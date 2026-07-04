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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
21m

"It us in the spirit of a rapist that Mamdani declares a love of America."

Powerful truth.

So many before have come to our land of opportunity to build better lives within it, not tear it down.

So it can be done. What is different?

Not the immigrant, there are many who love America, it's the education system that has bred a whole generation that is susceptible to the victim mentality.

Thankfully these types gravitate towards the blue cities and thus will eventually be disillusioned.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
11m

None of them ever want to live in a country that espouses their"so called" beliefs. And no one ever questions them on that. Bernie and Tim Walz visit Communist countries multiple times in their lives but refuse to leave. Because they want everyone else to give up their possessions, their money and their freedom. They know what's good for you, but have no intention of living a socialist/ Communist life style themselves. Bernie is very open about the definition of rich.... Anyone with one dollar more than he has. Their followers just can't see the hypocrisy.

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