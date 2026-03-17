We are told that the Iranians have blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. We are told too that the US is losing.

Both of these points are bullshit. The Iranians don’t really have a blockade. There is no physical barrier of ships. They don’t have a bigger fleet than the US. And they aren’t blocking all shipping. They are letting Indian and Russian ships through, and negotiating to let Chinese ones through.

What they do have are drones, remaining light fast craft to get on the water, and people able to drop mines in the water. That’s all, but it is enough to cause an embarassment.

And that’s because of military spending and naval preparedness errors going back decades.

Let’s look at the UK, which at least has been honest, I suppose, in saying we have no capacity to help:

“As of March 2026, the Royal Navy operates a mix of manned and autonomous mine countermeasure systems, but does not have any dedicated manned minesweepers in active service.

The Hunt-class mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs), previously the backbone of the UK’s minesweeping fleet, are being phased out. While eight Hunt-class ships were originally commissioned between 1980 and 1989, only six remain in service (HMS Ledbury, Cattistock, Brocklesby, Middleton, Chiddingfold, and Hurworth). However, HMS Middleton was withdrawn from service just a week prior to this date, reducing the active fleet.

The Royal Navy is transitioning to autonomous systems as part of its modernization strategy. Three SWEEP autonomous minehunter systems have been delivered and are operational. These systems consist of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and underwater vehicles, capable of detecting and neutralizing sea mines without putting sailors at risk.

Additionally, the Royal Navy is developing and deploying other unmanned systems such as SeaCat, MMCM, and the Wilton system, which integrate with crewed and uncrewed platforms. These capabilities are now central to the UK’s mine warfare strategy, replacing traditional manned minesweepers.

In summary, the UK currently has no active manned minesweepers, but is rapidly expanding its autonomous minehunting fleet to maintain maritime security.”

The western world has been run by absolute fucking retards for a long time.

The UK has NO manned minesweepers.

Who thought it was a good idea to decommission all of them?

Who thought it was a wise idea to go to entirely unmanned when that has severe limitations?

Who thought it was a good idea to decommission the manned minesweepers BEFORE the unmanned tech is fully operational?

Similarly Germany only has craft adapted for Baltic waters. The idea that they might ever need craft adapted for other seas and operations elsewhere apparently never occurred to them.

The US has wooden hulled converted craft that are vulnerable to drone attacks as its minesweepers. And it doesn’t have very many of them. That’s why the sudden request for help has come.

Even IF European ‘allies’ were willing to help the US keep shipping in the Strait of Hormuz flowing, which they aren’t, most of them couldn’t actually provide help.

This, meanwhile, is apparently the truly pathetic US situation:

“As of March 2026, the U.S. Navy has four active Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships (MCMs) in service, all forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. These are the last remaining purpose-built minesweepers in the fleet.

The Navy previously decommissioned its four Avenger-class minesweepers stationed in Bahrain in 2025, replacing them with three Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS)—USS Canberra, USS Santa Barbara, and USS Tulsa—equipped with a mine countermeasures mission package. These LCS vessels are not purpose-built minesweepers but are adapted to conduct mine-hunting and mine-neutralization operations using unmanned systems.

Thus, while the U.S. Navy has four dedicated minesweepers, it relies on three modified LCS vessels for mine countermeasures in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions. The Avenger-class ships are scheduled for retirement by 2027, and the Navy is developing a new MCM-X platform to replace them.”

I hope this summary is false, I really do. If it isn’t, then….what the hell were they thinking?

The US Naval budget for 2026 totals $292.2 billion, representing an 11.1% increase from FY 2025, with $248.9 billion in base (discretionary) funds and $43.3 billion in mandatory (reconciliation) funds.

But it’s only got a handful of craft for dealing with mines.

What fucking retards thought the US Navy would never have to deal with mines?

This isn’t Trump incompetence. This is naval policy incompetence stretching back DECADES.

And it’s not just the US and UK.

Really no western force was properly prepared for guys in small fast craft deploying mines and drones. Imagine the level of complacency that represents.

France and FINLAND are the only two western navies with anywhere near a reasonable amount of minesweepers. Even there, the French vessels are 40 years old. It’s not so much that the French were wise enough to maintain and keep updating that capacity, recognising its necessity, it’s that they hadn’t got around to scrapping it as fast as others.

The Global Firepower Index, a military site listing the strengths of respective national armed forces, shows Russia and China as the strongest nations in terms of Mine Warfare Fleet Strength. It places France and Finland 4th and 5th, Japan 6th and Germany 10th. The UK comes in at 16th. All of the respective numbers involved are low in terms of the number of craft dedicated to this purpose.

But France and FINLAND?

HOW is that fucking possible?

Iran has deployed just 12 mines. TWELVE. And that’s a problem.

How is THAT fucking possible?

The US military budget is 3 times larger than the Chinese military budget.

But the Chinese shipbuilding capacity is 230 TIMES greater than current US shipbuilding capacity. One Chinese shipbuilding site has greater capacity than the entire US.

That disparity was built on 30-40 years of offshoring US industry and western industry to China.

Which was accompanied by 30-40 years, even in the US and even with the gigantic US military budget, of reducing western fleets.

The US has a few hundred fewer ships than it had under Reagan.

The Chinese are adding ships equivalent to the entire French fleet (one of the largest western ones other than the US) every 9 years.

The US Navy has up to 300 active service Admirals. Apparently it doesn’t have one Admiral who was capable of noticing that minesweepers might be needed at some point.

Christ knows how many military strategists are on good salaries at the Pentagon.

And nobody said ‘hey guys, do you think someone at some point might put mines in the fucking water?’.

The US has total air power over Iran. The Iranian air force is completely destroyed.

It’s hit more than 5,000 targets. There’s been just ONE major error, hitting a school. While this attracts all the outraged reponse, one error in 5,000 is actually a fucking good ratio especially when Iran embeds as much of its infrastructure as it can in locations that will cause civilian casualties.

Iranian missile fire is way down, as most of its capacity there has been destroyed.

DataRepublican gives a superb summary of the situation. Conventional airforce and navy destroyed. In terms of crippling the regime in conventional warfare, it’s already done.

But the mines issue is a huge fail, and it goes back long before this conflict. Decommissioning decisions made under prior administrations, similar to those in other western nations. Trump is getting shipbuilding going again with the largest increase in years coming this year. But it can’t wipe out decades of stupidity.

It’s like everyone got excited by pressing a button for drone strikes and totally forgot that mines exist.

Mines were boring, I guess. We will just get around to developing an unmanned response to those too. Should be fine. When are we are going to need those old fashioned ships anyway?

This goes back to the Peace Dividend absurdity as much as it goes back to neocon failed wars. Western nations spent their money on diversity initiatives and welfare at home and blowing shit up from the air and regime changes by coup abroad and in between those two things forgot entirely that you have to maintain the capacity of a navy to actually remove floating explosives in their way.

The Peace Dividend concept at the and of the Cold War, combined with welcoming China into the world economy and outsourcing western industry to China, are the true source of current failures. These were dumber political choices, even more obviously stupid choices, than any unnecessary wars entered into in the same period of the last 30-40 years.

I should add that I think the Trump administration will find a solution to the Hormuz ‘blockade’ faster than anyone else believes they will. I can be laughed at that for that later if I’m wrong. But it will be a patchwork solution for a problem exposed which should have been a very obvious issue for military planners for decades prior to this situation.