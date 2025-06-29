Jupplandia

Douglas Brodie
10h

Two-tier Keir should be demanding that Bob Vylan be charged with incitement to murder and jailed after his live on BBC Glastonbury chant of “Death to the IDF”. What he said was so much worse than the heat-of-the-moment hastily-deleted tweet by Lucy Connolly who was banged up for 31 months.

DMC
10h

Big part is ignorance. My 20 year old step son goes to a top business school and is very anti-Israel. He is not any anti-Semitic. He has Jewish cousins. He just doesn’t know shit and believes everything he is told. A very short history lesson from me and he admitted he did not know anything and, backed down on his rhetoric. I doubt he will do that when he is back at school, i it would probanly would hurt his sex life, so get that!! But my concern is how this generation blindly trusts authority. They say Israel/trump/whites/etc bad and the kids nod their heads.

