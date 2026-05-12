Above: Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden, who wrote How to be an Anti-Racist about his cancer battle. Don’t worry, I’ll explain it below.

The bit I hate most in any political speech is the anecdotes. You always know that it’s the personal anecdote that delivers the most carefully crafted lies.

Think of Obama’s mysterious origins and shadowy background, or Mike’s broad shoulders, and then the little folksy asides about life with Michelle and the kids.

Think of Blair stepping outside Number 10 clutching a coffee mug imprinted with the faces of his children, or telling you in a speech what some imaginary constituent said to him.

In Kier Starmer’s Monday Reset speech we got lots of this cloying fake family anecdote stuff:

“When you come from a working-class background, like me – it’s hard to hear that. Because I do know what it’s like to struggle and to strive.

But what I take from it is that I have spent too much time talking about what I am doing for working people and not enough time talking about why or who I stand for.

Because I can see how hard life has been during these decades of crisis. I can see that very clearly.

My late brother, Nick spent all his adult life going from one job to the next. The status quo did not work for him.

My sister is a carer working long hours on low pay. Year after year after year. She didn’t even get sick pay in the pandemic. The status quo did not work for her.

For too long we’ve ignored people like that.”

For too long, of course people like Kier have thought that a mix of urgent gurning, saccharine platitudes, and earnest dewy-eyed self-pity substitutes for the slightest real sign of giving a shit, being competent, or wanting to do anything helpful about the lives they themselves have ruined.

Don’t tell me about your brother, Kier, just stop shitting in my mouth or kicking me in the balls. That might show a greater and sincerer level of consideration.

We’ve all lost track of the number of times “my father the toolmaker” has been deployed to pretend that Kier is part of the struggling working class. On Monday, we got a bit of “my dead brother” as well, which instantly made me recall the most repeated, disgusting and horrible example there is:

The long years in which Joe Biden, again and again, exhumed his dead son Beau for political advantage. The Beau Narrative assumed a life of its own, more vigorous and flexible than any real emotion or recollection or even living son could be. With grim determined cynicism or pathetic increasing senility, or a combination of the two, the Story of Beau constantly altered, expanded, and reconfigured itself to suit the purpose of the day.

If Biden was visiting a Korean nail salon, he’d be ready to say that “my son Beau spent four years training to be a manicurist you know, in Seoul. I know. Nails. It’s tough work, but it’s honest.” The next day, visiting a fire station, we’d get “Beau died in a fire. Towering inferno. You folks seen it? They made a movie. That was Beau. It’s tough work. Hard. But honest. ”

In the UK there used to be an animated cartoon show for kids called Mister Benn. Every episode Mr Benn visits a costume shop and tries on a different costume. But it’s a magic costume shop so whatever he tries on he becomes. He’s suddenly in a different place having an adventure, which neatly wraps up in fifteen minutes ready for him to return to the shop, exit the costume, and resume his normal life. A pirate. An astronaut. A knight of old. A zoo keeper. But then back to being Mr Benn.

That was Justin Trudeau’s wardrobe, but it was also the Life and Death of Beau Biden.

“Biden has repeatedly stated that Beau "died in Iraq" or "lost his life in Iraq," including during speeches in 2022 and 2023. In reality, Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer at a hospital in Maryland, after having returned from a deployment to Iraq in 2009.”

The genuine tragedy of parental loss of a child, by the way, is not one I’m seeking to diminish. Were normal courtesies extended to my side of politics by Joe Biden in the recent past, by Democrats or leftists today, or by the Anecdote Sharers themselves whoever they may be, I’d avoid this topic.

But the fact is the more someone uses a dead relative, the more the use disgusts me, and the more natural sympathy abates. With relatives living or dead too, the invocation of a poorly paid sister or the summoning up of a working class father becomes more cynical and unconvincing the more often it is repeated, until the very hint of Another Fucking Toolmaker induces moral disgust more profound than any harsh reaction or sarcastic dismissal deserves.

If I remember it correctly, there’s a Philip K. Dick comment about atheism where he describes a friend who always dragged into such discussions the cosmic injustice of his cat being run over, so that the Dead Cat response became a social circle shorthand for a false emotive argument.

Generally speaking, whether’s it’s of the ‘my constituent said to me’ variety or the ‘and do you know what my son/brother/father/uncle/grandma always used to say to me?’ variety, the personal political anecdote is the invariable mark of the huckster, the charlatan, the fraudster and the liar. It’s the remorseless all devouring worm of ambition eating and excreting a personal history as a diet of lies it consumes, regurgitates, consumes, excretes, consumes again.

We are told we are being fed reality and history touched with authenticity and sincerity. Instead we are getting this awful paste of many times masticated dishonesty. We are being fed political chum, like open mouthed fish trailing a boat. It’s the mystic spice of Shai Hulud’s empowering turds, and only a fool eats it.

Above: the other, non giant worm Shai-Hulud, who like Faith No More, Care A Lot.

Other than My Dead Son Beau, the most extended examples of just how vile the personal anecdote for political purpose can be when stretched across an entire career probably comes from the ‘My Truth’ narratives of the racial grift cabals, such as the grievance diaries of Ibram X. Kendi (turgid, narcissistic, dishonest, race obsessed autobiography….the Mein Kampf in several volumes of the black supremacist era):

“Ibram X. Kendi uses powerful autobiographical anecdotes throughout How to Be an Antiracist to illustrate his personal evolution. One central example is his reflection on a Martin Luther King Jr. oratorical contest he won in high school. In the speech, he blamed young Black people for societal issues, echoing assimilationist ideas. Years later, upon rewatching it, he “cringed and was completely ashamed,” realizing it was a prime example of how racist ideas had taken root within him.

He also shares the personal burden of representation: “I felt the burden my whole Black life to be perfect before both White people and the Black people judging whether I am representing the race well.” This anecdote, drawn from his own experience, illustrates the psychological toll of “uplift suasion,” where an entire racial group is held accountable for the actions of each individual.

Another profound example is his diagnosis with Stage 4 colon cancer while writing the book. He frames his illness as a metaphor for racism, stating he wrote “for his life,”seeing both cancer and racism as systemic diseases that require relentless, conscious effort to fight. This deeply personal struggle underscores his argument that being antiracist is an ongoing, life-sustaining practice.”

Frankly, I’d rather read the cancer’s side of that story. It would be more honest and more profound.

Outside of these, though, even the laughable bios and self-promotions of LinkedIn are a minor version of the same cannibalisation of personal history, the same extended narcissistic (and solipsistic) lies repeated without end.

We have comes a long way from the days when examining the inner self was genuinely a mark of wisdom, or when Montaigne could offer the most trivial personal details as springboards for a broad, humane political and philosophical standpoint.

Today we are much more the self-obsessed than the self-aware, offering fake or semi-real clips of our own existence as manifestos in green crayon or as sickening acts of public and self deception rather than as pursuit of a truth beyond ourselves. We have exchanged the ‘real’ for the ‘reel’, an ongoing filmic fictionalisation where both the politician and the serial killer star in a drama called Me, Me, Me.

And everyone clapped…..in Made Up Land.

While the rest of us, every time we get the wholesome anecdote, the touching tale, the tragic burst of sentiment, the heart rending loss, feel soiled, knowing it’s about as authentic as the activities undertaken in an episode of Euphoria.