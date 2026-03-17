Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
1h

Am I missing something or isn't it possible to explode those 12 mines, just by flying explosive drones into them. The usual policy for dealing with mines at sea has been to explode them. Maybe I'm too much last century.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
1h

It appears to me that the entire western leadership in politics (before Donald Trump) and in the military suffer from the fashionable fake disorder of ADHD whilst the Chinese and Russians calmly watch the west commit suicide. Bringing China to the WTO gave the greedy speculators in the west their golden opportunity to betray their working class jobs for profit in low-wage China and call it a benefit of globalisation. The U.S. spending on the military is, as you say, double that of China but U.S. production costs are much higher which gives China with its suppressed low-wage society the advantage of greater production for less expenditure.

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