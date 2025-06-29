Once again we are that time of year in the UK where we receive a rude reminder that importing people who hate us and love and support terrorists is not the only problem.

We also have plenty of white middle class people who hate us and love and support terrorists. And every year they and their teenage and twenty something children gather at a music festival that has become a vast celebration of brutality, savagery, rape, murder and torture in the supposed name of empathy, kindness and compassion.

First, let’s be honest about what Glastonbury or ‘Glasto’ now is. Here’s an attempt at that which gets partly towards the truth:

The Davos reference perhaps expresses part of the reality. Tickets to Glastonbury are, for many ordinary people, eye wateringly expensive. I can take my family of four on a week long cheap holiday for the same price as a single Glasto ticket, in some instances. Once you add in travel costs and the money spent on booze and drugs, the people who attend Glastonbury are overwhelmingly of a middle class and affluent background. If working class people sneak in, it’s primarily the kind of ‘working class’ who also have large disposable incomes to waste on two or three days of incredibly expensive self indulgence.

In other words, drug dealers and other criminals who service the needs of the other festival attendees.

Recently, a luxury glamping company went bust. But while they operated they specialised in providing large tents for people attending festivals like Glasto. They managed to keep going for some time, so there was a market for their services. They would set up the glamping tent at the festival and reserve it for their rich customers. They charged between 15-25 thousand pounds for a two or three day rental of a large tent.

That expresses just how privileged you have to be to attend these things in any kind of ‘style’.

But even this doesn’t get to the heart of the social problem Glasto represents, and some strange similarities are evident in other western nations when you drill down a bit deeper.

Look at the districts of New York that voted for and against Zohran Mamdani in the Democrat primary for New York Mayor and you see the same phenomenon displayed at Glastonbury. All of the poorer New York districts, the still working class ones, voted for other candidates. All of the very richest districts voted for Mamdani. Mamdani of course is a very recently naturalised immigrant who is also a Jew hating Communist, although plenty of leftist New York Jews are so heavily indoctrinated themselves that they voted for him.

Mamdani has been blatant in his hatred of whites and Jews. He proposes a sort of whiteness tax on the very neighbourhoods that vote for him. And he calls for a global intifada, pretending this means ‘justice’ or ‘peace’ or ‘standing up to the oppression of the Palestinian people’ when what it really means is taking the Hamas campaign to genocide Jews into every other nation. He seems fine with both legalistic forms of wealth seizure and redistribution (very high taxes and State supplied freebies) and with violent and terrorist means of land seizure and redistribution. He’s named partly after a Marxist revolutionary. His academic father and film industry mother, both middle class and affluent of course, seem to have provided him with all the arguments in favour of terrorism and in favour of the State being all powerful that define the modern Left, while also illustrating the same bizarre confluence that exists in the Glastonbury crowd.

In the western world, supporting Islamic terrorists, Jewish genocide, and Marxist attitudes to history, governance, taxation and terror alike, are signifiers of a luxury belief system held by the richest people in our society. And the individuals who back it, whether that’s festival goers cheering the people who slaughtered their spiritual doppelgängers at the Nova festival, or whether that’s New York Jews voting for global intifada, are now so delusional, so indoctrinated, so immune to reality, that they vote for their own extinction. White rich people vote for anti white racist policies and candidates who hate white people. Affluent Jews vote for Hamas supporters as if the Holocaust never happened and as if October 7th never happened. And rich white kids are all enamoured of Communism despite 100 million deaths to its name and despite their class being the kind of people who will be lined up against the wall and shot first. There’s a reason that Gad Saad calls it “suicidal empathy”, even though a genuine understanding of what empathy is would of course reject the moral sickness of these beliefs entirely.

When the Soviets seized Moscow in the Russian Revolution they were meticulous in their extermination of the classes they despised. They would go on to single out and mass murder the richer peasants, the kulaks, because these people had dared to be successful under Tsarism. But there is one little detail that is perhaps most pertinent for the contemporary affluent supporters of Marxist rhetoric. The Soviets went through the membership rolls of tennis clubs. Tennis was an entertainment of the rich, a sport that to some degree was linked to affluent socialising and recreation. So the Soviets took the names on these rolls. Then they went and arrested and murdered all the people named, including women and children.

One might ask whether Chuck Schumer, as well as being a New York Jew who supports Hamas loving candidates, enjoys a membership at a tennis club or two.

Similarly when Democrat President Jimmy Carter betrayed the Shah’s pro Western Iranian government and allowed the Iranian Revolution to usher in the age of the mad mullahs, the Revolution was sparked on university campuses, in much the same way as universities have been the starting grounds of riot and the factories of indoctrination that have turned so many young Americans today into ignorant, bestial savages backing ignorant, bestial savages at home and abroad. The Iranian Revolution really got going on those university campuses, backed by thousands of Marxist students from affluent families. Who were Khomeini’s supporters in the West? When he was in France he was treated as a celebrity, a revolutionary hero in waiting, his fundamentalist creed ignored, his psychopathic behaviour ignored….by affluent and middle class French leftists and by a pampered French elite cosplaying the similarities between their own bloody Revolution in the 18th century and Khomeini’s cause in the 20th century.

The same kind of westerners have always backed The Noble Savage, no matter how ignoble, how brutally and sadistically backwards and vile, that savage really is.

And when they had used them to get into power, the Iranian Islamists promptly turned on all those stupid rich kids in Iran, slaughtering every Red student organisation that had helped them. The Rich Marxist never sees the firing squad ahead, but it’s always waiting for them.

So let’s be more bluntly honest than just comparing Glastonbury and the Glasto Mentality to Davos. As vile as Davos is, and as frequently aligned as it’s super rich are with outright evil, we must be a bit more specific when it comes to Glastonbury.

Because the truth is that if this festival was just very rich kids indulging themselves, rather like if the attendees at Davos were just about preening and feeling important, it wouldn’t matter to anyone else. So far as the Glasto festival is concerned, they can go ahead and get out of their skulls for a few days and listen to crap music and it doesn’t affect anyone else, except the people who have to clean up the field afterwards. If someone really is dumb enough to spend £20,000 on a tent rental for two days of getting stoned, it doesn’t hurt me.

But Glasto, as it exists now, hurts me. It hurts my country. It hurts my Jewish friends. It hurts us in much more real ways than ‘being offended’. Because having millions of people around you this morally depraved and this stupid really can’t do anything but effect you negatively. I’m not talking about being offended by them and their views. I’m talking about it being increasingly hard to distinguish between these people and actual jihadis and terrorists.

Glasto this year was a festival of terrorism. A terrorist love in. A grest collective shout of support and endorsement and agreement with the genocide of Jews, the murder of Brits, and the use violence of the most savage and barbaric kinds aimed at the most innocent of civilians.

It was a rich kids Nuremberg Rally. A spoilt middle class madrasah of hypocritical hate and virulent, chilling delusion.

At what point does cheering on and supporting terrorist groups become terrorism? It seems to me that we are going around pretending that there is this very big gulf between the first and the second, at least when it comes to the terrorist groupx favoured by rich people. But there isn’t a big gap, not really, anymore than there is between Muslims who answer a survey and say, yes, stoning is a good way to chastise women or yes, apostates should be put to death….and Muslims who will do these things. In both cases we pretend that these attitudes and these words don’t lead to the actions, when clearly, historically, and repeatedly, they do.

In the US for instance the same slurry of depraved Marxist Progressive thinking has been shared in multiple acts of grotesque violence. There isn’t, despite authorities which themselves lean very heavily Left pretending there is, such a threat from the Right. The vast majority of terrorism and political murder comes from first Islamic killers and secondly radical leftist killers. Even when the victims are themselves left wing, it’s usually a leftist on leftist crime-like the recent murder of a Democrat politician who dared to vote against the Party line. Is there a right wing version of the murder of Melissa Hortman? No. Is there a right wing version of the assassination of Brian Thompson? No. Has there been a rightwing voter who goes to a baseball game to shoot at Democrat politicians? No. Was Joe Biden subject to multiple assassination attempts, or Kamala Harris after him? No.

And how did many thousands if not a few million Democrat voters respond to these acts of political violence? They cheered them on. Brian Thompson’s psychotic killer is a sex symbol and a hero to many Democrat voters. The same voters lamented that Trump had escaped death. They laughed and pretended he hadn’t really been shot. They concocted the elaborate fantasy that the shooting was staged by Trump. And with each attempt they said how upset they were that it hadn’t succeeded. How many Democrats, from the highest level down, moderated their language after the Trump assassination attempts or after the murders during the BLM riots in the first term? Virtually none of them. Instead they went on to stir violence against Tesla and Elon Musk and random Tesla owners after Trump survived and they went on to fall in love with Luigi Mangione.

What exactly distinguishes those who cheer on our murder from those who attempt to kill us? A difference of degree, perhaps a difference of risk taking and commitment….but not a difference of kind. The terrorists and people who support terrorists think the same way.

So doesn’t this mean for the Jew in a society with millions of Hamas lovers, and for the British person living among people who love the IRA or laugh about the victims of Islamic child rape gangs because those victims are white, that all of these people are potentially very dangerous towards us?

How the fuck are we supposed to live in a society side by side with people who genuinely do want us exterminated? How are British Jews supposed to live in such a society and pretend everything is normal, with their ethnic and religious history screaming at them that everything is now hateful and dangerous and determined on their erasure? How is the sensible, aware, sane white person supposed to respond to BLM and CRT and DEI and Open Borders and Whiteness Studies and everything in his society screaming at him ‘you must be erased’? We are supposed to pretend that locking us up for objecting to mass immigration is normal? We are supposed to pretend that 40,000 Islamic terrorists on a watch list is normal? Or armed gangs of Muslim men invading our beaches or patrolling our streets is normal?

And we are supposed to pretend that the affluent, university indoctrinated, violence and torture and murder supporting kids in our countries who love all this and celebrate all this now….are normal? Innocent? Harmless? Supporting October 7th because they just fucking care too much?

We can’t do that. We mustn’t do that.

This isn’t youthful high spirits, this isn’t a game or just another teen rebellion. And it very definitely isn’t caring about the oppressed.

Shall I tell you who is oppressed? Who best fits the definition of what it’s like to be as brutally oppressed as it is possible to be? It’s not the bloody asylum seekers. It’s not Muslims whining about Islamophobia. It’s not black people or anyone who isn’t white.

Tell me who is more oppressed than a little kid blown to kingdom come by filthy terrorist scum. Tell me who is more oppressed than the woman gang raped to death by terrorists. Tell me who is more oppressed than a terrified family who have terrorists break into their home and slaughter them all.

The Glastonbury state of mind, this sick moral disease put in people’s heads by the vile hypocrisies of leftist progressivism, tries to tell us that the terrorist is oppressed and the victims of terrorism are not. So not only do you have the pure evil of what the terrorist does in the first place, but it is followed by the second pure evil of explaining away what the terrorist has done, excusing the blood letting and the murder and the rape, and actually celebrating the terrorist as if these victims deserved the almost incomprehensible suffering inflicted on them.

With imported terrorist lovers, there is a very simple solution. Deport them. Revoke their citizenship, if they have gained it, and deport them. Kick them out of the country they hate and remove them from the presence of people they wish to see killed. If they have a right of residency, a green card in the US for instance, revoke that. Mass deportations of these dangerous people are needed. And I don’t mean just those who have been convicted of terrorist crimes. I mean all those who have publicly supported terrorism at any time and every instance where you can point to a statement made that defends or praises any terrorist act, any terrorist group and any slogan, lie or justification supportive of those terrorist movements.

But the millions now radicalised into utterly sick and depraved views have to be dealt with too. At Glastonbury this year we had a band called Kneecap who dress in paramilitary garb, constantly praise the IRA, and of course are aligned too with the Palestinian cause. Why do we allow such a band to exist? I don’t give a fuck about their free speech. I don’t give a fuck about their alleged rights. They abnegated those when they decided to publicly and repeatedly support terrorism. They are people who should be arrested and imprisoned for promoting terrorism.

The same applies with an act called Bob Vylan.

This singer called for the murder of Israeli IDF soldiers. That’s a public call to terrorism. Such acts should be treated as what they are, cheerleaders of terrorism. Arrest them, charge them, imprison them. And people who voice the same? Repeat the same reaction.

What we have had in Britain is an incredibly unjust and draconian mass imprisonment of people who question Islam, who question mass immigration, or who voice non PC criticisms of multiculturalism. We have Lucy Connolly rotting in a prison cell. Lucy Connolly never instructed anyone to kill people. She expressed intense frustration about children being killed. The difference is a fundamental one. But because Connolly was white and her views were against asylum seekers, her completely non literal mention of not caring what happened to such people was treated as a literal call to harm them. It was quite clearly no such thing….just as Bob Vylan and virtually all those who back ‘the Palestinian cause’ are LITERALLY supporting murder and terrorism.

It might be said that this is not the case, but the excuses are with increasing obviousness just lies. There is no way you can ‘support the Palestinians’ without excusing, endorsing and supporting terrorism. Because the Palestinians are led by terrorists, and their cause has manifested as terrorism for 80 years now. How many decades does a ‘cause’ have to engage in terrorism before we are honest and admit that the cause and the terrorism are the same thing? If the cause is ONLY advocated with terror and death, if the cause requires you to excuse or explain away terror and death, if the cause has never been pursued peacefully and never stopped targeting innocents for death….then you can’t ‘peacefully’ support it, or moderately support it, or rationally and reasonably support it.

You can’t praise the IRA or Hamas or Hezbollah ‘peacefully’. Support them and you support the murders they commit. You’re a terrorist too. You just haven’t taken the risk of action yet. How are people supposed to assume you never will, given you believing the exact same things as the terrorists and saying the exact same things as the terrorists?

So how do we deal with the Glastonbury mindset, with these spoilt, affluent, university educated fanatics who totally side with terrorist organisations and regimes? Surely we must make a determination that our culture, if it wants to survive, cannot tolerate this kind of moral sickness. We can’t let festivals of terrorism go on. We can’t let music acts call for murder. We can’t let people get away with backing terrorism. These attitudes have to become unacceptable and have to be treated as a serious threat. We have made them especially serious by letting people who think like terrorists and support terrorists work in education and entertainment where they have been perfectly placed to radicalise youth and spread indoctrination.

We need to start thinking about how we enact a cultural, legislative, societal scale counter revolution that deports imported evils and punishes those who have citizenship when they are abusing it and supporting terrorism.

And we could start by banning music festivals if they invite music acts onto stage who call for murder and support terrorism. Even if the organisers of Glastonbury now try to distance themselves from the vile acts they invited to perform, it’s not as if the nature of these acts was unknown. There’s no excusatory ignorance here. You booked people called ‘Kneecap’ who dress up as terrorists.

This Glasto should be the last.