascist, Corporate, State, Transnational, Transhuman, Technocratic, Elite, Malign, Utterly Mad interests all determined to squeeze our rights, our votes, our thoughts, our bodies out of existence or into a consumed and permanent slavery.

That sense, that reality, of us having some level of voice, some opportunity to win, some stake in government and decision making however small, some part in the process and choice in the system, is dead.

2020 killed it. 2024 confirms that the death of it was not unique to America.

In my last article I spoke about the situation in Britain, where we now have a radical left Labour government supposedly elected in a free and fair fashion. That government is controlled by globalist interests, just like the departing Conservative government was. Every single hated Conservative policy, enacted on globalist orders from the UN, the WEF, the EU, the two largest investment banks and a small number of powerful politically active billionaires, was a policy that the Labour Party wanted more of.

In 2024, the Labour Party received a lower popular vote than they received in 2019. In fact only 21% of eligible voters in the UK wanted a Labour government. 79% of people eligible to vote didn’t want a Labour government. But Labour secured a 170 seat majority, with which they intend a radical constitutional overhaul intended to make a broken, corrupt, rigged system even more rigged.

A government only wanted by 1 in 5 people now gets to be an ‘elected’ dictatorship with a majority large enough to be able to do whatever it likes to the 4 in 5 people (and their children of course) who did not want them in government. It now has 5 years to rig the system even more, make opposition to it illegal, and perhaps follow a Biden regime template of modern political mass imprisonment and pursuit of dissidents all aided and abetted by an equally corrupt judiciary.

One of the biggest issues behind the collapse of the Conservative vote was their globalist failure to deal with mass immigration and their globalist open borders policy that saw new arrivals reach 1 million per year even by massaged official figures. Labour are the Party that describes any opposition to mass immigration as racist far right bigotry. Hardly an issue they will be inclined to now solve.

Not only that, but the use of tactical voting, a short period of preparation for a young party, and the inherent flaws of the First Past the Post system and its favoring of the two main parties, saw a mass popular surge to a real alternative result in just 5 Parliamentary seats. The Labour vote declined and gained 170 seats and 410 seats in total. The Reform vote exploded in a huge expanse and gained a total of 5 seats.

Labour secured about 1.3-1.4 times the Reform vote, by my rough maths. That might be slightly off, but not by much. They had just a little more than double the number of votes that Reform. But they secured 405 more seats. It all roughly translates to one Labour voter being given the equivalent of 100 votes for every one vote the Reform voter has. Double the popular vote, and until a late call gave Reform just one extra MP, 100 times the number of MPs.

This is so far removed from actual democracy, even before what is happening in the censorship of views and the control of thoughts and the restrictions of rights, as to make the system that allows it indistinguishable from a tyranny.

And now we have the snap French election results.

The French system is of course different to the US or the UK model (which are different from each other). Europe generally has proportional representation. This would remove severe FPTP injustices like the small number of Reform MPs gained by their large share of the vote (under PR they would have 93 MPs). The French are with the British the only western Europeans not to have proportional representation.

PR systems lead to parties having a number of representatives in line with their proportion of the vote. This helps small parties and new parties and allows the possibility of the rapid growth of new parties, something which has clearly been of benefit to ordinary people with wants and needs that only populist newcomers want to meet and represent. Thanks to PR, populist movements have rapidly grown across Europe, leading to all sorts of hysterical reactions from established (globalist controlled) parties and media. This is where all the talk of the ‘far right threat’ and ‘the dangers of populist extremism’ comes from as the globalist mainstream seeks more and more totalitarian means of denying ordinary people the kind of government and the kind of policies they actually want.

But what we should understand about France is that the French are the masters of the kind of elitism, snobbery, anti-democratic instincts and over intellectualized self justification that works hardest to suppress popular movements and real enfranchisement. The French are the true masters of hidden power, the inheritors of the idea of the ‘power behind the throne’ and the ‘grey eminence’ from the days of Cardinals Richelieu and Mazarin. And definitely from the Enlightenment on, if not much earlier, the French were the best political theorists in Europe, which means in many ways they were the most talented political hypocrites in Europe. These were the Europeans who had a scheming class of principle servants, the Mayors of the Palace, gradually replace their legitimate ruling dynasty as the Merovingians were step by step replaced by the Carolingian dynasty. The most successful French monarchs have always needed to be calculating spiders, more often than merely bold warriors.

The French elite built a system, eventually, that looks as diverse in terms of the number of parties as a PR system, but isn’t one. It looks like it has that level of representation of views, but doesn’t. It looks less obviously Uniparty and controlled than the two party systems of the US and UK, but is in fact actually even more narrowly controlled by an elite. And it achieves this through multiple rounds of voting and a complete conformity of its political class which existed BEFORE similar uniformity in Washington or London.

The French are the people of the crowds chanting Liberty and Equality, the people who dethroned kings with more gusto and permanent success than anyone else. But they are also the people who sustained the absolutist despotism of the ancien regime whilst England had been limiting its kings for centuries. The French are the rationalists who created a measurement based on a complex and exact portion of the circumference of the Earth to replace measurements that everyone could understand based on the size of a foot or a hand. They are the people who reasoned away the power of kings, in order to immediately in the name of Reason execute children and women for the accident of their birth and shortly thereafter follow a Corsican Emperor in wars across a continent. They are the people who pursue rationality and its forms and contrivances, including bureaucracy, to a point of irrationality that makes even Germans blush.

What this means is that the French elite have the greatest legacy of talking about equality in Europe, and the greatest legacy of learning how to deny it when it comes to listening to ordinary citizens. And in their turn, the French citizen is the first in Europe to riot in defense of their sacred rights, and frequently the least likely in Europe to ever get their hands on real power at any point. French political circles-who gets to be a French leader-have been dominated more totally by a narrow selection of schools and backgrounds even than Ivy League degrees dominate Washington DC or Oxbridge degrees and Eton schoolboys have dominated Britain.

The precise reason why the passionate French citizenry riot so much is because the rationalist French elite are so good at stitching them up.

And the French political system is designed for stitched up results which have learned the lessons of several Revolutions.Each time a French dynasty or following that French government fell, the French elite got better at sounding or spouting one thing and scheming and entrenching the exact opposite. French elections have several rounds not to be more democratic, but less. Each round is a chance for professional maneuvering, secret deals, secret pressures, coordinated tactical voting, temporary alliances designed to snuff out the most popular (and most populist) option.

French Sorbonne or similar educated political theorists know how to game their specific system, or the PR system, or general Alternative Vote systems, looking for every flaw where elite power can leverage anti democratic distortion. It is French practiced, ancient, rationalized through and coldly thorough political hypocrisy as a class skill which explains many of the forms and practices of the EU. The Europeans engineer their democracy to be as undemocratic as possible, and the French are the masters of it.

So if the public don’t vote the right way, have them immediately vote again. Have them keep voting until you can rig or they voluntarily give the answer you want. That’s what the EU did with multiple controversial treaties. That’s what the French system is designed to do. That;s what it has just done once again. It’s what Europhiles in the UK tried to do with the Brexit vote. Vote again. Get it right this time.

We will apply more chances for us to change the vote by secretive means, and we will pretend that this process is more legitimate than your original choice. British anti democratic Remain politicians opposing the Brexit result after it had been lost by them repeatedly traveled to France as well as Brussels to treasonously brief EU negotiators during the votes aftermath. But they were also being briefed by them (by French experts) in ways to undermine and ignore the wishes of the People. Because the French elite are good at that sort of thing (they initially created Macron as an outsider figure ready to shake everything up when he was their archetypal globalist servant, for instance. People forget how Macron was elected really by pretending to be a populist before his DNA deep globalism was obvious).

Here’s globalist mouthpiece Politico on the 2024 French election:

“In the first round of voting a week ago Le Pen’s National Rally came top and was aiming to secure the most seats in France’s legislature for the first time…But tactical voting and collaboration between Le Pen’s opponents to keep her party out of power paid off…After the first round of voting on June 30, Le Pen’s party was on course for its beast ever election result and a majority in Parliament.

But frantic political maneuvering in the days that followed saw Macron’s team and leaders of parties on the left muster their forces in a national effort to thwart the far right. Hundreds of candidates on the left and center of French politics pulled out of the contest to avoid splitting the anti-Le Pen vote.

Their initial aim was to stop Le Pen’s Party winning an outright majority, which seemed a likely outcome a week ago. Instead their efforts handed the initiative to the other side of French politics, the left.” (bold added for emphasis).

Note how the Globalist mouthpiece hammers home that “far right” again and again, while the Hard Left (essentially Communist parties that benefited from the ‘centrist’ alliance and stitch up) is only referred to as ‘the left’ instead of ‘the far left’ or ‘the hard left’. Because of course there is very little real difference in Hard Left parties that announce their Communism and Globalist ‘centrists’ who take the modern Chinese Communist Party (total State control with some allowed capitalism) as their model of what makes good and effective government.

But does that description of all this frantic ‘fortifying’ of the French vote to keep out Le Pen no matter what remind anyone else of the notorious Time magazine article boasting about the secretive organisations and meetings that coordinated their efforts against Trump in 2020?

So in all different types of ‘western democracy’ (US Federal Republic with careful checks and balances, French Republic that claims to be a democracy, and British First Past the Post Constitutional Monarchy that claims to be a democracy) we see globalist elites gaming the system to prevent, any way that they can, a growing populist revolt and any chance for ordinary people in these nations to gain the leaders they want in free and fair elections that haven’t been rigged by various kinds of organised conspiracy and electoral fraud.

If they can’t get invented postal ballots or adjusted Dominion tallies to do it, they will get the inherent flaws of the existing systems to do it when these can be manipulated by the correctly applied pressures and distortions. In every case there is a whole machinery of both State funded and billionaire funded ground level operatives to pull these operations off, often in official positions supposedly running the elections fairly. The grass roots and organic populist swell doesn’t have any equivalent of those pieces on the chessboard, no matter how many voters they energize and gather.

It’s a game where the globalists set the rules, act as the referees, report the results and arbitrate all complaints whilst also being one of the teams playing.

And because of that across the entire western world our elections are now irrelevant distractions or comfortable illusions thinly draped over the reality:

We do not have a choice, we do not have a say, and we perhaps do not even have any peaceful options of response left either.