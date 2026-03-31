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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
1h

Are we to become fearful of the return of wokeness with a vengeance?

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

Sorry but the biggest slavers are the followers of the Satanic Verses.

And, btw, I want reparations for the extermination of my Neanderthal ancestors. Genocide by the African mutants, I say.

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