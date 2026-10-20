Above: Alfred the Great. Destruction is only inevitable when you stop fighting or are led by traitors. Remove the traitors and keep fighting.

The scenes from France have been apocalyptic, and joined by similar ones from Belgium and Italy. Europe has been ablaze in a Communist and Islamist war on normality, decency, and civilisation.

Mockingbird Media and Globalist leaders still refuse to admit the causes:

open borders and mass immigration

Third world savages

First World savages instructed by Communists and raised to hate their own nations

We still get ridiculous commentaries doing everything they possibly can to avoid the hard truths. We are told that the savages have legitimate causes. We are told that these orgies of destructive violence are caused by poverty or under resourcing. We are told the savages burning down schools just want more teachers and smaller class sizes. We are even told that this is perfectly normal and traditional French behaviour, or that we should celebrate all this as the ‘voice of the unheard’ sure to usher in a Communist paradise.

This combination, of a street level anarchy that indicates the total collapse of civilisation, combined ludicrously with well resourced, still in governmental power, still awash with money and comfort Establishment elites refusing to recognise what is happening and their culpability in it, can easily cause extreme despair.

We can feel that it is inevitable that civilisation must fall, that there is no way out of this cycle of decline, degeneracy, this death spiral where Communism and Islam destroy us with the continued support, dishonesty and complicity of Globalist elites.

It’s somewhat bizarre for instance to see great buildings being burnt down and then switch on the news and be told that everything is mostly peaceful. It’s even more bizarre to know that where schools aren’t burning they are still teaching the old, false, tired lessons of diversity, equity and inclusion as if none of the consequences are known.

Why are so many people blind to it? Why can so many people support it? Why is it still the case that those responsible for it still have all the financial backing, all the TV studios, all the government posts?

Anarcho-tyranny isn’t just an injustice that delivers two-tier policing and that favours the most destructive imported evils and the most treasonous and destructive domestic policies. It’s a reality which takes a psychic toll even on those who haven’t been directly or immediately harmed by it.

The person who hasn’t been arrested for a strong opinion on Islam or asylum seekers or immigration yet, but fears the knock of the police on the door, or watches what they say, or wonders when their turn to be persecuted will come. The woman walking down a street fearing for her safety, who hasn’t ever been assaulted, or terrified, or raped….but knows it is much more likely. The pensioner bewildered by why he or she can’t heat the house they live in, but being told at the same time that the country can afford to house and feed and warm and clothe millions of imported strangers.

The parent wondering if his children will live through a Civil War, but also living in a society where radio hosts discuss their expensive holidays and fashion choices and the decoration of their home gyms as if all the rest of us live that way or as if everything is normal and not teetering on the edge of an abyss.

These disparities take a psychological toll even before you are the victim of an assault, or a mugging, or a burglary, or an arson attack, or a riot, or even before you are hurried off to prison for speaking honestly about the horrors all around us and where they have come from.

It is easy to think that decline is inevitable, that destruction is certain, that Europe or the UK or the West must be finished and there is nothing we can do about it. The demographic trends are disastrous. The social trends are disastrous. Our nations are near bankruptcy, but still funding asylum seekers, Islamic centres, millions of strangers at home and abroad, and Ukraine. Every day in the UK our government gives a pledge of money to someone else when we are three trillion pounds in debt.

In France, while the same city was burning, Macron attended a Celine Dion concert.

All this, along with millions of westerners being enthusiastic supporters of Muslims who would laughingly gsng rape them to death, suggests a level of suicidal civilisational madness, corruption, wilful blindness and abject cowardice that can’t possibly be reversed or recovered from.

It is a death spiral……and yet there is hope.

How is there hope? How? How can I possibly still think that the West can be saved in the UK or Europe?

We have no Trump. In the UK, public attitudes are still shaped by the Mockingbird Media. The British Right are ineffectual and divided. The hopeless Conservatives who have betrayed us for 80 years are rising in the polls. The Labour Party who are child rape enablers and terrorist sympathisers and dhimmi Muslim servants of Islamic conquest are leading the polls…..

How is there hope?

Well, there is hope because I don’t believe in inevitable 200 or 400 or 2,000 year cycles of societal collapse. I don’t believe any nation or people or civilisation is destined to fall.

I still believe we make our own destiny, and where we don’t….there are guilty parties.

There are identifiable guilty parties. There are policies we can easily understand have come very close to destroying us. And there are policies that are the opposite of every destructive choice that has been made.

Societal collapse and civilisational ruin is not natural or inevitable. There isn’t a law of entropy behind this, or a natural and limited lifespan for cultures as if they all fall after the same length of time, as if their life and limits are the same as the life and limits of a biological animal with a predictable lifespan.

Ancient Egypt lasted 3.100 years. It survived with largely identifiable and continuous features from the time of Menes unifying Upper and Lower Egypt to the time of Octavian defeating Mark Anthony and Cleopatra committing suicide. It survived Biblical plagues. It survived the late Bronze Age collapse. It survived the invasions of the Sea Peoples. It survived conquest by Alexander the Great. It incorporated a Macedonian Greek dynasty and if Anthony and Cleopatra had been more tactically astute or if a single difference at the Battle of Actium had occurred it might even have survived Rome. Even under Roman rule and Chrisrian religion some Egyptian funerary practices survived. Even under Islamic conquest and an entirely alien, Arab imported culture you can find Muslim Egyptians who talk as if they possess a continuity with Ancient Egypt and modern Egyptians who tske pride in a past where Islam did not exist.

200 year cycles are inevitable? There’s an automatic end point for cultures?

In the UK, Anglo-Saxon England was once reduced to a single king in a stinking marsh in the South of England with a tiny handful of followers. That lone king was Alfred the Great, who would go on to defeat the Danish Viking armies of Guthrum, force the Vikings towards a peace settlement, restore the Kingdom of Wessex, write a legal code for the whole of England, encourage the Viking conversion to Christianity, and build the foundations of an England without a Danelaw that was one of the richest and most cultured and well governed nations in Europe.

The ultimate example of cultural, religious, and even national survival is of course the history of the Jews:

“Judaism is approximately 3,300 to 4,000 years old, depending on whether one traces its origins to the traditional covenant with Abraham (c. 2000–1800 BCE) or the Exodus and revelation at Mount Sinai (c. 1300–1250 BCE). The earliest archaeological evidence for the name “Israel” appears on the Merneptah Stele from 1208 BCE, marking the emergence of the Israelite people in the Levant.

If connecting the modern state with its ancient roots, Israel as a continuous people and cultural entity is over 3,200 years old. Ancient Israel (the northern kingdom) fell to the Assyrians around 721 BCE, and the southern kingdom of Judah fell to the Babylonians in 586 BCE.

There was a gap of approximately 2,400 years between the fall of the ancient Israelite/Judahite kingdoms and the establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948. During this period, Jewish identity persisted through the Second Temple period, Roman exile, and the Diaspora, though political sovereignty was not re-established until the 20th century.”

2,400 years without their nation, but the dream of their nation didn’t die. This is the proper context in which to understand Zionism.

Zionism is the proof that a culture, a people, a nation, cannot ever be totally eradicated by their enemies. Many, many peoples and cultures have fallen to conquest, including many of those who had conquered the Jews. The Hittites, the Assyrians, the Babylonians, the Persians, the Romans, the Byzantines, the Ottomans…..there are people who live in Rome, but they are not Romans anymore. There are Greeks still, but they are not Byzantines. There are Turks who are still Muslims, but they are not Ottomans.

All these are gone. But they would not be gone if they had chosen to survive.

If a group of scattered Byzantines had, wherever they wandered, wherever they were welcomed or expelled, admired or abused, tolerated or persecuted….if these Byzantines had kept the dream of Constantinople alive, then in one sense Constantinople would still be alive, even if Muslims held Istanbul.

A culture, a city, a nation lives as much in the mind as in the brick and mortar of a place and in the ownership of walls, palaces and fields.

If there were 1,000 descendants of Ancient Egypt atill worshipping Ra with sincere devotion, Ancient Egypt would still be alive today.

But my hope isn’t based on anything as incredible and miraculous as the story of the Jews. It is not even based on my own understanding of myself as an Anglo-Saxon with a direct connection to Alfred hiding in the Somerset marshes at Athelney in January 878 AD. It doesn’t take 4,000 years of history, 3,000 years of hisrory, or 1,148 years of history to understand this:

Decline is a choice. Destruction is a choice.

We have been choosing it for only 80 years. It has done enormous, enormous damage in that time but the damage is not yet irreversible.

And the choice isn’t natural.

The choice isn’t popular.

The choice CAN be reversed because the choice is funded and the funding can be stopped. The choice is pushed by a small number of people and those people can be removed. The choice has a few key origins in a few key orgsnisations and those organisations can be left and opposed.

The EU CAN be left fully. The UN can be left. The ‘international rules based order’ can be defied. Chinese purchase of influence and business and politicians in the West can be exposed and ended. The permanent administrative state can be massively reduced. The universities can be forced to teach real knowledge and useful skills rather than garbage data and ideological insanities. Muslim funding of Muslim conquest can be stopped. Illegal aliens and terrorist threats and unintegrated foreigners can be deported.

None of the things that need to be done are difficult to identify.

None of them would be difficult to execute by people who actually want to do them. You just have to sack all the people who don’t.

It’s not that easy? There will be massive opposition?

Of course there will be massive opposition. You sack or imprison the saboteurs. You physically remove them from offices and positions of power. You mass hire people who are completely different. You purge the enemy and you recruit loyalists. You cut off every money tap, every funding stream, every misappropriation of public funds. You DOGE without limits.

And the templates to follow are there. The solutions are there.

You copy Trump on borders and DEI, on fracking, ending Net Zero, opening pipelines, energy independence, and general cultural positions. You do a free trade deal with the US. You copy US policy from the best Red States and make US policy from Blue States illegal. You look at why the US innovates so well. You slash taxes. You defend borders. You reduce immigration. You bring factories and industry home.

You copy Bukele on crime. You enact zero tolerance. You do not tolerate the existence of gangs or gang culture. You imprison or deport all foreign criminals and immigrant criminals. You give very long sentences. You legislate to reduce the rights of criminals and protect the rights of innocent citizens. You do not tolerate Communist gatherings or protests, or Islamic ones. You use the Army if you need to.

You copy Milei on government spending. You slash all the useless spending. You close all the useless departments. You fire thousands upon thousands of civil servants and State workers. You ruthlessly reduce bureaucracy. You end the public funding of leftism. You recognise thar leftists are shit. And you make sure you aren’t giving them money.

The reason Western governments don’t do these things is not because these things are impossible.

It’s because the people in those governments, and in the Deep State, and in the administrative state, and in the Mockingbird Media, don’t want anyone to do those things.

They aren’t impossible. They are opposed.

Defund and remove all of the opponents.

Choosing to destroy your culture and nation is called treason. Without treason, having removed treason, your culture and nation survives.

It is that simple.