Above: the ridiculous Speaker of an absurdist Assembly, Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies, possibly here sharing intimate personal details.

Following the devolution changes initiated under the Blair government, both Wales and Scotland obtained national representative bodies that England (and the English) do not have. This was one of many constitutional changes Blair made that were glaringly unjust and that collectively placed the largest part of the British populace in an inferior position to everyone else. If done people have more representation, they have more power. If a Kingdom is made of four nations, and the largest has no national representation at all, then the people of that largest nstion have less status, less power, and less say than anyone else.

Blair era devolution legalised treating the English as less real than any other citizen, and less deserving of representation than any other citizen, long before the current process of legally denying their existence altogether commenced. Today, ethnic minorities in Parliament put forward bills that will formalise the pretence that there was never an ethnic group called the English, but really our devolved system from Blair onwards has been acting on this assumption for years already.

Race legislation of the 1960s legally made ethnic minorities more deserving of protection than anyone who is white and gave them protections which aren’t applied to anyone who is white. Hate speech and ‘protected characteristics’ (only given to ‘vulnerable groups’) rules in public order legislation, online ‘safety’ legislation and in sentencing guidelines (with unequal treatment by race) widened and deepened that inferior legal status for whites, while devolution further distinguished between whites who deserve some national representation (Scots, Welsh and Northern Irish) and whites who deserve none (the English).

Generally I don’t talk much about events in the devolved Welsh Assembly (the Senedd) or the Scottish Parliament. Since I live in England, I focus more on what happens in the Parliament that supposedly represents all of us. Both of the two main Celtic nations within the United Kingdom have for many years been dominated by leftist parties and leftist agendas, either the Labour Party or the SNP (Scottish ‘nationalists’ who are further Left than Labour) or Plaid Cymru (Welsh ‘nationalists’ who are further Left than Labour).

All these parties share a hatred of the white (native, or ethnic) English. And all of them pursue leftist policies of Communist authoritarianism, massive taxation and spending, and Cultural Marxist prioririsation of foreign institutions, immigrant communities, and self-hating historical revisionism. It’s a great irony that both the Scottish and Welsh parties of this extreme leftist agenda call themselves nationalists. Both want to leave the United Kingdom and have Scotland and Wales exist as ‘independent nations’. But both also want the white Celts who vote for them replaced by imported Muslims and Africans and both despise any questioning of this Replacement agenda. They also claim to be nationalists who resent being ruled from London, but are fanatically pro-EU and resent (since Brexit) not being ruled from Brussels. London is a despised foreign tyranny despite centuries of shared hisrory, and Brussels is a shared European dream despite being further away and far less connected to who the Scottish and Welsh are, for these deeply irrational and confused hypocrites.

The native Welsh and the ethnic English, for example, share most of each others DNA, are quite literally related peoples, and have fought together in multiple wars and shared together the period of the greatest national success either of them ever experienced. They have built family connections, as well as conflicts, going back to the early 6th century. The claim of leftist Welsh ‘nationalists’ is that none of these connections exist or matter, but that one can instead feel a deep and meaningful love for the opportunity to have Belgians write 20,000 word documents on what constitutes a legally recognised, legally sold banana in both Wales and England. 400 years of Britishness and 1,400 years of contact are less of an emotional tie than the ‘Europeaness’ forged in the existence of a transnational bureaucracy that has only existed since the Treaty of Rome was signed (on March 25th 1957, 69 years and 8 months ago) when nobody English or Welsh was present or included.

Since the end of World War Two and the 1945 decision of the Attlee government to begin mass migration to Britain from our former colonies, the bulk of mass migration into the UK has settled in England, and not coincidentally the bulk of the denial of the existence of an ethnic group with an established historic claim to it’d one land had also fallen on the English. Until recently, the white Welsh and the white Scottish were not told simultaneously that they were responsible for all evil that has ever existed AND that they themselves never existed as a seperate group. That was a contradiction applied primarily to the English, along with the most foreign settlement, the least native representation, and the most revisionist trashing of the historic record.

Replacement and its Cultural Marxist, Progressive Globalist advocates though were not content with simply demonising and eradicating the English. Since the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish are all white too, then they too must suffer the same process, even if a little after their English counterparts. London is now only 30% White British (and probably only 20% English). Cardiff is 70% White British (likely around 55-60% Welsh). The white Celtic fringe have this curious double status in the kind of complex racial hierarchies that emerge from Cultural Marxist ideology. They are championed if this allows a means of bashing the English, but demonised if they might stand in the way of their own ethnic replacement by Muslims and Africans. They have an old status as victims to be mythologised, but a present status as whites to be oppressed (very like the white Irish of the Republic of Ireland).

One can however see thar under ‘nationalists’ like Plaid their existence is already being denied by public propaganda:

Such ‘explorations’ are of course invariably about prioritising and celebrating the sacred victimhood and magical presence of anyone who isn’t white, while removing whites as a presence except by an excessive focus on their alleged past crimes. Whiteness only exists at that point as a crime (an unwanted hand, in the heavy symbolism above) placed on black bodies.

Every white person walking past such a mural is to understand the lesson that they don’t exist and don’t matter except as a thing to be condemned. Such lessons are necessary if the populace are to be trained to accept replacement as the already trained politicians enthusiastically deliver it.

What’s also necessary in such a process is that voices of dissent are silenced and that recognised of the change is at all times officially denied and beyond the bounds of acceptable discourse. Impose that reality and there are no peeceful avenues of dissent or change. This is what aurhoritarian leftists now do, and again there is an irony in this. Devolution was sold to Celts as addressing their alleged and historic oppression by the English. It was sold as giving them a bigger voice in their own nation. Which the Left would indeed allow….so long as that voice only chanted leftist mantras.

This is not what the people of Wales did. The people of Wales, bless them, actually thought they could vote for someone else, send that person to the Sennedd, and then have that person express their own opinions and feelings as their representative in the Sennedd.

Hey, wait a minute, that sounds like democracy…..

But this is not what the Sennedd is for, according to those who control it.

The purpose of the Sennedd is to enable the Cultural Marxist dissolution of the United Kingdom through both regional leftist dominance attacking England and regional leftist dominance supporting the EU. In terms of Replacement, the Sennedd exists to allow leftists to facilitate and expand that replacement, not to allow rightists to question or critique it.

This place is assembled to hear the voice of the people of the people of Wales, and here is the only script you are allowed to read from.

So when the people of Wales elected a rightist swathe of Reform candidates, just as when the people of Wales voted to Leave the EU, the purpose of the Sennedd is to rebuke them for those choices, and the remaining leftist officials of the Sennedd must silence any expression of views the Welsh people aren’t supposed to hear, aren’t supposed to vote for and aren’t supposed to agree with.

This is exactly what happened. When a Reform Sennedd member raised voice to protect the native Welsh and their interests, he was rebuked and banned from speaking. By mentioning the Replacement occurring, he was breaking the leftist purpose of the institution.

The Llywydd (the Sennedd’s equivalent of the Speaker of the House of Commons) banned this representation and this speech, demanding an apology for even mentioning replacement. Reform then called a vote of no confidence in the Llywydd, which they lost. Wales Online described that as follows:

“Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies has spoken in the Senedd as Reform tried to oust him from the role for banning one of the party’s MSs from speaking in the chamber until he apologised for saying white people were being replaced in Wales.

In the chamber on Tuesday, ahead of the vote which Reform lost, Mr Irranca-Davies said: “Much has been said in recent weeks about free speech. Some have suggested that what is at stake here is freedom of speech itself. I respectfully disagree. Not because free speech is unimportant, but because it is so important.

“Parliamentary privilege provides protections for speech that are unique...But parliamentary privilege has never meant that anything goes.

“Parliament is not social media, not a television studio, not the comments section of a newspaper article. The public don’t send us here to express anger. They send us here to exercise judgement.

“Parliament requires different standards. Its language therefore must be robust, fearless and honest, but it must also be disciplined, ordered, governed by procedure, and respectful of the rights of others.

“The defining characteristic of a parliamentarian is not simply the freedom to speak. It’s the willingness to accept the rules that allow everyone else to speak as well.”

All of this is of course pure cant and sophistry. A chamber cannot have speech that is robust, fearless and honest if leftists get to ban any speech they disagree with or that offends them. The Llywydd doesn’t have the right to decide that anger is unacceptable, and there will very definitely be constituents who want their feelings shared and expressed by their representatives. I imagine he doesn’t make that distinction when leftist anger or feelings are being expressed by representatives. He’s showing no respect for the right of others to have these views and have them aired by representatives they have elected. Nor did expressing these views prevent anyone else speaking in contradiction of them, so his final point on “the rules that allow everyone else to speak” is an outright lie.

The truth is that anyone of the Left who disliked the reference made to replacement could have asserted that displeasure without banning the Reform representative. Their freedom of speech is not what is being upheld by banning his. Their ‘freedom’ from hearing an opinion they don’t like and their total control of the narrative is what was actually being upheld by the entirely aurhoritarian and partisan decision by the ludicrously named Irranca-Davies.

He simply banned views he personally doesn’t like. Which is disgraceful. The view expressed did not involve swearing, specific rudeness or discourtesy, a lie, or calls to violence. It did not support something outrageous like calls to terrorism or justifications of terrorism. It did not threaten anyone. It expressed the opinion that many whites now consider true: that they are being replaced through mass immigration. Whites who feel this have every right to express it, and every right to vote for those who will also express it. Demographically, it is completely true. It is actually happening, and everyone can see it happening. An assembly that bans a truth is an assembly that exists to silence a people rather than existing to represent them. Even if the assertion that representatives are there to solely exercise judgement rather than opinion were true (and it can’t be, because asserting it is ITSELF an opinion while banning truth is an action which shows ZERO judgement) what is it that defines only one opinion as the opinion that must be banned?

Apparently, it’s how angry the opinion makes Irranca-Davies and other leftists.