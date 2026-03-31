A little while ago the UN voted to declare the Transatlantic Slave Trade the greatest evil in human history, and to demand reparations for the slave trade from all western white majority nations, but particularly the UK.

The details of the move are accurately summarised by AI search responses as follows:

“On March 25, 2026, the UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity” and calling for reparations as a “concrete step towards remedying historical wrongs.”

The resolution, proposed by Ghana on behalf of the African Union, passed with 123 votes in favor, 3 against(Argentina, Israel, and the United States), and 52 abstentions, including the United Kingdom and all 27 EU members. While non-binding, the text urges member states to engage in “good-faith dialogue” on reparatory justice, which includes formal apologies, restitution of cultural artefacts to their countries of origin without charge, compensation, and guarantees of non-repetition.

The United States and other opposing nations argued that the resolution was not legally binding and that the UN’s mandate is limited to international peace and security, with the US specifically stating it “does not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.” Despite this, the resolution emphasizes that the trafficking of enslaved Africans caused a “definitive break in world history” with enduring consequences, including persistent anti-Black racism and systemic inequality.”

While AI responses are always collations and have to be regarded as potentially flawed by the nature of the way they process vast quantities of data, this one is entirely factual until it comes to the final paragraph (which repeats leftist and black supremacist arguments in favour of reparations).

What’s very clear here is that the UN wants reparations to be paid for slavery (but only from white nations to black nations and only regarding Transatlantic slavery) and that this desire is shaped by contemporary black supremacist thinking derived from Critical Race Theory and ‘woke’ progressive ideology.

To be blunt, the UN is now an open instrument of hypocritical race hate, demanding the punishment of people who have never owned slaves for the crime of being white, on behalf of people who have never been slaves but are blessed with the ennobling good fortune to be black.

As it stands this morally obscene demand has no legal teeth and is “non-binding”. Those who dismiss the significance of this moment are quick to point out that a vote in the UN doesn’t have to be accepted or enacted by any of the nations being emotionally blackmailed and targeted for crippling payments which amount to a global tax on being white.

But that’s not really the problem here.

The problem is that if you think having no actual legal authority to do this will stop it happening, you’ve not really been paying attention to the last few decades or to the influence and power of the UN when it sets its mind to malign purposes.

The truth is that the UN isn’t one body. It’s a network of thousands of subsidiary instirutions that it funds. Some of these are gigantic on their own, or massively influential on their own, such as the World Heath Organisation (and we saw just how disastrous their power can be during COVID). Many others are obscure names even to those who follow politics and international affairs, but are well known in the corridors of power.

The demand for slavery reparations will be backed by all of these UN subsidiaries, arms and affiliates. It also has the express support of the African Union and of 123 nations that voted for the motion. The motion demands “concrete” measures. This means setting up the means to pay.

Now look at the other side of the vote. Only 3 nations had the sanity and decency to resist this grotesque, race driven demand. The US, which would undoubtedly have voted the other way under Obama, Biden or Kamala, Argentina, which would have abstained or voted the other way under all its recent leaders prior to Milei, and Israel….which is rather used to standing virtually alone doing the right thing while the UN condemns it or while public opinion towards it is driven by malign race based propaganda.

Nations that are the TARGET of what amounts to a racial shakedown for the crime of having majority white populations still, including the UK and the European nations of the EU, were too cowardly to call this thing out for what it is, and even too cowardly to vote against it.

Because, for a start, in many cases they are led by people who are themselves leftist progressives, themselves guilt ridden self haters, and themselves people suffused by Marxist and progressive leftist propaganda, imbibed at university, which tells them that white history is shameful and to be denounced whereas black history is noble and to be celebrated.

It doesn’t matter that this obscene measure has no real legal teeth. It has the teeth supplied by decades of leftist indoctrination of both populations in the West generally and the university educated classes who become national leaders and politicians.

By any rational measure the motion is an absurdity and the demand an insulting crime. Every society, race and nation in history engaged in some form of warfare, conquest and slavery. Both before and after Transatlantic Slave Trade Arabs were the chief slave traders of Africa, and at the height of European involvement black African kings and leaders, were the people who allowed slavery in their territories, profited from it, and delivered slaves into the hands of Europeans.

To designate just one branch of a foul practice that occurred through all human history involving everyone as worthy of compensation, is to show how maliciously dishonest the whole thing is. More whites were abducted, enslaved and traded through history by blacks and Arabs than blacks were by white skinned Europeans. Today, too, the places where slavery continues most fully and most persistently are outside Europe and the Western World. The people who did the most to end the Transatlantic Slave Trade were the British, the nation being most targeted for a theft that demands trillions of pounds from an already struggling nation.

A few days ago I used search enquiries to try and calculate what Britain itself would be owed if the same logic of this UN demand was applied evenly and justly in both directions. After doing that I posted these words on social media:

“Following UN demands for slavery reparations I have added up the following using AI queries based on government figures and public sources.

I included:

* The estimated cost of the Royal Navy maintaining the Slavery Squadron for 60 years freeing slaves.

* The cost of paying 40% of GDP via a loan only fully repaid in 2015 to free all the slaves in the British Empire.

* British infrastructure spending within former colonies (a very conservative estimate based only on major projects with most of the solid evidence only coming from 1914 onwards when government records on this were better).

* British foreign aid from 1945 (again, the recording of this improves from the 1970s onwards, so a conservative estimate here too).

* British payments to the UN since 1945 (Britain is consistently in the top 5 UN contributors, and often in the top 3).

I did NOT include:

* Payments to the World Bank.

* Disaster relief payments made directly to other nations.

* The cost of wars conducted to liberate other nations (arguably both World Wars).

* Payments to the EEC/EU.

* Payments to nations like Ukraine when supporting their war efforts.

* British funding of NATO.

* Any equivalent slavery reparations for all the British and their ancestors ever enslaved by anyone else.

Arguably though all of those are spending Britain was providing in support of others or are things where, by the logic of the UN, British descendants are owed money.

Adding these together we get:

At an absolute minimum estimate, the world owes Britain £1.25 TRILLION.

Having not run the costs on the excluded items except WWII (£1.18 TRILLION in modern figures) I’d estimate they are significantly higher, as a pure ballpark guess somewhere around 3-6 trillion total.

So the world actually owes Britain somewhere between 4.25 TRILLION and 7.25 TRILLION.

This is also without estimating any value from a few hundred years of major beneficial inventions and scientific advances, which Britain has arguably contributed more of than any other nation on Earth. We will give those to the world for free.

Britain’s current total gross government debt is 3.08 trillion.

If Britain claimed full reparations for past costs, we could pay off all our national debt accumulated over hundreds of years, and have the same amount of money spare to spend in a gigantic spending spree on ourselves. We could for example give every single existing UK citizen £44,100 AFTER clearing all national debt.

This is the reply any sane government would give to the UN, while immediately ceasing all payments to it and leaving it forever.”

But all of this of course is only supposed to go in one direction. Nobody is supposed to know or care that British sailors spent 60 years patrolling the oceans in order to free slaves, while African leaders were still practising slavery. Nobody is supposed to know or care that there are more slaves today than there were at the height of European colonialism. And nobody is supposed to know or care that people creating their cheap clothes in Chinese sweatshops, building the glittering hotel resorts of oil rich Arab nations, or mining the cobalt needed for ‘green energy’ components in African mines are all modern slaves right now.

Everyone is supposed to be as historically ignorant and as hypocritically racist as the UN itself, or as dishonest and grasping as the opportunistic leaders of Ghana are. Everyone is supposed to have the braindead, fatuous, smug stupidity of the modern progressive and support the most blatantly racist measure ever voted for by any international body, in the name of addressing past grievances.

Whether disgustingly cynical blackmail or genuinely sincere insanity, the UN in passing this measure shows that it is indistinguishable from the worst racial grievance grifters in the Hate Whitey publishing industry.

All of which could be opposed and need not be worried about….if our leaders had the slightest shred of sanity, pride and self respect left. The smallest iota of concern for their own citizens, or for justice in general, was all that was required for our leaders to say:

The concept of racial historic guilt is itself disgustingly racist. The idea of ancestral guilt is utterly barbaric and uncivilised. Even if racial ancestral guilt could be treated as rational and just you’re applying this to the least guilty people, historically speaking with reference to ALL slavery, on behalf of the most guilty. Fuck off, we won’t pay a penny.

But we do not have such leaders.

And the recent record is that everything insane the UN or other transnational bodies demand, becomes the settled policy of the world soon after. That’s what we saw with COVID. That’s what we are seeing with Net Zero.

And that is what we will see with slavery reparations.

Western nations WILL agree to these extortion demands, so long as they are led by people like Starmer, people like Macron, or people like Mark Carney in Canada. These people already agree to pay for climate change measures as a sort of Industrial Revolution tax. They have already shown that they will throw away billions on whatever the UN tells them to spend on. And they have no love of us, our history or our economic well being that would cause rhem to resist.

You do not need legal teeth to enforce what submissive western rulers are eager to be bitten by. Sustainable Development Goals did not need any formal apparatus of coercion and punishment before being adopted by western nations who suffer by them. The same will be true of race hate reparations….unless the kind of politicians who would submit to it, and the kind of institutions that demand it, are all swept away.