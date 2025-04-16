On Monday this week Harvard President Alan Garber issued a public letter announcing that Harvard would defy the new federal funding rules on DEI job placements, spending and discriminatory hiring practices and teaching modules.

The entirety of the letter is reproduced here:

“Dear Members of the Harvard Community,



For three-quarters of a century, the federal government has awarded grants and contracts to Harvard and other universities to help pay for work that, along with investments by the universities themselves, has led to groundbreaking innovations across a wide range of medical, engineering, and scientific fields. These innovations have made countless people in our country and throughout the world healthier and safer. In recent weeks, the federal government has threatened its partnerships with several universities, including Harvard, over accusations of antisemitism on our campuses. These partnerships are among the most productive and beneficial in American history. New frontiers beckon us with the prospect of life-changing advances—from treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and diabetes, to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum science and engineering, and numerous other areas of possibility. For the government to retreat from these partnerships now risks not only the health and well-being of millions of individuals but also the economic security and vitality of our nation.



Late Friday night, the administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, warning that Harvard must comply if we intend to “maintain [our] financial relationship with the federal government.” It makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner. Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the “intellectual conditions” at Harvard.



I encourage you to read the letter to gain a fuller understanding of the unprecedented demands being made by the federal government to control the Harvard community. They include requirements to “audit” the viewpoints of our student body, faculty, staff, and to “reduc[e] the power” of certain students, faculty, and administrators targeted because of their ideological views. We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.



The administration’s prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government. It violates Harvard’s First Amendment rights and exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI. And it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge. No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.



Our motto—Veritas, or truth—guides us as we navigate the challenging path ahead. Seeking truth is a journey without end. It requires us to be open to new information and different perspectives, to subject our beliefs to ongoing scrutiny, and to be ready to change our minds. It compels us to take up the difficult work of acknowledging our flaws so that we might realize the full promise of the University, especially when that promise is threatened.



We have made it abundantly clear that we do not take lightly our moral duty to fight antisemitism. Over the past fifteen months, we have taken many steps to address antisemitism on our campus. We plan to do much more. As we defend Harvard, we will continue to:

nurture a thriving culture of open inquiry on our campus; develop the tools, skills, and practices needed to engage constructively with one another; and broaden the intellectual and viewpoint diversity within our community;

affirm the rights and responsibilities we share; respect free speech and dissent while also ensuring that protest occurs in a time, place, and manner that does not interfere with teaching, learning, and research; and enhance the consistency and fairness of disciplinary processes; and

work together to find ways, consistent with law, to foster and support a vibrant community that exemplifies, respects, and embraces difference. As we do, we will also continue to comply with Students For Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which ruled that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act makes it unlawful for universities to make decisions “on the basis of race.”

These ends will not be achieved by assertions of power, unmoored from the law, to control teaching and learning at Harvard and to dictate how we operate. The work of addressing our shortcomings, fulfilling our commitments, and embodying our values is ours to define and undertake as a community. Freedom of thought and inquiry, along with the government’s longstanding commitment to respect and protect it, has enabled universities to contribute in vital ways to a free society and to healthier, more prosperous lives for people everywhere. All of us share a stake in safeguarding that freedom. We proceed now, as always, with the conviction that the fearless and unfettered pursuit of truth liberates humanity—and with faith in the enduring promise that America’s colleges and universities hold for our country and our world.



Sincerely,

Alan M. Garber”

Garber’s grandstanding defiance came as a response to the second Trump term’s Executive Orders on DEI, and especially in relation to a letter sent the previous Friday from the administration which set out that unless Harvard adapted to these policies federal funding would be withheld.

I am going to quote that letter in full too. Both are available as links, but both should be read in their entirety before thinking about which side is telling the truth. For your convenience I am quoting both fully, but skip past if you want to get straight to my response. So here's the letter Garber was replying to:

“Dear Dr. Garber

The United States has invested in Harvard University’s operations because of the value to the country of scholarly discovery and academic excellence. But an investment is not an entitlement. It depends on Harvard upholding federal civil rights laws, and it only makes sense if Harvard fosters the kind of environment that produces intellectual creativity and scholarly rigor, both of which are antithetical to ideological capture.

Harvard has in recent years failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment. But we appreciate your expression of commitment to repairing those failures and welcome your collaboration in restoring the University to its promise. We therefore present the below provisions as the basis for an agreement in principle that will maintain Harvard’s financial relationship with the federal government. If acceptable to Harvard, this document will constitute an agreement in principle, which the parties will work in good faith to translate into a more thorough, binding settlement agreement. As you will see, this letter incorporates and supersedes the terms of the federal government’s prior letter of April 3, 2025.

● Governance and leadership reforms. By August 2025, Harvard must make meaningful governance reform and restructuring to make possible major change consistent with this letter, including: fostering clear lines of authority and accountability; empowering tenured professors and senior leadership, and, from among the tenured professoriate and senior leadership, exclusively those most devoted to the scholarly mission of the University and committed to the changes indicated in this letter; reducing the power held by students and untenured faculty; reducing the power held by faculty (whether tenured or untenured) and administrators more committed to activism than scholarship; and reducing forms of governance bloat, duplication, or decentralization that interfere with the possibility of the reforms indicated in this letter.

● Merit-Based Hiring Reform. By August 2025, the University must adopt and implement merit-based hiring policies, and cease all preferences based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin throughout its hiring, promotion, compensation, and related practices among faculty, staff, and leadership. Such adoption and implementation must be durable and demonstrated through structural and personnel changes. All existing and prospective faculty shall be reviewed for plagiarism and Harvard’s plagiarism policy consistently enforced. All hiring and related data shall be shared with the federal government and subjected to a comprehensive audit by the federal government during the period in which reforms are being implemented, which shall be at least until the end of 2028.

● Merit-Based Admissions Reform. By August 2025, the University must adopt and implement merit-based admissions policies and cease all preferences based on race, color, national origin, or proxies thereof, throughout its undergraduate program, each graduate program individually, each of its professional schools, and other programs. Such adoption and implementation must be durable and demonstrated through structural and personnel changes. All admissions data shall be shared with the federal government and subjected to a comprehensive audit by the federal government—and non-individualized, statistical information regarding admissions shall be made available to the public, including information about rejected and admitted students broken down by race, color, national origin, grade point average, and performance on standardized tests—during the period in which reforms are being implemented, which shall be at least until the end of 2028. During this same period, the dean of admissions for each program or school must sign a public statement after each admissions cycle certifying that these rules have been upheld.

● International Admissions Reform. By August 2025, the University must reform its recruitment, screening, and admissions of international students to prevent admitting students hostile to the American values and institutions inscribed in the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, including students supportive of terrorism or anti-Semitism. Harvard will immediately report to federal authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security and State Department, any foreign student, including those on visas and with green cards, who commits a conduct violation. As above, these reforms must be durable and demonstrated through structural and personnel changes; comprehensive throughout all of Harvard’s programs; and, during the reform period, shared with the federal government for audit, shared on a non-individualized basis with the public, and certified by deans of admissions.

● Viewpoint Diversity in Admissions and Hiring. By August 2025, the University shall commission an external party, which shall satisfy the federal government as to its competence and good faith, to audit the student body, faculty, staff, and leadership for viewpoint diversity, such that each department, field, or teaching unit must be individually viewpoint diverse. This audit shall begin no later than the summer of 2025 and shall proceed on a department-by-department, field-by-field, or teaching-unit-by-teaching-unit basis as appropriate. The report of the external party shall be submitted to University leadership and the federal government no later than the end of 2025. Harvard must abolish all criteria, preferences, and practices, whether mandatory or optional, throughout its admissions and hiring practices, that function as ideological litmus tests. Every department or field found to lack viewpoint diversity must be reformed by hiring a critical mass of new faculty within that department or field who will provide viewpoint diversity; every teaching unit found to lack viewpoint diversity must be reformed by admitting a critical mass of students who will provide viewpoint diversity.

If the review finds that the existing faculty in the relevant department or field are not capable of hiring for viewpoint diversity, or that the relevant teaching unit is not capable of admitting a critical mass of students with diverse viewpoints, hiring or admissions within that department, field, or teaching unit shall be transferred to the closest cognate department, field, or teaching unit that is capable of achieving viewpoint diversity. This audit shall be performed and the same steps taken to establish viewpoint diversity every year during the period in which reforms are being implemented, which shall be at least until the end of 2028.

● Reforming Programs with Egregious Records of Antisemitism or Other Bias. By August 2025, the University shall commission an external party, which shall satisfy the federal government as to its competence and good faith, to audit those programs and departments that most fuel antisemitic harassment or reflect ideological capture. The programs, schools, and centers of concern include but are not limited to the Divinity School, Graduate School of Education, School of Public Health, Medical School, Religion and Public Life Program, FXB Center for Health & Human Rights, Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Carr Center for Human Rights at the Harvard Kennedy School, Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, and the Harvard Law School International Human Rights Clinic. The report of the external party shall include information as to individual faculty members who discriminated against Jewish or Israeli students or incited students to violate Harvard’s rules following October 7, and the University and federal government will cooperate to determine appropriate sanctions for those faculty members within the bounds of academic freedom and the First Amendment. The report of the external party shall be submitted to University leadership and the federal government no later than the end of 2025 and reforms undertaken to repair the problems. This audit shall be performed and the same steps taken to make repairs every year during the period in which reforms are being implemented, which shall be at least until the end of 2028.

● Discontinuation of DEI. The University must immediately shutter all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, offices, committees, positions, and initiatives, under whatever name, and stop all DEI-based policies, including DEI-based disciplinary or speech control policies, under whatever name; demonstrate that it has done so to the satisfaction of the federal government; and demonstrate to the satisfaction of the federal government that these reforms are durable and effective through structural and personnel changes. By August 2025, the University must submit to the government a report—certified for accuracy—that confirms these reforms.

● Student Discipline Reform and Accountability. Harvard must immediately reform its student discipline policies and procedures so as to swiftly and transparently enforce its existing disciplinary policies with consistency and impartiality, and without double standards based on identity or ideology. Where those policies are insufficient to prevent the disruption of scholarship, classroom learning and teaching, or other aspects of normal campus life, Harvard must develop and implement disciplinary policies sufficient to prevent those disruptions. This includes but is not limited to the following: o Discipline at Harvard must include immediate intervention and stoppage of disruptions or deplatforming, including by the Harvard police when necessary to stop a disruption or deplatforming; robust enforcement and reinstatement of existing time, place, and manner rules on campus, including ordering the Harvard police to stop incidents that violate time, place, and manner rules when necessary; a disciplinary process housed in one body that is accountable to Harvard’s president or other capstone official; and removing or reforming institutional bodies and practices that delay and obstruct enforcement, including the relevant Administrative Boards and FAS Faculty Council.

Harvard must adopt a new policy on student groups or clubs that forbids the recognition and funding of, or provision of accommodations to, any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment; invites non-students onto campus who regularly violate campus rules; or acts as a front for a student club that has been banned from campus. The leaders or organizers of recognized and unrecognized student groups that violate these policies must be held accountable as a matter of student discipline and made ineligible to serve as officers in other recognized student organizations. In the future, funding decisions for student groups or clubs must be made exclusively by a body of University faculty accountable to senior University leadership.

In particular, Harvard must end support and recognition of those student groups or clubs that engaged in anti-Semitic activity since October 7th, 2023, including the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee, Harvard Graduates Students 4 Palestine, Law Students 4 Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the National Lawyers Guild, and discipline and render ineligible the officers and active members of those student organizations. Harvard must implement a comprehensive mask ban with serious and immediate penalties for violation, not less than suspension. Harvard must investigate and carry out meaningful discipline for all violations that occurred during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years, including the Harvard Business School protest of October 2023, the University Hall sit-in of November 2023, and the spring encampment of 2024. This must include permanently expelling the students involved in the October 18 assault of an Israeli Harvard Business School student, and suspending students involved in occupying university buildings, as warranted by the facts of individual cases.

The Harvard president and police chief must publicly clarify that the Harvard University Police Department will enforce University rules and the law. Harvard must also commit to cooperating in good faith with law enforcement.

● Whistleblower Reporting and Protections. The University must immediately establish procedures by which any Harvard affiliate can report noncompliance with the reforms detailed in this letter to both university leadership and the federal government. Any such reporter shall be fully protected from any adverse actions for so reporting.

● Transparency and Monitoring. The University shall make organizational changes to ensure full transparency and cooperation with all federal regulators. No later than June 30, 2025, and every quarter thereafter during the period in which reforms are being implemented, which shall be at least until the end of 2028, the University shall submit to the federal government a report—certified for accuracy—that documents its progress on the implementation of the reforms detailed in this letter. The University must also, to the satisfaction of the federal government, disclose the source and purpose of all foreign funds; cooperate with the federal government in a forensic audit of foreign funding sources and uses, including how that money was used by Harvard, its agents, and, to the extent available, third parties acting on Harvard’s campus; report all requested immigration and related information to the United States Department of Homeland Security; and comply with all requirements relating to the SEVIS system. We expect your immediate cooperation in implementing these critical reforms that will enable Harvard to return to its original mission of innovative research and academic excellence.”

Both of these are quite lengthy and require some unpacking. So summaries are needed:

Garber begins with a boastful litany of Harvard’s importance and achievements, together with a statement of various important areas of research that would be threatened by the termination of federal funding. That entire paragraph is really just an assertion of academic arrogance and a deflection of responsibility because if Harvard and the Trump administration fail to reach agreement (thereby ending federal funding) Harvard must take responsibility for that as well. As the letter to Harvard put it, this funding is an agreement, not an entitlement.

Garner is saying he will defy all federal requirements from the existing executive branch, and at the same time that if funding ceases all responsibility for that lies with the government. He’s also saying, essentially, that Harvard research and Harvard spending is simply too important for Harvard funding to ever be withheld, an argument that would require all future governments to give Harvard public money without any say on how it is spent.

The Garber letter, having established just how Very Important Harvard is, then goes on to say that the government demands include reducing the power of ideologically targeted groups. But the government letter does no such thing. It asks Harvard to increase the power of senior staff (who have been put in positions of authority through a legitimate process) to deal with unelected, untenured, unofficial and student led groups, protests and disturbances that are THEMSELVES targeting other groups on ideological and identity grounds. This is most obvious in relation to student groups that have been harassing and intimidating Jewish students and staff, for instance, but would also relate to student and activist targeting of conservative, Republican and white students and staff via demonising slogans and racially charged courses based on race hate theories like Critical Race Theory.

All of these things are ALREADY targeting demographic groups for hate, and form part of the Harvard curriculum, a significant amount of what now passes for teaching there, and even required elements of study despite their basis in racial hate, racial epithets and race blaming ideology.

The letter from the government is clear-they want Harvard itself to take responsibility for ending sit ins, racial segregation, protest seizures of campus land and property by activist groups, and targeting of Jewish and white students or ideologically unaligned students by radical left, progressive and pro Hamas groups (“fostering clear lines of authority and accountability; empowering tenured professors and senior leadership..”). The only groups whose ‘power’ is to be reduced by the agreement the government wants are unofficial, activist and discriminatory groups threatening others.

Garber insists it is outrageous and an assault on academic freedom to ask the academic leadership to ‘disempower’ radical and often foreign funded activist groups that are threatening his own students.

The first area the government wants Harvard to agree to deal with then is hate based activist groups who seize areas of the campus and threaten Jewish, white, or Republican and conservative students. Garber says he won’t do that and that asking for such a thing is an affront to the “independence” and “constitutional rights” of Harvard as as private educational facility.

The second area the government wants Harvard to agree to deal with is discriminatory, hate filled, violence inspiring or terrorist supporting commentary from members of staff or embedded in programmes of study and teaching materials and processes. The government asks Harvard itself to conduct an audit identifying and ending these practices. Again, it would be Harvard ITSELF conducting these reviews, not the federal government, and the purpose would be to support the Civil Rights of ALL students including those demographics being targeted due to hatred of Israel or due to modern, divisive race theories which justify hatred of white people. Garber’s letter pretends that asking the university to stop their staff discriminating and demonising against Jews and whites is an intolerable affront to academic good conscience and free speech.

The third area is discriminatory hiring practices, the most well known part of DEI policy and a part consistently shown to be deeply unpopular with the majority of the general public (“By August 2025, the University must adopt and implement merit-based hiring policies, and cease all preferences based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”).

Apparently, being asked to hire people on merit rather than discriminating by race, gender, sexual preferences or other identity based criteria, in other words asking for colour blind hiring and ideologically neutral hiring is again, according to Garber, not only beyond the capabilities of Harvard but inimical to the moral values of the University.

The government letter outlines agreements it is asking for which are in fact eminently sensible and consistent with protecting the Civil Rights of all students-it is essentially saying hire staff on merit, don’t accept plagiarism, enforce real standards of scholarship, prevent staff positions or teaching being used for discriminatory activism, don’t teach race hate theories or excuses for terrorism, have a diversity of opinion and political affiliation in your curriculum and staffing and tackle violent and extremist content from student groups and individuals who are targeting and harming other students.

In other words run a university devoted to knowledge, debate and enquiry rather than hate, activism and divisive ideology, and apply that to the teaching and the accepted behavior and standards expected from students. In order to find where those very sensible general standards aren’t being met, conduct audits.

All this is what strikes Gerber as an “unprecedented” overreach and an assault on the freedom of Harvard to “pursue the truth” and an unjust demand that the government should determine what Harvard teaches and who Harvard hires (“….what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”).

Gerber’s response is deeply dishonest here, the opposite of a commitment to truth, in two ways. First, existing anti discrimination and Civil Rights legislation and the existence of Harvard within the United State of America has ALREADY ensured that Harvard is SUPPOSED to follow the kind of principles and practices the government is asking for. A private educational institution is not an autonomous State or an enclave of separate jurisdiction like the embassy of a foreign nation. It’s subject to US law. Students and staff supporting and advocating for terrorist groups are breaking US law. Discriminatory practices in hiring are already targeted by Civil Rights legislation. Both the principle of anti-discriminatory practice and the principle that educational institutions and educators must follow the same laws as everyone else within the United States are already established.

An educational institution cannot, as Gerber does, assert total autonomy from the nation within which it resides:

“These ends will not be achieved by assertions of power, unmoored from the law, to control teaching and learning at Harvard and to dictate how we operate. The work of addressing our shortcomings, fulfilling our commitments, and embodying our values is ours to define and undertake as a community.”

This is abject nonsense. What’s being requested of Harvard is not “unmoored from the law” but that Harvard should actually FOLLOW the law of the land. The law is that the President has the right to issue Executive Orders. These EO’s can cover broad policy choices like, say, ending DEI hiring practices, and do so legally. It’s then a legal requirement to comply unless the EO contravenes OTHER existing laws and the courts reach a final verdict on that (even then, the courts can’t assume the powers of the executive).

And when it comes to violent and intimidatory discrimination from student activist groups and protesters, harm to other students, seizure or destruction of land and property, these actions break US law and as the immediate authorities in situ the moral and legal requirement is that the university itself should oppose these groups, cooperate with the government against them, and apply the punishments and reactions that are rational and reasonable which exist within the universities own codes and powers. The powers of the university do not exist to DEFY the general powers and authority of the federal government in cases like these, but to JOIN WITH the federal government in dealing with criminal behavior on campus.

If the Harvard authorities were genuinely interested in Civil Rights, they would want to protect the Civil Rights of Jewish students who are being threatened and intimidated. If they were genuinely interested in the desire for equality that Civil Rights used to represent, they would want job applicants to have a merit based equality rather than ideologically driven conferred advantages to favored races. If they genuinely opposed racism, they would never hire by DEI quotas and they would never allow Jews to be chased across the campus. If they cared about fostering an environment of thoughtful debate, vigorous enquiry and genuine academic freedom they would have no fear of being asked to restrain violent students or end discriminatory practices.

And if they were devoted to Veritas, they would not write letters full of lies which effectively claim the right for their institution to ignore the authority of the President, the rule of law, and the rights of students, staff and groups currently being attacked and discriminated against by BOTH terrorist linked student groups and the university itself which refuses to punish some groups (on ideological and identity grounds) while refusing to protect other groups (on the same ideological and identity grounds).

The Trump administration has not asked the Harvard leadership to break the law, but to enforce it. It has not asked them to abandon truth, but return to it. It has not asked them to begin unjust discriminations, but to STOP enacting them. It has not asked for total ideological control, but instead asked Harvard to allow real ideological diversity….while sensibly excluding terrorist support from that.

Yet Harvard dishonestly tries to pretend that this about the government demanding total power, rather than it being, as it really is, the government asking for basic decency.

There is of course a wider context to this, and that is where the ‘treason’ of my title comes in. Harvard is so dedicated to ‘truth’ and ‘values’ that it refuses sane requests from its own government but shows no such squeamishness with regard to the funding it receives from the terrorist sponsoring nation of Qatar:

“Harvard University received $19,772,237 in donations from Qatari entities over the past two years, including from the Qatari government, according to data collected by the Department of Education. This funding is part of a larger trend where Qatari donations to American universities, totaling at least $4.7 billion between 2001 and 2021, have raised concerns about the influence such funding might have on campus activities. The Qatar Foundation, which maintains close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and theologian Yusuf al-Qaradawi, has been a significant source of these funds. Some researchers have found a correlation between Qatari donations and the presence of pro-Palestinian groups on campuses, such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)”.

Harvard’s terrorist ties go even deeper than the direct Qatari funding they receive:

Perhaps this is what explains why Harvard is so outraged by the idea that Trump’s administration should ask it to defend Jewish students from pro Hamas activists, or to hire white applicants for academic posts on merit rather than hiring the kind of non white DEI backed Muslim academics Qatar approves of?

Either way, it’s quite extraordinary that an institution being funded by terrorists should expect 2.3 BILLION of funding from the federal government while refusing to deal with terrorist promoters on its campus.