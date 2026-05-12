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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
1h

Remember that before he lit on the strategy of invoking and canonizing Beau, the degenerate worm, J. Robinette Biden, rode the caskets of his dead wife and daughter to political stardom. The slitty-eyed purveyor of the more current racist falsehood of "white supremacists behind every bush," once advanced his career on the fear of white children being bused to a black jungle school. Of our many loathsome political scumbags, the Senile Imbecile ranks among the lowest.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3h

Why it is always the usual suspects that treat us to lies, lies and more lies!

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