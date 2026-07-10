Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
17h

Islamocommies are just as likely to behead a catholic as a Protestant

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
14h

Another example of hypocrisies our current world is full of. Seems to be a mental sickness used to explain the woke world.

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