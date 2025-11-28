Today I conducted a second experiment on the uses of AI for discussion and evidential analysis. I hope that this provides an informative and interesting article. Before we get into the topic itself, I think its fair to first describe my attitude to AI, my conclusions following the discussion, and where I think Grok begins the discussion from or where any discussion of racism in western societies today starts from.

Since it includes lengthy responses from Grok, this is a long article, just as a warning to those who worry about such things (and that you will need to click read remainder in emails).

My Starting Position on AI

I begin from a suspicion of AI and a concern regarding its use, its exploitation, and its potential trajectory. I’m worried about both what it will do to us passively (by changing the way we think or our capacity to think), what it might be designed to do against us (by its creators) and what it might independently decide to do at some future full consciousness, post-Turing Test, complete self-awareness stage of AI’s own existence. So I consider the following all very legitimate concerns about AI:

The diminution of human capacity, agency and creativity by creating lazy, uninformed and non creative minds that defer all higher functions to machine applications (the Eloi Scenario, from H.G.Wells The Time Machine, a society of leisured idiots who have no individual capacity to defend themselves or to possess or acquire skills and knowledge in an individual fashion). This includes of course the practical impacts of many occupations becoming machine dominated but is also a deeper fear about the human consciousness impacts of deferred, automated creativity and knowledge storage. The exploitation of reliance on AI by the creators of AI to enforce a network of surveillance, opinion and news conformity together with a controlled opinion consensus disguised as objective, factual and neutral knowledge (the Matrix or Control Scenario, with AI as an impediment to individual liberty). The existential threat situation, with a self-aware AI taking measures directly against humanity as a species (the Terminator Scenario). This is likely to be the longest term threat, but I’m not sure we can be confident about how long term it is, or how unlikely it is either.

These three can be summarized as the extinction concern, the creativity/capacity concern, and the control/liberty concern. I think all three are legitimate, although one is obviously more likely to require a longer time frame and more evidence of harm approaching (hopefully).