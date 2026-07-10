In Northern Ireland, the Loyalist community have a tradition of bonfires. The tradition, known as Eleventh Night, began in 1690 when Protestant supporters of King William of Orange lit bonfires across Ulster to celebrate the defeat of the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

Astute observers will therefore note that the tradition has more historical and cultural legitimacy and precedent than Pride festivals, the Notting Hill Carnival, Occupy events, Climate Change activism, Antifa marches, or mosques in the British Isles. The tradition is older than the USA.

At the top of these bonfires the organisers place effigies of people or ideas or concepts they don’t like, and these are burned. It’s similar to the origins of Guy Fawkes celebrations and Bonfire Night on the mainland, and similar too to modern protestors on the Left deciding to make insulting carnival and protest effigies of Donald Trump.

Traditionally, the Pope tends to feature, given the Protestant-Catholic origins of the tradition and the history of Northern Ireland. More recently, the Moygashel Bonfire in County Tyrone has referenced current policies and events that are seen (correctly) as deeply harmful to the British people, of whom Northern Ireland Loyalists form a proud part. Previous controversies surrounded bonfires that burnt a model of an asylum boat ferrying illegals migrants into Britain.

I’m also going to give you some context on the Loyalist community that is important.

These people remain the majority population of Northern Ireland. But they have never been treated as the majority. They have been treated by Ireland, by the EU, by the rest of the world, and most shamefully of all by British governments, as invaders and settlers and as a guilty population who do not deserve any respect or consideration. They have been betrayed again and again as Britain negotiated with and absolved and rewarded the Catholic Irish Nationalist terrorists blowing up their children and working towards their extinction.

Modern mass immigration is just another betrayal, more novel to the Brits of the mainland, but deeply familiar to the Brits of Northern Ireland. Hollywood films and Irish nationalist propaganda have always portrayed these people as villains, as subhuman, as unworthy of life or respect. But Northern Ireland Protestants aren’t soft or weak. These are tough people who have had to be tough in order to survive.

No mainstream media will tell you this. No mainstream voice will speak for the Loyalists of Northern Ireland. All their champions march solely through the pages of history. They must appeal to ghosts and armies long dead, and to their own stubbornness and refusal to give a damn about what others think, precisely because nobody else is on their side. They are loyal to the British Crown, but the British Crown long ago stopped being loyal to them. The best they could hope for from Britain was some degree of action against the IRA, and yet these people still put their lives on the line for Britain.

They did so as soldiers. Official statistics do not break down the composition of regional origin for British recruits in the Armed Forces, especially in special forces like the SAS, but informed estimates suggest that there’s a disproportionate reliance on recruitment from Loyalist communities given their small share of the overall UK population. These people take loyalty as seriously as you can. I’ve always felt that their situation is tragic. Nobody deserves loyalty so well as those who define themselves by it, but they never get it.

If they are attacked, it’s justified because Ireland Must Be United. If they fight back, they are monsters.

The same essential logic has been added to via the importation of third world savages who threaten to behead them on the streets, followed by mass media demonisation of them when their patience snaps. Northern Ireland has seen third world asylum seeker and migrant placements of at least double the rate of the UK mainland (which is already a rate of far too many).

This is a community that is lectured by people who recently bombed their children that other people who might rape their children are better than them.

For sheer nerve seeing Sinn Fein politicians condemning a bonfire as hateful when they spent decades cheering on guys blowing up kids in the town square or at markets really is remarkable.

I mean they were quite literally in favour of blowing little five or ten year olds up and scattering their limbs in a twenty or thirty foot radius.

You know, because those kids were Protestant, or British, or English. Because they were Loyalist children. Just asking for it, weren’t they? Fucking oppressors.

I don’t know how many people still in Sinn Fein personally helped to kill or actually killed innocent people themselves, but I bet some are left.

They certainly were mad keen on blowing people up. For a long time.

“This bonfire is shameful. It is nothing but hatred and racism and has no place in our country.”

Those are the kinds of statements being delivered everywhere in response to the burning of a mosque model on a bonfire. Sinn Fein councillors and representatives have been foremost among the outraged and offended.

Riiiight…..bit late on that attitude towards hate, aren’t you mate? If anyone should sit down, shut the fuck up and look embarrassed on the topics of racism, extremism, violence, sectarianism, what is or isn’t dangerous and barbaric and unacceptable….its people who were the political wing of the IRA.

But maybe I’m wrong. You know, maybe more people have been killed by putting an effigy of a mosque on a bonfire than have been killed by the IRA.

Maybe bonfires have killed more than 250 million people? (A very comservative estimate of those murdered in the name of Islam).

What do you think?

What’s more likely to be deadly for innocents?

The IRA’s political wing, the most murderous religion in human history….or an insulting bonfire?

And of course the bonfire, which is literally labelled as against RADICAL ISLAM, as against Islamic terrorism…is being investigated as a ‘hate crime’.

Beheadings aren’t hate. Those are ‘mental health issues’. Gang rapes by Muslim men of white children have never been designated as hate crimes or as racially motivated crimes. The murder of Loyalists and their community has had a thing called ‘the peace process’ draw a curtain of silence over the dead, who are not to be referenced anymore, and whose families in many cases never saw justice.

Imagine knowing that people who targeted you with bombs are walking free today, and that some of them are on your TV telling you how ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘disgusting’ you are?

That sort of thing might cause some justified resentment.