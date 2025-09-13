Yes it’s good that sick bastards are getting sacked etc.

But consequences need to go to the top. MSM needs to feel it as they spread the hate. Same with Democrat leadership.

Centrists will say ‘you are the same’. The big difference is there’s been ZERO rightwing violence.

So everything globalists say is needed against ‘the Far Right’ needs to be done to the Left, including globalists. Censorship, legal consequence for extremist views, driven from jobs, the lot. Get them out of the universities, out of positions of authority. A total purge.

And designate everything Soros as a terrorist organisation.