Above: the devastating thing about Orcposting is its accuracy.

Since there are so many hypocrisies on race, identity, and migration these days, and since demographic replacement of white majority populations is the most urgent social and political crime of the modern age, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about the actual realities around migration.

I’m going to do this generally first, and then more specifically talk about my own country in my next article.

Here are general truths on migration.

The story of humanity is to some extent the story of migration. It’s true that at some point every human population that exists migrated from somewhere else. That is just how a species spreads over an entire planet. Leftists and progressives use this basic fact to pretend that all migration and all levels of migration into Western nations are good and natural and just what has always happened. They also use this basic fact to pretend that it means that white populations have no prior or better claim to their own ancestral homelands in Europe, and no legitimate and real claim to nations they founded during their European colonial diaspora to other parts of the world. What this refuses to do is distinguish between various kinds of migration and various kinds of settlement. It refuses to distinguish between settling in an unclaimed and undeveloped area and invading a settled and claimed area. It refuses to distinguish between entering a settled and civilised area and making it worse (as barbarian invasions have done in the past and present) and entering an area with far less development and civilisation and objectively improving it with more development and more civilisation. In fact, progressive attitudes tend to regard highly destructive migration as good, and highly constructive migration as evil, which is the exact inverse of the understanding held by most people through most of history. The modern attitude to migration held by progressives reflects this refusal to admit civilisational differences. It does this on a hypocritically racial basis. Past migration from advanced white peoples into less advanced non white areas is cast as inherently evil, while present migration from less advanced non white cultures into white areas is cast as inherently good. The fact that the first ultimately and in most cases raised life expectancy, living standards, safety, peace and prosperity is ignored, while the fact that the second does the opposite is also ignored. It’s historically true that despite these long term civilisational advantages from European colonialism, even European migration also involved crimes, atrocities and harm. Generally, large scale migration is not beneficial in the short term to those receiving it, whether that be ancient populations, populations of the colonial era, or populations of the modern era where white people are told to accept and welcome mass migration. It’s also true that the worst actions of Europeans were the standard actions displayed by everyone else too just as often and overall more brutally for more generations than they were by white Europeans. Conquest, slavery, oppression are cast as white inventions. In fact, this is the exact opposite of reality. Conquest, slavery and oppression following migration were the human standard until white people became the first people in history to question these practices in a sustained way and then seek to outlaw them. They are still the standard for all non white barbaric cultures. The modern leftist and progressive framing of the past ignores thar the most brutal empires in history were formed by people who were not white, and the most liberal understandings of universal rights and freedoms were formed by people who were white. All the vast record of non white brutality, and the long period of slavery practiced against whites, is ignored. The vast majority of those native populations killed by European colonial expansion were killed by diseases for which they had no resistance, and not killed in massacres or genocides. The vast majority of deliberate slavery, massacre and genocide in history was conducted by non whites. This partly reflects the basic reality that whites are a minority of the global population, and partly reflects the basic truth that the values which oppose these kind of activities and consider them abnormal were created largely by whites. Only Buddhism and Judaism can claim a similar strong hisrory of humane instructions within religion comparable to Christianity and affecting societal actions, but the translation of that from limited actions by particularly wise rulers inro a pervasive cultural revolution on attitudes regarding the treatment of others or the legal restriction of abuses was unique to white majority, Christian nations of the relatively modern era. Most of human hisrory sees migration, and most of migration through human history sees conflict and extreme brutality. Limiting migration begins as and is still a protective measure rather than an oppressive one, while limiting oneself and one’s own people from brutally conquering or replacing others is largely a white invention. No period of hisrory has seen the mass migration we are seeing today, or the kinds of responses to it we are told to have today. There is no historic precedent for the numbers involved, and no historic precedent for the attitude that the mass replacement of entire populations across multiple nations should be welcomed by the people being replaced. European colonialism involved far lower numbers of migrants into non white nations, over a far longer period, than the enormous and rapid migration into white nations seen today. Populations that did not die from novel diseases they had no resistance to were generally never threatened with demographic replacement (India did not become majority white under the Raj). The fate of Native Americans in the New World and Aborigines in Australia were exceptions based on disease beyond human intent or control and relatively small numbers of an indigenous population to begin with, whereas today every white majority nation is faced with trajectories of total replacement (becoming absolute minorities in their own nations within 50 years and on the same rates being very small minorities or non existent within 100-200 years). There is no precedent in history for vast organisational structures, created by the nations that are threatened, enthusiastically assisting this demographic replacement of their indigenous populations while banning, silencing, and oppressing recognition of that replacement and reaction to it. There is also no precedent in history for the most constructive and beneficial migration to have been demonised far more heavily than the most destructive and non beneficial migration is. There has never been such a societal valuation placed on barbarism above civilisation. Most prior cultures, whether non white indigenous ones or whether ancient cultures facing attacks by barbaric peoples, had the basic survival instinct required to recognise mass demographic change as a bad thing for the existing populace. It has instead always been considered natural and good for the existing authorities or leaders to defend their own people, and unnatural and wicked for them to refuse to do so. This is the first time in hisrory that it is a general rule, applying across multiple nations, that the existing authorities and leaders consider it unnatural and wicked to defend their own people, and natural and good not to do so. Demographics generally denote culture, and a radical change of demographics means a radical change of culture. A nation is a specific demographic with a specific culture in a specific place, bounded by recognised borders. It is a different nation if it is composed of a different demographic with a different culture. A nation that experiences this total change due to its borders being unprotected, through all of human history has always been a nation that ceases to exist. A people who experience this level of change, through all of human history, have been a people who lose their nation, lose many or all of their lives, and become either an oppressed minority within their homeland or a migratory oppressed minority elsewhere (if they continue to exist at all). Real ethnic groups have a long record of self awareness and historic narratives in poetry, myth, legend and history that symbolically or metaphorically reference real events in mythic forms. Their subsequent history, if they have any antiquity, will until very modern times give generally accurate accounts of who they are, and these accounts are far more reliable, ultimately, than very modern, ideologically distorted ones. The physical historic record will support the traditional self awareness. Only in modern times is it common for that self awareness to be continually attacked by authorities of the same ethnic group. Small and controlled migration, particularly of the highly skilled, can be beneficial. But these benefits only exist when the numbers arriving are low, when the cultural confidence of the host nation is high and demands integration and loyalty, and when those arriving already possess or quickly obtain values consistent with those of the people they are joining. Migration without integration is never beneficial and always represents a diminution of the living standards, security, peace, prosperity and safety of the existing populace. Protecting borders and refusing mass migration is the first duty of any government and the first justification for the powers held by any State. Any government or leadership refusing this task is unfit to rule and has become a tyranny towards its own people. Every majority has the right to remain a majority. The measures it takes to do so are not only justified but are required as duties the authorities of the nation exist to fulfil.

From the above it is obvious that mass replacement is an existential crisis for those who experience it, and that encouraging or allowing such a thing is the greatest form of treason imaginable. It is also obvious that this kind of treason is the settled and determined policy, quite deliberately, of the political, academic and media Establishment. Having been operative for 80 years, it is no longer rational to consider its operations accidental, uninformed, or explicable merely as incompetence.

The Irrational Explanations

It is also not rational to ascribe its ubiquity, influence, and power to traditional conspiracy theory targets like the Illuminati, the Five Families, the Freemasons, the Jesuits, the Catholics, the Windsors (British Royal Family), the Rothschilds, a British Empire 2.0, the ‘Khazarian Mafia’ or ‘da Joos’. These are all mystical, pathetic and ludicrous deflections that intentionally or accidentally exist to render any recognition of the malignancy of the deliberate betrayal of Western populations look mentally unbalanced and absurd. All realisations of the scale of the betrayal of white western populations will be diverted into these fantastical dead ends and the gullible, stupid and ridiculous will accept those explanations……thereby tainting any logical or rational awareness of how mistreated white populations now are. Perhaps we should call this kind of deflection ‘Dan Browning the discussion’, after the popular novelist. Many of these explanations are themselves obviously evil and target innocents, while others take real seeds of truth (the abject behaviour of modern British Royalty) to justify lengthy and cartoonish fantasies (the British Royals secretly controlling the world).

These false explanations are to varying degrees morally repugnant, intellectually absurd, and self-defeating in terms of any capacity to actually protect white populations. They excuse white individuals who are active in the destruction of white populations and nations, and they accuse non whites who are not active in or guilty for that destruction. This is not to say that there are no instances of Jewish individuals who hate whites and Western civilisation, or no instances of Catholics working to assist mass migration or Royals endorsing mass migration. For all I know there may be prominent Freemasons who are vile. The point is that none of the groups cited, even those that actually do exist, are solely, primarily or exclusively malign, and all of them include and have included large numbers of people who are entirely innocent and may even oppose the general assault on white population and the general betrayal of white majority nations. Targeting these collective groups lets the vast majority of the guilty off the hook, while putting vast numbers of the innocent on the hook.

Such deflections can and have been promoted by the ACTUALLY malign, as with Qatar’s purchase of Tucker Carlson and the use of Carlson to spread Jew hating propaganda. This serves the interests of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood and deflects from the ongoing Islamic conquest of the Western world while scapegoating the Jews and the Jewish nation that much of the Islamic world despises. At the same time, leftists get to simultaneously pretend that these absurd and evil beliefs characterise right-wing thought overall, even while they are sharing and spreading them far more than most people on the Right do. The Left get to Cry Nazi falsely, and Be Nazi at the same time, while the dumbest elements of the Right are deflected from the true sources of their suffering and allow the rest of us to be smeared through association with their persistent idiocies and elaborately constructed fantasies.

The False Justifications

There are a few additional basic ways that those committing this existential treason seek to deflect criticism of it or justify it. These are:

By claiming that the replacement isn’t happening (it’s a conspiracy theory). Any basic observation of population (anecdotal or statistical) immediately destroys this defence. By claiming that the replacement is culturally beneficial (the Fusion Restaurant Argument and the Vibrant City Argument). Any rational recognition of the drawbacks (increased crime and violence, cultural practices of rape and child abuse, parasitic dependency on fraud and welfare) immediately destroys this defence, unless you genuinely think a wider range of restaurants compensates for a greater frequency of child rape. By claiming that the replacement is economically necessary (the They Do Work You Won’t and The NHS/Hospitality Sector/Farming Sector/Care Sector Will Collapse Argument). Any recognition of the basic reality of the nature of the migrants being admitted (unskilled workers from third world nations) together with the educational realities of your existing populace (millions of unemployed youth doing meaningless degrees or not in work or study at all) immediately destroys this defence because it is perfectly possible to put your own youth in work and for your own adults to have more children. By claiming that opposing total replacement and massive demographic change is racist, xenophobic, beyond the bounds of civilised discussion, fascist, Nazi, or otherwise disgraceful. Any basic traditional morality immediately destroys this defence because there is nothing more racist and fascistic than telling a race they must accept and celebrate their own extinction and will be imprisoned if they oppose it verbally or peacefully. At the same time virtually all of the measures taken by progressive and globalist governments are racist and fascistic towards the majority white population. Similarly, the attitudes of most third world migrants towards whites (and Jews) are racist and fascistic and this is what the progressives are welcoming, supporting and increasing. By claiming that white indigenous populations are not indigenous (using the migration of the past but only citing white migration). Any comparison of periods of settlement will immediately destroy this defence by showing that various white populations called settlers or invaders have been in the nation they inhabit longer than some non white groups who are designated as indigenous, or founded the nation they are in (with none existing before it). By claiming that white populations don’t exist (The Mongrel People Argument) which is based on requiring these people to have never had any contact, marriage or interaction with any other group in all their history and to have never had any cultural influence from any other group either, a standard that no racial group on the planet can actually meet (save perhaps the most isolated snd xenophobic primitive tribe). Any basic understanding of human genetics immediately destroys the notion of absolute purity and knows it doesn’t apply to any entire race, while allowing the notion of long genetic continuity linked to identity and homeland (which is all that white populations defending themselves ask for and what is given without comment to everyone else).

Conclusion

The combination of these points should illustrate the situation we are facing.

The people with generally the best history in terms of civilisation and civilised values are the most demonised and denigrated, with many of their own members being indoctrinated with self hatred and self denial (this applies to both whites and Jews).

There are now vast educational, media and political networks devoted to indoctrinating people with hatred of white populations and hatred of any form of white self defence or self awareness free from these lessons of hatred. These networks include almost the entire official educational apparatus of western nations and most mainstream entertainment content in film and television, as well as most news content which will run within fundamentally racist guidelines predicated on the moral goodness of demographic replacement and the moral evilness of any defence of white populations.

Again, much the same applies with educational and entertainment treatment of Jews, who are the only non white people also denied self protection, self awareness, and self sovereignty and the existence and protection of an ancestral homeland. Non whites and non Jews who are stateless do not receive global or Western condemnation for wishing to possess their own state even where they aren’t supported in this claim, with the Kurds being an example of that neutral attitude. And the most savage, bestial, barbaric populations that oppose or hate whites and Jews receive very widespread support and sympathy for their most disgusting actions in a complete inverse of the treatment of white or Jewish desires for peace and security.

All of the above hypocrisies are sustained to support the current political betrayal of white indigenous populations who are effectively being conquered with the active support of left voting members of their own race and the passive support of most parties of the alleged Right too (who refuse to address or oppose demographic Replacement). Whites are told simultaneously that they don’t exist and that their existence is evil. They are told simultaneously that anyone else is able to claim their identity and that any claim on that identity they make themselves is wicked and evil. They are told to ignore the entire historic record of their own unique existence and achievements, and prefer the notion that what defines them as good is their willing submission to the end of their existence. This essentially mirrors and transfers to whites the same hypocrisies and hate that has long been imposed on Jews and is today operative whenever Israel is discussed, though many who claim to represent whites don’t recognise the similarity or are offended by the comparison.

In my next article I will talk about Brirish and English heritage more specifically. Even those who recognise the things I have described above, often have little understanding of their own genetic and cultural heritage (purposefully so).