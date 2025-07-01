Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kay's avatar
kay
12h

Thank you. Now we all know why these things have bothered us so much. Because what we all do have is a sense of justice, of rightness.

And unless you have been so battered by Propaganda that you have ceased to think for yourself any longer, you know exactly what fits that sense of justice and what doesn't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
11h

Superb essay!

"The right is conditional, and they have broken the conditions." Exactly so! With rights come responsibilities - this is what we, as English people, have learnt from the cradle. It is the unspoken agreement between us all and it has been trashed by socialism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture