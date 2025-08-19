One of the most obvious consequences of Trump and MAGA success has been the full exposure of both the failure and insanity of everything else. For nearly a decade now, and picking up considerable speed in the second term when no longer encumbered by the drag factor internal opposition of an all-powerful Mitch McConnell, a Deep State Bill Barr and military industrial NPC shills like Nikki Haley and John Bolton, Trump has been imposing his ideas and policies on US politics.

For all of those years, both in the first and second term, it has largely been the case that the same pattern has applied every time:

Many years of an Establishment position being endorsed by both Democrats Republicans. Many years of this policy obviously failing the American people and causing decline or wasting money or enriching crooks (and usually, with those achieving the most expert consensus and the most bi-partisan support, all three). Trump advocating a different approach. Trump being universally reviled, laughed at and criticised for the alternative approach. Criminal conspiracies to prevent Trump eve4 getting to enact the alternative approach. Criminal conspiracies failing to stop Trump. Trump enacting the alternative approach. The alternative approach obviously working and bringing improvements. Experts whose approach previously failed telling us that the approach we an see working is stupid and reckless. Mainstream media calling Trump names and demanding a return to the original policy that was harmful and pursued for years with zero positive results.

This is essentially the pattern that has played out on pretty much everything. Just think of a few examples.

In the first term we were told it was corrupt, nepotistic and disastrous that Trump let Jared Kushner play a role in US policy in the Middle East. The Trump administration team, led by Kushner, then delivered the Abraham Accords, the most stunning ME breakthrough in terms of regional stability for decades. Expert opinion then shifted to the insane position that Israel getting on well with the Saudis or Egyptians was a hugely destabilising problem.

In the second term we were told that Trump Tariffs would destroy the US economy, wreck free trade, and endanger the global economy as well. In reality, these tariffs delivered over 50 billion in increased US revenue, vey quickly, and an equally swift global scramble to negotiate new trade deals on favourable terms to the US in order to lessen or remove the tariffs. Experts switched to saying that tariffs hadn’t really worked (even though they achieved Trump’s aim of fairer trade conditions) because Trump agreed to drop some of them (apparently oblivious of the fact that you no longer need to keep using a Big Stick when the snarling dog flattens his ears, adopts a cringingly submissive posture, and asks for his belly to be rubbed).

Again and again the orthodox position, the one held so vehemently by the self-declared ‘adults in the room’ that they fly into childish tantrums every time it is questioned, obviously fails long enough for people to demand a populist alternative, and again and again Trump delivers precisely that in a way that proves the old policy was worthless. Each time, though, we never get an admission that the failed orthodoxy was actually wrong. Instead, we get told that the next thing Trump proposes is crazy and buffoonish, by the very people who got the last thing wrong.

Along the way this refusal to face reality, both in terms of the failure of pre-Trump (or interregnum mid-Trump Biden era) policies and in terms of the success of each of Trump’s alternative and populist measures that have actually been enacted, pushes the perpetual anti-Trump opposition into more and more extreme corners, supporting things which only a handful of other reality-adverse types also support.

This has been described as a Trump ability to recognise 80/20 issues and always fall on the 80% side of the debate. But it’s also the case that the ineluctable logic of the starting premises of the other side push them faster and faster towards policies that are outright insane and obviously so for the majority of voters. With or without Trump, Democrats have developed their own unerring ability to always pick the 20% opinion, and then to go less popular than that by their own efforts.

Hatred of Trump, that seething, hysterical, DNA deep loathing of Trump which is shared by both the average gullible Democrat voter receiving propaganda instructions and by those who craft and deliver that propaganda, unites both the rank and file and the Democrat leadership in a race towards their own political extinction.

Every time Trump does something sensible, or ends something ridiculous, Democrats are obliged to denounce everything sensible and embrace everything ridiculous. And to do so in ways which make them both laughable and dangerous. And the same applies to those old Republican figures who early or late tied their own fates to opposing Trump. Paul Ryan, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Bill Barr, Liz Cheney and the rest might as well have passed away, so little is their influence now felt and how little impact their grumbling anti Trump rhetoric possesses.

Nearly every Trump hater in the US has made themselves irrelevant. The average poltergeist has more ability to shift the needle or change majority public opinion, right now, than legions of Establishment malcontents chaffing under the realities of a confident 2nd Trump term.

If Trump’s Republican opponents have largely been turned into powerless ghosts drifting around and moaning but unable to touch anything real or have any impact, the Democrats have fared even worse. They have become a Zombie Opposition. Unattractive, with bits of flesh hanging off. Barely sentient, incapable of persuasive speech or original thought, shuffling through the same motions and tasks they performed when they were alive, and only capable of doubling down on ideas already rejected as crazy. In opposing Trump, they show themselves up, not because Trump is an overwhelming genius at all times, but because they are overwhelming fools every time. And that point is made best if we list some of the positions Democrats have adopted in recent years, particularly when opposing Trump and MAGA.

DEI. Both in instigating DEI measures while in power, and subsequently being furious about executive orders against them, Democrats have made it clear that they are the party of racial discrimination and targeted disparities in employment law, employment and recruitment practices and academic admissions and funding decisions. The offer to the public here is to quite plainly state that they want a society which sets aside jobs by skin colour and also pays for a vast network of jobs based on racial hatred which do nothing but teach that racial hatred to others. Even many of those in favoured minority groups can very easily see the issues here and the divisive lunacy of such a policy platform.

Trans activism. The Democrat Party has been fully committed to a trans agenda no matter how radical and harmful that gets. From insisting on tampons in boys toilets to men in dresses in girls toilets, and to more even more serious issues like genital mutilation of minors through surgery and hormone therapies, the fact of trans friendly measures are deeply unfriendly towards basic child protection and to female rights. The entire trans rights platform is one directly appealing to only 1 or 2% of the population, with the number of people who transition still being very low. Ag the same time it’s been pressed in a way that revolts much larger sections of society as diverse as traditional feminists, concerned parents, Christians and gender traditionalists (especially in some minorities otherwise ‘championed’ by Democrats. They made themselves the party that insists on genitally mutilating children and telling everyone that men dressed as women delivering fetish sexualised performances to children is a wholesome thing, hardly appealing positions for most ordinary voters.

Corrupt networks. In opposing reductions of federal, bureaucracy, reductions of State spending, and virulently opposing the DOGE audits and any reduction of USAID or other spending which mainly goes abroad, mainly goes to woke projected most people wouldn’t fund, and mainly sustains a Democrat aligned bureaucrat class in comfortable NGO and federal jobs that offer no real benefits to the ordinary taxpayer, Democrats allowed themselves to ‘seriously’ campaign for more government waste, more corruption and more theft from the taxpayer. Only the most committed Democrats (frequently those being paid for non jobs in parts of this network) favour this kind of arrangement continuing.

Perpetual war. In attitudes to the Ukraine conflict, in the passing of vast military aid packages and in a record of opposing every Trump administration pursuit of peace, Democrats have become the party of pointless wars, only ameliorated slightly by the existence of Republican warmongers equally tied to the military industrial complex. But they have also estsblished themselves as the party of conducting wars badly, losing wars, and suffering vast humiliations such as the Afghanistan withdrawal in the Biden years. All these factors undermine every Democrat effort to pretend that it is Donald Trump who is a fascist warmonger or that it is the Trump administration which is incompetent ion foreign and military policy.

Jew hatred. Strong support for Hamas and championing of Israel hatred on campuses and in society generally firmly aligns the Democrat Party with terrorist organisations, extremism and antisemitism, rendering fascist and Nazi slurs aimed at Trump and his administration blatantly obvious exercises in psychological projection. The 2nd Trump term has also effectively distanced itself firmly from Jew haters on the Right (like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens) much more than any Democrats have disconnected from Jew haters on the Left, rendering Democrat attempts to portray racism and fascism as Republican issues completely transparent, cynical and unconvincing for the majority of Americans.

Abortion. Abortion extremism, both in celebrating abortion as a semi sacred act of assertion and empowerment rather than an agonising decision, and measures like seeking to legs,I’ve abortion to full term, have shifted abortion from a popular female rights issue into an extremely unpopular celebration of infant death issue. Since Trump takes a middling ground on abortion rather than a very firm pro life position, he actually looks far more moderate, to the unpersuaded voter in the middle, on the topic than the Democrats do. Handmaid’s Tale hysteria has only made Democrats standout as ideologically extreme fantasists so far as where real threats to the American way of life exist. Democrat abortion extremism celebrates the extinction of life and becomes a feminist cult of child death with an attached industry of organ harvesting, united with an absurd belief that the average Christian demands female enslavement and Puritan dressed breeding stock. This is not what was described or presented at the beginning of abortion advocacy at all.

Arson, looting, riots and public disorder. The Democrats racial and otherness fetishes have made them outright supporters of the total breakdown of society and social order. They enthusiastically advocate for ethnic minority killers, rapists, muggers and criminals of all kinds. They back defunding the police. When they don’t like a company CEO, they burn cars one of his compsnies produce owned by ordinary people and attack the drivers of those vehicles. The Tesla arson campaign indicted how advanced the Democrat descent into political extremism and violence is. Backing BLM riots presented Democrats not as a party of social justice and racial fairness, but as a party of social chaos, race obsession, and burning down neighbourhoods (primarily black neighbourhoods as well). Mass releases and swift sentences based on race reinforce the understanding that Democrats are the party of the collapse of law and order, the party that backs South Anerican drug cartels and hyper-violent imported members of foreign gangs, with literal attempts to return and champion deported gang members. Being firmly on the side of foreign child traffickers, rapists, murderers and drug dealers isn’t anywhere near as popular as the Democrats imagine. Nor is making looting legal or defecation on the streets or the creation of tent cities and crack houses.

Open borders. The continued Democrat love of open borders and understanding of basic national protection and sanity as ‘racism’, ‘fascism’, and ‘Nazism’, firmly sets the Democrat Party against the interests of ordinary Americans, especially in border States and including the interests of legal immigrant communities who have integrated. It also provides Donald Trump with his greatest example of listening go ordinary people, caring about ordinary people, and ruling effectively with competence while enacting their wishes because each time he has been in power Trump has immediately solved a border crisis. This lets the public know that Democrats could have done this too, but deliberately did the opposite and created the crisis. However popular open borders are in certain narrow elite circles for cheap labour or for otherness loving virtue signals, the association with border chaos and invasion levels of mass immigration is an 80/20 issue that the Democrats are on the wrong side of. No Democrats have been smart enough to read the room on this one and really adjust their operating fetishes, or try to conceal them.

Techno-feudalism. The Democrat reaction to COVID made plain that the party that thinks of itself as cool and rebellious is deeply conformist and authoritarian. De,orat enthusiasm for masking, lockdowns, vaccine mandates was all part and parcel of a combined love of total State control with a (ironically fascist) alliance with corporate interests, fundamentally undermining Democrat pretensions to being opposed to corporate greed and exploitation. For the ordinary citizen the message was that a Democrat run society is an anarcho-tyranny-other people would be encouraged and allowed to loot stores, attack people, and behave anti-socially while the majority American will lose his or er basic liberties including bodily self determination and medical choice. What came across very clearly too was that none of this would be democratic but driven instead by a slavish following of instructions from an expert class with financial ties and financial dependency on one position (as with net zero and climate change alarmism). All innovative research would seem to be things that were not needed based on the authoritarian removal of things that were already liked (people like cheap energy, cars and independent travel, flight, holidays, eating meat and they aren’t particularly enthused by wealth based travel restrictions, being trapped in 15 minute neighbourhoods, asking permission to move around, high energy costs and being told to eat grubs and worms or artificial meat grown in a laboratory, especially when the people telling them that eat real steaks and own their own private jets.

Judicial activism and rigging the system. Importing millions of people to inflate population figures and gain more seats based on that population rise, electoral fraud and supporting and using it, deliberately trying to keep false names and identities on electoral rolls, the theft of 2020 and the obvious disparity between the numbers on that election and those before and since, estsblished that Democrats are the party of rigging the system and corruption (even though many Establishment Republicans were too and joined and assisted those efforts). The judicial activism that followed, both in the Biden term tyrannically going after Trump and Trump supporters and members of the first term, and in all the now exposed criminal conspiracy actions designed to prevent or cripple Trump presidencies, make it very clear that Democrats are undemocratic and the party of rigging the game. Controversy over redistricting in Texas and Democrat fury on that has only drawn attention to the fact that this has been another Democrat device for decades and pivotal to their total control of certain Blue States. Judicial activism in the Biden term cemented the Democrat comnection with tyranny, while judicial activism in the 2nd Trump term cements that reputation or rigging the game and not respecting democratic choices and the will of the American people.

These are just the first few that occur to me, but it really is remarkable when you sum them up.

Who really thinks telling people we are going to genitally mutilate your kids, steal them off you if you don’t celebrate that, force you to eat worms and inject yourself with experiments, take away your cars, put you in a tiny room and not let you travel more than 15 minutes distance away from it but at the same time transport people who like raping children thousands of miles to be your neighbour, constantly berate you for being you, make it obvious we hate you, support terrorists who kill you, imprison you whenever we have the power for thought crimes while releasing criminals who actually harm people, end real elections and rule you by experts and judges alone….is a popular platform that will win the majority of votes in any unrigged contest?

Being the party of extreme sexual fetishes and extreme foreign interests is not a winning formula. Nor is being the party of child trafficking, rape, and drug gangs. Nor is being the party of looted stores and mandated experiments. Nor is being the party that hates free speech and basic liberty. Nor is being the party that hates its own country.

You get the picture.

Now to the wider context and why, despite the utterly demoralised and pathetic position the Democrat Party itself is in, it remains important to sum up this platform and just how radically fringe and lunatic it is.

Because all of the things I’ve described above are the standard upper middle class, Establishment platform throughout the western world. Despite successful US pushback led by Trump and MAGA, they are still the overall dominant positions in the western world as a whole.

Trump’s America stands largely alone in beginning to roll them back and beginning to return to sanity, and elsewhere, especially in Britain, Western Europe and Canada, an almost exact replica of the extremist-globalist Democrat world view still holds near absolute power.

It’s hated, it’s deeply unpopular, but it’s still in charge and is increasing its grip in those other countries, precisely because its hold on America has been weakened. That’s why it’s still important to look at these elements clearly and sum them up, just in case Trump’s success makes us believe they are gone.

US Democrat ideas are still in power. Just in other places.

It’s just that they are now restricted to Blue States and European States and the vast network of NGOs and transnational bodies that still exist. They are the values and policies of the UN. They are the ‘sustainable goals’, which apply concealing positive descriptions to all of the lunatic Democrat concepts given above. The only difference is that US Democrats were nowhere near as good at concealing the malignancy of these things as the UN is. Obama’s glamour has faded, but European bureaucracy remains. The Trump administration should bear this firmly in mind when interacting with the UK or with EU nations or with transnational bodies. These are not allies, so long as globalists are in charge, but enemies temporarily wearing a smile of temporarily sitting in mock obedient lines.