It is, as I write this, 29 Days Later. I should have written this article, for full effect, a day ago, and thereby acquired an easier reference to the Danny Boyle ‘zombie but not a zombie’ movie 28 Days Later.

But I was a bit slow off the mark. So 29 Days it is. Donald Trump has been President again for 29 days (since inauguration day).

Imagine, though, that you are an ordinary human being and you wake up in the post-apocalyptic nightmare, according to the other side, of a 2nd Trump term. You missed the US election because you were comatose on a hospital bed somewhere, hooked up to monitors. Now you have risen from that bed and wander the streets looking at newspaper headlines and gradually piecing together the End of the World as Dems Know It.

And you find that zombies are still outraged by your existence, and hungering for your flesh. If anything, they are more outraged than ever, and hungrier than ever, in a world where human beings are gradually starting to fight back. So far as the eye can see and the genuinely thinking mind can discern, zombies continue to do what zombies by definition do.

They shuffle, they moan, they roar, they move in shambling herds, and they seek to consume everything in their path.

This stands as a fair summation, I think, both of the average Democrat voter and the average Democrat leader. DOGE is exposing, of course, how under their direction it has also been a pretty fair summation of the federal government and even of an international order of what might be termed the Professional Zombie Class across the whole western world.

Zombie lawyers devouring justice, zombie journalists devouring truth and excreting lies, zombie bureaucrats ravenously feasting on spending bills, and zombie voters devouring the excreta of the zombie journalists defending the zombie bureaucrats, judges and politicians. All of them doing what zombies do.

Which is feed.

At your expense, from your taxes and debt imposed on you, from the body of the Nation State, and on the bodies of the Real People. All done with a shared Zombie Conscience, telling them in the exact same programmed ways that Feeding is Good, Feeding is Kind, Feeding on Others is an Innate Zombie Right.

It’s their culture, you see. Respect it, human, and don’t scream when you’re bitten.

You get the picture.

In case, however, you find all this too harsh, too hyperbolic, and too divisive, I want you to really ask yourself these questions:

Has any part of the ‘other side’, any individual zombie or any institution of zombies, shown the slightest flicker of understanding since the election of the reasons why the people they were chomping on might have voted for someone else? Have any of them shown any understanding of just how damaging any of their policies were, for ordinary people, and how much ordinary people were suffering while they feasted on vast levels of spending for things that only they wanted? Have any of them broken the shared zombie conscience, and started to grope their way back towards a more human and individual understanding that is capable of thinking independently, raising and acknowledging original points, or breaking ranks with the general Zombie consensus on all things? Are any of them of them capable of questioning their own extremism, and the behaviour that drove out Democrats who became Republicans? Are any of the Never Trumper Lincoln Project types acknowledging that they too might have been wrong, in any sincere way that reflects actual thought on what happened?

I don’t think many of them are, if any of them are. The wave of hysterical crying and screaming which greeted the election result was an early indicator that the zombie doesn’t start to question his own behaviour when the cold hard shovel of reality hits him in the face. The mainstream media outlets that were the programming audiotape of the Zombie Conscience engaged in a very brief period of shock. In some ways that shock could have been mistaken for reflection, but what happened on those panel shows and with all those talking heads?

Immediately after the election, a very few invited guests offered the idea that possibly, just possibly, the zombie was to blame for the shovel in the face. A very few people were both invited into that world and capable of offering it some truth from outside that world. Republican guest Scott Jennings did this multiple times. The response was invariably to deny and ignore what Jennings was saying. On November 8th last year The New Yorker, which had become and still is a virulently and aggressively partisan Democrat Party mouthpiece, published an opinion piece by Jay Caspian Kang which unusually admitted that Trump had built a pan-ethnic coalition that was much more in tune with ordinary people (working class voters) than the Democrats. Kang stated bluntly that a campaign focused on the prejudices and concerns of a “cobbled together set of celebrities” was not appealing to anyone outside that group and even more accurately warned that Democrat responses to the loss would have to change because Trumpism had become a new form of coalition:

“The liberal response to this emerging coalition must move beyond scorn, ridicule and disbelief.”

This statement is a beginning of awareness. But has the New Yorker manifested it since? Has it acknowledged that the US working class of all races had good reasons to consider Trump much more ‘their guy’ than the general run of multimillionaires and billionaires in Washington D.C.? Has it abandoned the zombie consensus attitudes and sneering, unearned sense of superiority that contributed to Democrat defeat? Of course not. The same childish cartoons, bitter invective, and every single Zombie prejudice, remain in full force. None of the core assumptions have been questioned, none of the electorally rejected propaganda strategies and lies have been set aside.

If anything, the general run of both Democrat voters and their journalistic champions and opinion formers have doubled down on everything that lost. This may seem hypocritical given that I’m calling them zombies and using sarcasm and abuse. But the point is, I think, that I can do that where it’s justified and choose not to do it when it’s strategically stupid to do so or when on reflection I find it to be unfair.

Nothing in Democrat behaviour since the election has suggested that the four questions I posed above can be answered positively. There is no evidence of fresh thinking or fresh perspectives, nor is there the self-reflection of genuinely thoughtful people in response to a crushing defeat. Where there have been gaps in the exact same narratives we had BEFORE the election, they are gaps of shock and bewilderment at the pace of the 2nd term’s methodical assault on Democrat Sacred Truths and Democrat temples of power and privilege.

Ironically, since the election I have spent a lot more time listening to Democrats than I did before the election. For several years their behaviour had become so hypocritically poisonous, and their control of social media platforms and even legal responses to their asserted beliefs and assumptions so complete, that debate with them was impossible and even dangerous. There was no point talking to people who might attempt various real world negative actions against you simply for disagreeing with them, especially when they were backed up by the authorities in the doxxing, silencing, abuse, harassment and hate towards all other voices they engaged with. The zombie mind could not be negotiated with, and it was shared by the social media fact checkers, the police, and increasingly the legal code in ways that made interacting with them at all pointless.

Since the election I have genuinely been interested in seeing if the loss would shift those attitudes and that aggressive, zombie rage set of responses to anyone who dared question the shared and uniform views they hold. I’ve looked at dozens if not hundreds of their articles, their websites and their social media accounts and I’ve been examining all of them to see if they were capable of questioning why they lost or even just cynically or pragmatically changing how they present themselves. After all a strategist with no real interior change might still change a losing strategy. All of the narratives leading up to the election and defining zombie ‘thinking’ were crushed by the election result. Surely that should have an effect?

Well it did, the effect it had was to, if anything, increase the rage, the madness, and the disconnect from reality that most voters across the western world are thoroughly sick of. The zombie responded to the rejection of zombie behaviour by becoming more of a zombie. Let’s look at just the main example of this, the most shameless and delusional narrative of all.

Everyone Else is a Nazi

Despite this absurd claim not convincing anyone other than themselves when they applied it to Donald Trump, Democrats somehow seem to feel (like Joseph Goebbels, funnily enough) that a lie sufficiently repeated becomes a truth. Voters were told endlessly for 8 years that Trump was a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a bigot, a white supremacist and finally the Second Coming of Adolf Hitler. Robert Reich pumped out hundreds of clips and videos and articles all centred on this hysterical bullshit. Joe Biden extended the White Supremacist tag to everyone who doesn’t vote Democrat. The FBI labelled concerned parents as white supremacist domestic terrorists. Variations on you are a Nazi if you disagree with me infected every level of zombie thinking. None of this worked and all of it could be quickly, factually exposed as absurd, and was.

But following the election this losing rhetoric was not abandoned. Democrats did not stop calling Trump a racist and did not stop pretending that all opposition to open borders or to various forms of a anarcho-tyranny and off the Globalist shelf designer self hatred could be accurately described as Nazism. Instead, Robert F.Kennedy Jnr became, supposedly, an overnight Nazi as well. And Elon Musk, one of the strongest supporters of Israel and of Oct 7th victims in the entire world, became a Nazi as well, premised on one autistic enthusiasm moment salute identical to fist pumps and arm raises across the political spectrum. Rather than reflecting on how unconvincing Crying Nazi becomes, and certainly rather than having any guilt about complicating the fight against real Nazism via false accusations, the zombie mind took a 20 second boyband style heart gesture as proof positive that a man with a record of supporting Jews must be a Nazi.

This whole approach shows characteristic elements of the zombie mind. Anything that comes from Zombie HQ is entirely adopted by every zombie. And complete aphasia shrouds all others facts and history from view. The zombie exists in a perpetual commanded Now, hungering to devour whatever is placed in front of him. The zombie doesn’t look at yesterday and realise that the zombie tactic failed yesterday. And he is certainly blind to the history of others that contradicts zombie assumption, command and needs.

There has been, so far as I have seen, no questioning of the Call Them Nazis strategy from any zombies. There’s been no acknowledgement of facts like just how much Musk’s behaviour, history and policy preferences are the opposite of Nazism. The Nazi who attended Hebrew school? Who wore a kippah? Who respectfully visited Auschwitz and the Wailing Wall? The Nazi who wears a necklace given by the family of an Oct 7th victim? None of that registers on the zombie consciousness.

Nor does the fact that ten years ago they all loved him.

The only things the zombie knows about Musk now are zombie narrative selective factoids in the fog of a general aphasia. He was born in South Africa. Must be a racist. The zombie mind never questions its own breathtaking examples of demonising assumption and blanket condemnations of entire regions of the globe. He’s the world’s richest man. Must be a thief. The zombie mind never questions actions that contradict sweeping assumptions or render them hypocritical, so it can simultaneously believe this about the wealth of Musk or Trump while being absolutely convinced that every billionaire on the zombie side is altruistic and good.

Even exposing theft becomes ‘he is a thief’ as audits illustrating a vast network of fraud and corruption become the absurd ‘he wants my social security number’ all while selectively forgetting what the audit has revealed about the zombie side of politics. Or, indeed, forgetting that Musk was one of the founders of PayPal or that a little while ago a Democrat administration had to admit that it allowed the Chinese Communist Party to access all of the information that suddenly must not fall into the hands of Elon Musk.

It doesn’t register either that supporting free speech is the opposite of Nazism, that Nazism like all totalitarian systems (including its current Globalist form) demands censorship of opposing views.

The European response to JD Vance sharing some obvious truths with them is identical to the US ‘liberal’ absurdity of Everyone is a Nazi. Indeed, Europe and Britain perhaps have been affected by the Cry Nazi tactics of the endangered Globalist even more than US politics was and is distorted by this hysterical, dramatised lack of seriousness. Absurdly 60 Minutes responded to Vance criticising the European and British war against their own citizens freedom of speech by highlighting, accidentally, how true the Vance comments were. It invited German officials onto the show to explain how offending or insulting anyone is a criminal offence in Germany that covers all media, all social media, all literature and all satire. German definition of ‘misinformation’ which is criminal also includes all criticism likely to embarrass German authorities or, in a typically Teutonic piece of chilling circular logic, likely to reduce respect for German democratic (in name only) institutions. By being so delighted with this horrifying level of censorship dystopia, 60 Minutes manifested precisely the problem with Globalist zombie thinking everywhere.

The zombie does not think enough to notice his own absurdity. If the received zombie opinion is that actual democracy enables Nazism then real democracy must be denied-exactly like it was denied by ACTUAL Nazis and by all other totalitarians. At no point does the self awareness of a thinking human being, or real understanding of what any of the key terms actually mean, intrude on the zombie’s programmed responses.

No other opinion, increasingly, or vote, or attitude, is allowed to exist within Globalist ruled nations, a uniformity broken in the US only by the happy good fortune of that nation possessing a few sensible individuals with sufficient private power to challenge the insane consensus of the rest of the financial and political elite. Europe of course has not had a Musk or a Trump and so still suffers under the kind of Democracy that denies democracy. Any dissent is ‘Nazism’ and any suppression of that dissent, no matter how totalitarian, is ‘Democracy’. The European elite, like their US counterparts outside the MAGA tent of common sense, has got itself to the absurd point of insisting that a permanent administrative and bureaucratic class banning rival opinions and non-compliant political parties, or cancelling elections or imprisoning people for thought crimes, is responsible democracy. Vance gave a blunt and accurate assessment of what this all represents:

The European elite, busy cancelling an election in Romania because they don’t like who would win and preparing plans to ban the only party in Germany with a common sense policy on immigration, are part of a zombie network of corruption, graft and unwanted policy platforms pushed by unwanted parties and unelected NGOs which spans the entire western world and has parasitised most of its institutions. Naturally the accuracy of Vance criticisms offended them, with the German Defence Minister hilariously explaining, again with zero sense of humour and zero self awareness, that Vance’s actually polite honesty in the Munich Security Conference speech was “unacceptable”.

The zombie mind cannot recognise when zombie points contradict themselves. To do so requires thought, and there is no thought in Globalism at all. It’s a set of views that must be accepted without thought and without dissent, wholesale. Every individual must be a blind purchaser accepting the whole package. Those who have already done this don’t understand why anyone would laugh at them saying that a speech warning that free speech is being denied is unacceptable. The way they have proven the point entirely escapes them because they never exist outside the accepted framework of ‘respectable thought’ in the first place.

The British part in all this is equally if not more unedifying than the European one. Keir Starmer has repeatedly described anyone who criticises him or opposes open borders or who, for instance, doesn’t like young girls being gang raped, as Far Right. Vance cited examples of British thought policing and tyranny, usually excused just like European and US crimes of Globalism as ‘defending democracy from Nazism’. Russian commentators have accurately pointed out that the dictator Putin imprisons about 8 times fewer people for offending the government than Britain does (around 400 people compared to over 3,000).

Zombie thinking always manifests as zombie authoritative actions. It takes a special kind of not thinking to arrest people for thinking differently, after all.

As if determined to outdo their European counterparts in the zombie lack of thinking stakes, the US media swiftly responded again to these disagreements between Vancian good sense and Globalist authoritarianism. US media, just like zombie talking heads defending vast fraud or zombie judges refusing to accept that a President sets executive policy rather than them, doubled down on the whole ‘the threat of Nazism from people who aren’t Nazis means we must behave like Nazis against them’ circular logic merry go round.

Margaret Brennan got caught, again, in a zombie non-thinking loop by attempting to argue to Marco Rubio that the cause of Nazism was free speech, a point of such stunning stupidity that you can see Rubio almost take a pause to fully appreciate just how idiotic it is.

CBS News online also found it hard to contain their raging hard on when discussing the possibility of European authorities banning X because Elon Musk has opinions:

German totalitarian efficiency and censorship. That’s what we need to fight Nazism! Hey wait a minute…..

Whether it’s the Democrat response to the election, or the Globalist response to Populism, whether it’s European arrogance or British class war against white people outside of Westminster, what we see is the zombie conscience at work, where conscience is not individual but collective, and where thinking is not just deferred to the State, but criminalised if it questions the State.

This is what the existence of Trump, Musk and a few others is saving America from, and by god they are fortunate that it is so.