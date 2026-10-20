Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
7d

An excellent piece - an accurate overall survey of the forces that are damaging the free west and a pertinent assessment of the steps that hat could reverse this damage and restore the circumstances of growth and prosperity .

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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
6d

BCE? Let's keep some standards, BC please, as its always been.

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