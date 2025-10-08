I’ve done a number of interviews which I think quite a few people who follow me on Facebook or follow me here haven’t seen. Some have very low viewing figures and I believe they have been subjected to shadow banning in some cases (I e a,so had others removed from platforms). Facebook hasn’t allowed me to share links effectively for years, which limits clips I can post there (of myself or of others).

This kind of limiting of reach is still very widely in operation. I’m not sharing direct to X which may be foolish on my part (I had a Twitter/ X account which had also sorted of trouble years ago and so never engaged much there. Something I probably should have remedied by now but haven’t got too.

Anyway for those who want to access my interviews, hear what I sound like (not good, I’m afraid, but hopefully the ideas are valid) and see what I look like (again, I could hope for better 😂) I’m putting a few interviews here. Tske note of the dates. Some of the references won’t be up to the minute, but there is lots of consistent stuff that is valid and useful throughout, regardless of the age of a few of these.

This is a 2025 one with Randy Bock:

https://randybock.com/daniel-jupp-globalism-corruption-sovereignty/

highlight and click open file to play.

Here is a 2024 one with Mark Sutherland:

Here is a very recent one with Mark Sutherland again:

https://rumble.com/v6ztic0-i-sit-down-with-daniel-jupp-the-sage-in-the-modern-age..html

(Highlight and click open file to access).

And here is another older one (2024) with Randy again (below).

I think it’s useful to have them all together like this to compare and note the consistent arguments or even find contradictions if you wish to.

I’m using this as an opportunity for those who prefer viewing clips to reading articles. Very soon I’ll be sharing my most recent interview/discussion, one I did today with Professor Norman Fenton. Randy Bock, Mark Sutherland and Norman Fenton are all great people in their own right, whose content I recommend even when it doesn’t feature me, and who have become personal friends of mine. More to follow…

For now, here’s the second (but chronologically older) Randy Bock interview.