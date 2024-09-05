Has anyone noticed that we don’t hear much about the Doomsday Clock anymore? It seems like it’s been packed away, and if it’s still ticking it’s in a room that nobody visits.

These are sad times for the Doomsday Clock, and it’s a little odd that this is the case. If anyone deserves a comeback, it’s the Doomsday Clock.

Why is it that we never get those ‘experts edge the Clock ten seconds closer to midnight’ arrives anymore? They were a frequent feature of the news every time there was some particularly serious moment in the Cold War.

And it’s not as if a horrified fascination with the possibility of civilisation ending destruction has gone away.

If anything we live in an era of easy hysteria, of heightened and hysterical emotions, and of apocalyptic visions not just haunting the sermons of crazy street preachers or gracing the scribbled manifestos of occult serial killers in Dan Brown novels, but being the standardised fetishes of the ruling class and respectable commentariat.

We live in an age where the embodiment of the (New) World Order, the UN, invites teenage girls (at the time) to screech maniacally at them about the Death of the Planet. The Green Apocalypse Cult dominates the economic and energy platforms of the West so thoroughly that industrial powerhouses like Germany are prepared to enter a new era of silent factories and lightless homes just to show the world how much they care.

It’s been estimated that Germany’s green measures have already cost it over a trillion (US dollars) in totally wasted money. These people are prepared to risk it all in the name of an artificially confected fear about a few degrees of temperature change that may or may not happen.

And they aren’t alone.

The last 20 years have seen the IPCC (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) beating the drum of woe with ever greater insistence, presenting model after model (created in computer systems by nerds without a conscience) of ‘we are all doomed’ pronouncements which only increase in urgency as the dead,Ines they demand and the terrors they predict both pass and fail to appear.

Can’t the Doomsday Clock go Green, too?

What’s curious about this then is that we have simultaneously all become neurotic hysterics (the experts and the paid scientists more than anyone else) about our fragile planet and ‘the next pandemic’, whilst becoming extraordinarily complacent about the threat of nuclear war.

It’s not a very consistent kind of hysteria is it, which I think attests even more to its artificiality. It’s a thing that has to be generated by propaganda and sustained by constant lies, because it just isn’t naturally felt by most people.

Most people have noticed the way warm weather is blamed on climate change, and cold weather is blamed on climate change, and temperate weather sitting nicely in the middle between cold and hot is also blamed on climate change.

Most people have noticed that a week or two ago we were seeing ‘hottest week on record breaks all prior records and its CLIMATE CHANGE’ and that this week we are seeing ‘very mild and cool summer and it’s CLIMATE CHANGE’.

In these circumstances it doesn’t matter how much Wikipedia or mainstresm media talk about us wearing tinfoil hats and being ‘climate deniers’, we have experienced for ourselves just how much they are lying and bullshitting on this stuff.

Whilst ‘lived experience’ might be in racial politics be an excuse for ideology tinted spectacles seeing every single thing through a distorting lens, the ‘lived experience’ of knowing what the weather looks like (and that it does, all by itself and rather frequently, change) is NOT an ideological construct or an exercise in embittered fantasy. It’s a tangible and real thing that puts mud on your boots or raindrops in your hair, and you know pretty well when it’s going crazy and when it (most of the time) isn’t.

You also know that the people depicting averagely warm temperatures through graphics that mirror the hottest regions of Dante’s Inferno are doing that because they are dishonest bastards.

With the Green Doomsday Clock, we have seen them fiddling about with the time it’s showing the way a dodgy car mechanic turns back a mileage clock. No dramatic but considered tiny creeping motions forward with THAT clock. No, that one is as swiftly changed as the rules in a game played against spoiled children.

And while all the fake existential crisis goes on and on and on, it’s really quite remarkable to see the same people having completely forgotten that nuclear weapons are sort of unpleasant things and it might be in our best interests not to deploy them or provoke others to.

It makes me wonder if those in charge of our nations really just think that there is no level of provocation strong enough to cause the Russians to go nuclear, or if they just don’t care, or if there have now been so many years where mutually assured destruction was a possibility, that the lack of the thing now renders the idea of it an impossibility.

A pathological complacency would, though equally dangerous, be slightly more comforting morally than the growing suspicion that these people actually want a nuclear exchange, ostensibly over a traditionally Russian region that is about as realistically important to ordinary people in the West as a bowl of lentil soup is to a T-Rex.

The strange disparity between confected and artificial fears regarding man-made climate change and definitely dangerous foreign policy and war policy choices that ARE being made by Globalist men, struck me quite forcefully as yet another example of the way politics has flipped around.

Today, the sandal wearing pipe smokers and hair shirted lesbian academics are the ones who cheer on the military industrial complex and want more war, whilst it’s the stiff necked old soldiers of the Right who are wanting to tell everyone that much as we may have forgotten it, nuclear weapons aren’t harmless toys and there’s no great valour in getting civilians melted to the pavement.

But let’s end on a positive note. The relentless march towards full on war with Russia isn’t unstoppable. There are off ramps along the way. And what’s particularly encouraging is that there’s a nation that hasn’t been too bright on this issue but HAS woken up regarding a few other key ones.

That nation is Sweden.

Think back 10 years and Sweden was one of the foremost arch-Globalist, uber-‘liberal’ nations you could find. The Swedes went all in on compassionate suicide, inviting hordes of barbarians from duskier climes to join them, take their benefits, rape their daughters and have a good time.

Now, Sweden is one of the very few places to have avoided most of the COVID madness. Having become dangerous thanks to welcomed savages, it’s also doing the things under a right-wing government that may save it (and that offers a stark contrast with useless Con Inc parties in places like Britain).

It’s reducing immigration to near zero.

It’s also scrapping damaging and expensive ‘Green’ policies at an admirable rate. No more meeting those UN demanded climate targets and Net Zero targets. No more green taxes on flights. No more economic self mutilation as a ritual offering to the Climate Gods.

The refreshing and optimistic novelty here is that Sweden seems to be asserting a thing seemingly vanished from the West-an ability to stop the madness, an ability to say ‘this doesn’t make sense’, and an actual willingness to start rowing the other way when a waterfall is coming.

It’s true they left it very late on immigration…but not as much as the rest of us.

Dare it be hoped that the Swedes will become as sensible on NATO and Ukraine as they are on climate and immigration? We can but hope.

But at least the policy changes we have seen suggest that change is possible…before midnight, too.

The crazy Globalist policies aren’t inevitable, they are chosen by crooks and fools. What has been advanced, can be scrapped. What has been pursued, can be avoided instead. We aren’t bound to Globalist policies like helpless hostages.

There are better ways. On pandemics. On civil liberties. On COVID. On mass immigration. On race and gender politics.

We had almost lost the sense that it was even possible to go the other way, to turn around and match towards the sensible and the sane, towards objective reality rather than propaganda and towards truth instead of lies and towards solving real crimes rather than thought crimes.

It’s a hopeful example, and one that should be held onto. One that should be copied. One that says ‘this is possible’ and ‘let’s start here’.

There is a better way. Imagine Sweden’s turnaround on immigration and climate being copied everywhere, and applying to other things too. A roll back of every psy-op, and an escape from all the lies.

Wouldn’t that be a beautiful thing?