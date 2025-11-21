Today I’m going to offer a very brief piece. But it’s a piece that outlines something very important. It’s been offered today on my FB, but I’m giving it here too just to answer the question of what I’d like a government or organisation to actually do. We are often told that we only describe the problems and don’t offer solutions. That’s partly true, but mainly true because we don’t hold the power. You need a roadmap to power, and you need a firm idea of what you are going to do with it when you get there.

Leftists and Islam have four inherent advantages over the Right. 1. They are much more ruthlessly prepared to do anything to get that power 2. They are much more organised around the acquirement of power unfettered by principle or limit and have a roadmap for acquiring it 3. Once they have any kind of power they turn it entirely towards making permanent changes and keeping and extending that power and 4. They are constantly fighting an opponent who places limits on themselves that the Communist or the Islamist doesn’t have to worry about.

Effectively, they have the roadmap and the plan already, combined with psychopathic, fanatical determination and immorality. We have principles, limits, internal disagreements, old fashioned courtesies, active traitors posing as allies, both our own self imposed barriers and external barriers to contend with.

And they have had 80 years of social and cultural dominance regardless of government in power and 80 years in which they have built networks of power, changes that are very obvious roadblocks to reversal, and we haven’t. Understand that EVERYTHING since 1945 has been rigged in their favour and all the basic assumptions since then were set in their favour.

Nevertheless. It can be done, it can be overcome. Here’s what you would do in power. Getting elected is only the start. The second Trump term has again shown us that Trump is the force doing what’s right more than anyone else in the most important and influential US arena. But the extent to which the 2nd term now faces what seems to me a Jew hating and manipulated and organised Fake MAGA revolt (in many ways a version of the earlier RINO resistance, just coming from a ‘we are more America First’ position rather than a ‘we want less America First’ position) and a stalling of its initial rate of success suggests too that Trumpism applies limits to itself that none of its opponents are constrained by.

Winning elections is quite obviously only a beginning.

The below is phrased from a British perspective, but with only a little adaptation also states what is necessary in other countries including the US. The Communist-Muslim threat is now in charge of New York. Things are serious everywhere in the western world. Only a very few places are in a healthy position. But this piece is not intended to describe things again.

The roadmap? Copy them. Be as ruthless as them. Set up as many organisations as them. Look to use everything in ways it has only ever been used by them. Apply their own language to them. Apply their amoral and immoral rules to them (reverse as Alinsky, use Alinsky). Pick up their weapons. Turn off their funding. Lots of this has been done by Trump, Milei in Argentina and Bukele in El Salvador. Orban too has shown measures to take in the second stage after acquiring power. Develop funding streams, divert funding streams. Infiltrate, sabotage and suborn their organisations. You need funding, funding, funding (the Right has been terrible in using funding effectively, often because the funding comes from a Fake Right of one kind or another).

There is a natural building populist tide still. Elements of the roadmap are clear in how Trump overcame extreme actions to stop him (it’s helps with a charismatic central figure).

Anyway, the outline is more the topic than the roadmap. What’s your pathetic, rightwing, populist government going to do?

What to Do in Power

Scrap all existing race legislation, DEI, ESG, and attendant positions (diversity officers and the like). Rip it all out and dump it.

Do the same with all international treaties, agreements and compacts that require British governments to offer asylum, aid, or financing to any foreign non citizen and any foreign organisation.

This is a vast nest of legislature, but if you get at the fundamental roots it brings up a lot of the rest and is perfectly doable.

Then re-introduce treason laws. Include in your treason law support for any designated terrorist organisation, but also put all forms of race grifting and race advocacy in those categories. All Soros organisations in those categories. Set out clear punishments for individuals and organisations (publishers, newspapers, universities, NGOs, social media platforms, TV channels). All support for groups like the IRA or Hamas is terrorism too and should invoke both anti terrorism and treason laws.

Corbyn for instance should have been in prison for years. Hamas marches should never have been allowed. Open agreement with the IRA should never have been allowed.

Your framework then designates things like the pushing of BLM or billboards spreading hate about white people or bookshops stocking race grievance texts and publishers printing them as treason. No more black history month. No more BLM. No more professional representative bodies designated by race. All these things spread racial division for treasonous purposes and are therefore banned.

No more Ash Sarker’s. (Ibram X. Kendi and the like). No more race agendas in advertising. No more racial jobs quotas.

Get reputable rightwing historians of impecabble trustworthiness to define Nazism, Communism and Islamism. All are proscribed terrorist belief systems. Open advocacy of any of them is illegal. Sarkar would fail this hurdle as well. Publishers who promote that stuff should be legally prevented from printing, all copes made pulped, and heavy fines followed by forced closure if they continue.

All this will get protest, outrage, condemnation and calls of tyranny. Guess what, anything remotely rightwing gets all that anyway because you’ve allowed Communism to act unimpeded for 80 years or call itself socialism, democratic socialism, human rights advocacy and the like and operate openly. Things like Common Purpose and the Fabian Society would be breaking your laws on treason and Communism.

No official body would be allowed to enter into foreign agreements or new networks without both central government agreement and a public referendum. No more 100 Cities initiatives and similar Globalist corruptions of existing national branches of government and local government. Make it treason to enter such agreements without public consultation and referendum approval. Set legal limits on what such agreements can entail.

Have a Patriotic Code of Standards all schools, universities, public bodies and public institutions AND things like media, entertainment companies, TV and radio stations have to abide by. This is perfectly simple to achieve. It could reinforce all of the above and is no more inherently difficult to put in place than current standard policy documents are. Bodies like Ofcom and Ofsted can be used to enforce a Patriotic Code just as easily as they are currently used to enforce leftist progressive positions.

Naturally purge instititions (especially the police, judiciary and universities) of staff that won’t abide by the new laws and settlement. Heavily recruit many more working class and rightwing employees. That and asking retired staff of a more rightwing disposition (many left certain professions in disgust) to step up and help should compensate quite quickly for any staffing issues. Whole departments and institutions can be closed with massive public spending savings if they refuse to comply.

Put permanent legal limits on the ability of any future government to reverse these measures. Create a whole network of roadblocks. Actually fund patriotic and rightwing causes instead of leftwing ones. You’re looking to make these changes as irreversible as possible, to have the same kind of long lasting effect leftwing changes have had over the last 80 years. You aren’t looking for a status quo halt to madness, but a radical and significant purge of madness together with building protections against it returning.

With zero asylum and zero welfare for any migrants who don’t enter legally, follow a legal process, apply for citizenship and then show ten years of working contribution, the incentives to invade and exploit are gone. Many who don’t want to integrate will not come or will voluntarily depart. Banning things like Soros organisations cuts off the financial support for the invaders as do the welfare and asylum measures. With that in place you can also begin the extensive deportations you need, and police the Channel and borders effectively too.

All of this is perfectly possible. It’s no more innately impossible than all the years of betrayal, it just faces some obvious barriers because of that 80 years of betrayal and the treasonous attitudes of the British ruling class and political Establishment. But civil servants or judges given the options of unemployment, imprisonment or compliance and the continuation of their generous salaries and pensions will soon fall into line. These aren’t highly principled people. They are largely arrogant parasites who have faced no opposition for 80 years as they destroyed their own country.

By the way, regarding definitions of things like Nazism and Communism, false claims should be as harshly treated as accurate ones. The whole ‘everyone who isn’t leftwing is a Nazi’ propaganda phenomenon, which comes from Communist social dominance, would also be subject to legal restriction. Your definitions will be a lot more accurate than things like the Prevent Strategy.

And of course all mosques subject to anti terrorism investigation and review, all sentencing being colour blind, and all foreign funding of mosques and madrasahs and Islamic centres being illegal too.

Initially you’d get massive media opposition, but that’s good. Use that as evidence to close down those organisations. You’d also get riots, but with foreign funding and organisation blocked, and with a strong and committed crack down (you need to make sure your police and military aren’t going to turn on you) this could be overcome surprisingly quickly. You’d be looking simultaneously at what Milei did with government bloat, what DOGE did with tracing corruption, what Bukele has done against crimes and gangs in El Salvador, and what Trump has done with the US border. All of these things have been done successfully.

The police know by the way that most crime is committed by a hardcore of repeat offenders, a small percentage of the populace. The same applies even more to terrorism and treason, it’s just that these have been allowed to become linked to networks of corruption and financing and to a bizarre situation where open communists and traitors get to be politicians and media figures and then persuade millions of fools to passively endorse the same extreme views. Most of those fools couldn’t offer any strong resistance to a crack down, if offered by a determined leadership.

To ensure that determined leadership you build strong, highly motivated, highly loyal teams:

A legal team. (Vital for the roadblocks).

An administrative team ready to replace opponents. (Trump had this ready for the 2nd term and it made a big difference).

An investigation team (DOGE but keep it going and enforce it)

An enforcement team (police/military, sufficient loyalty and numbers. Reaction will include violence, domestic terrorism and riots). Purge and recruit. You’ll need people to break up riots and arrest traitors.

Forceful measures that fail always fail because they are draconian but weak (there is vacillation, delay, hesitation, lack of self belief and measures are harsh but stuttering, or backtrack on themselves). Hard and unapologetic works best. But you absolutely have to have loyal people leading that. Build the force, bring the heat, and don’t apologise. Understand that you are dealing with terrorists of various kinds, and traitors of various kinds. When governments fail to contain a revolution, it’s because there’s already been a break in the belief in the gobernmrnt in the forces it controls, as well as externally. The police units are ordered to be harsh, and are, but they don’t believe it. Same as the military. So they switch. If you are going to apply force, you and your forces have to believe in it. Just as much as Communists and Islamists believe in what they are doing.

You can’t have any of the self doubt that has paralysed the Right since 1945. That doesn’t mean you become the Nazi they talk about. You aren’t Feuntes. You are cracking down on terrorists and traitors regardless of colour or creed unless the creed is itself totalitarian, not innocent Jews or blacks. You are blind to those considerations. Is this ideology making things worse and itself destroying our country, it’s essential fabric, sanity and unity? Then it’s gone. Fuck your commentary on it, or your accusations. It’s gone.

That attitude is vital to your enforcement forces.

Bukele has imprisoned 89,000 serious gang offenders. Britain has 40,000 people on terror watchlists. We have perhaps 10,000 people or less in positions of power and influence in government and media who at the very least need sacking, maybe 1 in 10 of those requiring prison. There are more Muslims who might riot, but in specific areas. It could be dealt with. It could be contained. And if it is, with sufficient will, it dies away surprisingly quickly. In 1984-5 there were 187,000 miners in the UK, 140,000 went on strike, and their leaders were militant Communists. They had millions of supporters. But the worst violent confrontation involved 5,000 strikers. Over the 11 months, 3 weeks and 4 days of the strike a total of 11,000 people were arrested….but the government won. Because it maintained determination. And it followed that victory with effective new laws restricting strike actions. Britain hasn’t had strikes turn violent on the same scale ever again.

Regardless of whether or not you think the miners strike was justified (in some ways (I’m much more sympathetic to the miners now than I was then, but not their communist leaders. I was 10 years old at the time, and made of sterner stuff. 😂) it does show that a government can be strong without being some kind of permanent tyranny and it does show that serious disturbance can be faced and beaten.

Force must be used against those who riot, support terrorism, follow Communism or Islamism and the like.

Would this be in some ways tyrannical? Absolutely, at least for a certain period during resistance to it. Let’s be honest. But no more tyrannical than what’s already been done to traditionalists, the Right, and the majority populace. Less tyrannical than what was done during COVID.

Is it impossible? Absolutely not. It just requires the will, financing and organisation.

Is it likely? Sadly not. But it’s 100% necessary if you want an actually western nation to survive. All of this applies to France, Canada, Australia, the US (which is in a healthier position in some ways, but not by much) as well as Britain.

Without this kind of determination, all of the western world is going to be either Communist (and Globalist techno-feudalism is a version of that) or Muslim. Likely the first for a period, and the second more permanently.