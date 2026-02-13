Once again the Epstein Files are very heavily in the news and providing a constant background drumbeat to modern politics. The Trump administration have released another huge collection of papers and texts for everyone to examine, but still face accusations of withholding evidence, being perverts themselves, or protecting perverts.

It is clear that the Epstein Files have become almost like a McGuffin in a noir thriller, a sort of Maltese Falcon pursued by everyone. They exist on three simultaneous levels that are difficult to reconcile:

First, as actual and known physical evidence (a collection of papers, reports, FBI documents, police interviews of witnesses, victims and suspects, the kind of stuff that has been released).

Second, as an anticipated or assumed tranche of more devastating and incriminating evidence (recorded film of rapes and abuse in digital formats) and

Third, as a symbolic pattern of moral lessons or truths about the side of politics you don’t like and the behaviour and crimes of the rich and powerful. This third underatanding will express almost entirely your reaction to the Files, heavily influenced by ideology, personality and who you WANT to be incriminated and to blame.