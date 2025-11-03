“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been the target of multiple violent attacks across the United States in recent months, with incidents escalating significantly since early 2025. On July 4, 2025, a coordinated ambush occurred at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where a group of assailants, dressed in black military-style clothing and equipped with AR-style rifles, launched fireworks and spray-painted vehicles with anti-ICE slogans such as “ICE pig” and “traitor” to lure officers outside. A gunman in the woods shot a local police officer in the neck, while a second assailant fired between 20 and 30 rounds at unarmed ICE correctional officers. Ten individuals were later charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack , and a jammed AR-style rifle was found abandoned nearby.

Another attack took place on July 7, 2025, at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, where a gunman opened fire with dozens of rounds, injuring two police officers and a Border Patrol employee. In August 2025, ICE agents were assaulted in San Francisco by a group of 15–20 rioters who punched, pepper-sprayed, and threatened agents, with one U.S. citizen, Adrian Guerrero, charged for slashing a government vehicle’s tire and threatening to stab an officer. In September 2025, a sniper opened fire from a rooftop on the ICE Dallas field office, killing one detainee and critically injuring two others before dying by suicide; shell casings found at the scene bore anti-ICE messages.

Additional attacks have occurred in Chicago…..In July 2025, an ICE employee was attacked by rioters after being doxed by U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal during a raid at a marijuana facility in California. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported an 830% increase in assaults on ICE agents from January 21 to July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, citing a surge in violence linked to political rhetoric. DHS has also noted a more than 1,000% increase in assaults, including vehicle attacks and online doxing campaigns targeting agents and their families.”

A lot has been said about ICE agents.

Leftist Democrat writers on science fiction series like Picard and The Orville have presented clunkingly obvious comments on ICE which either feature time travel encounters with ICE agents (Picard) or alien species with Trump style slogans who allow for heavy handed analogies with border agencies and immigration policies in the real world (The Orville). Back in 2020 Netflix presented the 6 part heavily edited documentary Immigration Nation, designed to show the agency in the worst possible light, as gleefully described by The Guardian’s Adrian Horton:

“….more than any other documentary, Immigration Nation reveals how a government agency upholds and perpetuates evil. Two-plus years of Cops-style embedment doesn’t glorify Ice agents, but instead reveals the agency to be populated by, in some cases, callous people who gloat over arrests; more often, affable people fulfilling their small part of the contract as directed, with the compartmentalization it requires.”

You see, even when they present as affable and one can find no actual personal sin or psychopathology to linger over, they are institutionally ‘perpetuating evil’. By the mere fact of enforcing the legal parameters of citizenship and residency.

Even in Trump’s first term there was then a concerted effort by leftist media to demonise US border agencies and any enforcement of border controls, particularly focused on ICE but sometimes encompassing other parts of the federal and State apparatus of border patrol as well. Before the Immigration Nation series there was HBO’s Torn Apart and Frontline’s Zero Tolerance. Horton’s Guardian review of Immigration Nation is in line with the documentaries being referenced, part and parcel of a concerted media effort to demonise those public servants engaged in the task of policing borders and enforcing immigration rules and laws. The comparisons drawn are both starkly ridiculous slander (a mention of China’s Uighur concentration camps) and slyly cynical defamation (a more subtly presented but equally malign comparison of ICE agents with the ‘banality of evil’ compartmentalisation of evil administrative acts and prosaic backgrounds and home lives found in notorious figures of the past like Eichmann).

The message is clear, and has continued and strengthened. It was clear when we received the entirely fake narrative that border agents where whipping innocent Haitian refugees in 2021, under the Biden administration, a narrative which notably at that time received the official support and endorsement of Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. No criticism of the administration came as it does evey time ICE are critiqued under Trump periods in office, because the Biden admimistrstion was itself spreading and supporting the lie that US border officials act with brazen cruelty. Both Biden and then VP Kamala Harris expressed their disgust at a whipping that proved to be entirely fictional, thereby grossly betraying public officials ultimately just doing their jobs professionally while their bosses slandered them:

“The claim that U.S. Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021 has been thoroughly investigated and debunked. Multiple sources confirm that the images which sparked widespread outrage showed agents using long reins to control their horses, not whips, and that no actual whipping occurred. The photographer, Paul Ratje, who captured the viral images, stated he did not witness any whipping and clarified that the agent was swinging the reins, not using them to strike migrants…”

Under Trump terms, of course, the rhetoric regarding ICE, immigration and border laws ramps up significantly, ordinarily because (unlike the Biden term) Trump insists on the protection of existing US citizens via the proper and full enforcement of existing law. This contrasts strongly with the way in which the mainstream media and Democrat voters allow Democrats to either vigorously enforce borders or completely open them to invasion and chaos, depending on which suits the Democrat President at that particular moment. Bill Clinton, for example, gave speeches on border control (as did his wife Hillary) that they would today condemn, presumably, as racist, fascist and ‘white nationalist’. In terms of forced deportations (the presumably always wicked and always evil physical capture and removal of illegal aliens which must, if so wicked today, have been wicked in the past as well) the actual record differs remarkably from the constant narrative of Trump and ICE under Trump suddenly assuming fascist totalitarian characteristics:

“Bill Clinton holds the record for the highest total number of deportations when including both removals and returns, with approximately 12.3 million individuals expelled during his two terms. This figure surpasses those of other recent presidents, including George W. Bush, who oversaw about 10.3 million deportations, and Barack Obama, who conducted 3 million formal removals over his two terms. Although Obama is often cited as the president who deported the most people in the 21st century based on formal removals, his total is less than Clinton’s overall count when returns are included. Donald Trump deported about 1.2 million people during his first term, a number lower than both Clinton and Obama’s totals. Joe Biden has also conducted significant deportations, with 1.4 million removals recorded by September 2024, excluding administrative returns and Title 42 expulsions, though the latter contributed an additional 3.4 million expulsions under his administration.”

A little while ago, it was reported that Trump’s 2nd term so far has seen 400,000 deportations, whereas Barack Obama deported 3.1 million illegal aliens. It’s important to look immediately from these facts to the hysterical claims made about ICE under Trump.

Here is a fairly typical example. The actor Matthew Lillard, most famous for the 1996 Scream movie in which he played a serial killer, and for hitting the dizzying career height of playing Shaggy in 2002’s live action version of Scooby-Doo, summed up the general level of Democrat voting thought and nuance on ICE with this foul mouthed rant:

“Fuck ICE,” he said on stage to huge audience cheers. “In this time, in this city, we need to lead with love. Do not forget that shit in this moment — not to be political, but to be political as shit.”

Variety, Deadline and thousands of Democrat accounts of course shared this profound reflection with relish, as we are apparently now at the stage where every Democrat expression of hate can in-bed within itself saccharine and twee little statements like “we need to lead with love” while effectively encouraging people to hate and attack public officials serving their country. In reply to one of those shares, I observed that at least we now know why the barely articulate actor has never added a writing credit to his producer and director roles.

Lillard’s comments mirror those of equally brilliant thinker Hannah Einbinder’s acceptance speech for her Best Supporting Actress (in a Comedy) Emmy in September:

“Hanna Einbinder took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy on Sunday night. She ended her acceptance speech with a deeply serious message, denouncing President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown across the US and calling for the liberation of the Palestinian people, both in the Occupied West Bank and those suffering daily under Israel’s genocidal attack in Gaza.

Einbinder, who plays the character of Ava Daniels in the hit shows Hacks, accepted the award in typical fashion, but before leaving the microphone, “I just want to say: Go Birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine.”

So far, so predictably Hollyweird, including the obligatory support for Islamic terrorists guilty of the most obscenely savage and barbaric atrocities above the traditional allied democracy that was, at that time, trying to recover its abducted civilian hostages. This kind of moral inversion, though, is not limited to hatred of Israel after terrorist atrocities against them, or to TDS and hating Trump.

The level of hatred directed at ICE agents has received far less comment, even from those who appreciate strong borders and agree with Trump’s assertion of existing US law.

In his first interview with 60 Minutes for years, given just the other day, the narrative was again present as Trump was effectively asked to condemn ICE agents for their alleged cruelty and heavy handedness. To the great horror of his interrogator, Trump stated that far from “going too far”, ICE agents needed to go further. It’s this kind of refusal to bow down to a forced and false narrative that explains the hatred Trump receives, as much as his refusal to follow Globalist progressive policies does.

The narrative is vital to the continuation of progressive policies. In the past, it could always be relied on to steer policy in a progressive leftist direction. All the Left had to do was continually portray, through their control of mainstream media, up as down and good as evil, and vice versa, and craven figures on the Right would adapt to those newly determined boundaries of what may be said, thought and enacted as policy. Thus while the kind of celebrity endorsement and luxury elite opinion forming Hollywood provides has lost its credibility and influence in wider society, the idiot actors mouth breathing their hatred of ICE do reflect the attitudes of the Democrat base.

The difference of course is not that ICE agents have become fascists and Black Shirts under Trump administrations, as Democrat influencers assert and as their base credulously accept. It is that Democrats were allowed to deport because they were Democrats, and whatever The Party does must be good, whereas Trump administrations are not allowed to deport, because whatever Trump does must be evil. All of it is about emotive and blind Party loyalty, ironically from the people who say that ICE actions and MAGA support for them represent unquestioning obedience.

All things we discuss that Democrats discuss, are subject to moral inversion. For instance what Trump is doing with borders and immigration is precisely what, in any rational reckoning, ANY serious government would do, in fact it’s the first duty of the State and the primary excuse for its existence (the protection of the citizen from foreign threats). There isn’t anything a government can do that is MORE moral and justified than enforcing its borders, because that’s precisely what protects its citizenry in the manner for which governments are first formed.

But that realisation depends on another that Democrats have totally abandoned, to be replaced by their new and inverted value system. And that is the central ground of difference between those who remain sane in their assessment of what the nation state is for, and those who have adopted an entirely perverse, immoral understanding that betrays any legitimacy a nation state may be said to possess.

Fundamentally, the hatred of ICE is based on an inversion by which the duty of care of government and the State is flipped from being directed to the benefit and protection of existing citizens, to being directed to the benefit and protection of everyone else (non-citizens, no matter how malign or criminal) at the expense of existing citizens. By the Democrat moral inversion it is the duty of the State to betray its own citizens, whenever and wherever their interests conflict with those of people who aren’t citizens. Only this signals humanity and compassion. But even calls to humanity and compassion aren’t real, even in an inverted sense of regarding every non citizen as sacred and special.

Because when Democrats deport people, it’s fine. There is no mention of emotive triggers. There is no discussion of the absence of empathy or the presence of cruelty. Those who are Jack booted Nazi thugs when fulfilling these necessary public functions under Trump, were not Jack booted Nazi thugs under Clinton, Obama or Biden. They were simply federal employees (another group Democrats ordinarily tell us are sacred).

Rationally, too, it’s not just the numbers of deportations which morally favour ICE under Trump. It’s the nature of how borders are enforced and immigration controlled. Biden did MORE deportations but also opened the borders to 20 million invaders. His period saw absurd injustices such as forcing mandatory vaccines on Americans while unvaccinated migrants entered the US in their millions. Of course we all know the reason why Democrats have moved from the Clinton days to become Open Borders fanatics (they are dependent on these added numbers for inbuilt electoral advantage). But deeper than that tactical cynicism, I think, are paychological factors that would now ensure they supported open borders even if most immigrants coming in then voted Republican or if somehow those open borders disadvantaged Democrats in particular.

They have invested too much of their entire worldview in the notion that goodness is found solely in betraying your existing citizens, in showing your loyalties lie elsewhere, and they have invested too much now, too, in genuine hatred of normal morality and normal national loyalty. All of the things that were purely corrupt, or purely cynical, that were about keeping power or profiting from vast spending or getting an in-built electoral edge, are now a sincere madness possessed in its own right, regardless of how effective, ineffective or damaging to themselves that madness has become.

But to the rest of us that madness should be particularly obvious in relation to what ICE agents do and their demonisation. Because what they do directly protects the innocent citizen. They prevent rapes. They prevent murders. Everyone they pursue is an actual criminal. To illegally enter a country is to show contempt for its laws and its citizenry. To remain in that country working illegally takes work and money from legitimate and honest citizens. To illegally enter and work depresses the wages of the honest citizens. EVEN the illegal immigrants who are not and never will be rapists, murderers, drug mules, drug dealers, cartel members and the like are feeding the people who ARE, and providing cover for the people who are. An entire parasitic ecosystem forms, run by criminals, thanks to open borders and in the absence of people like ICE.

What ICE does is necessary and beneficial. Every citizen is safer for it. To be hated for protecting the borders of your nation and enforcing its laws is stunningly ungrateful and unjust. ICE agents are criticised as masked thugs, but have to go masked because the Democrat moral inversion is now so severe that those protecting the citizenry from foreign criminals are now targets of domestic terrorism. Imagine what it must feel like for those protecting their country to have to conceal their faces, and fear that their families will be targeted. It’s shamefully perverse, and in line with leftist hatred of police who risk their lives in gang ridden cities. It reminds me too of the way conscript Vietnam veterans were spat on by radical leftists when returning home. The truth is that a decent citizen owes a debt to anyone who serves in physically dangerous occupations protecting their lives and liberty. The truth, too, is that so long as these men in uniform do not target innocent citizens on political command what they do can never honestly be described as tyrannical.

There is no tyranny in removing illegal aliens. Indeed, Trump does it in an objectively less dangerous manner, since the border is protected in a way that prevents most illegal entry in the first place, and since 1.6 million illegal immigrants have now, in response to sane policy on this, voluntarily departed.

With ICE or any other armed force, when their actions protect citizens, their actions are deeply moral (the same can definitely be applied to Trump’s use of the National Guard in crime infested Democrat cities). Just as when Democrats favour foreign criminals above the citizen, that is deeply immoral, no matter what pretty rhetorical bows of alleged compassion and empathy it wraps itself in.