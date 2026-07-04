Above: for those of you who can stomach it, the full rancid hypocrisy fest. The message? I’m at Washington’s desk. I’m Mayor of New York. We are Americans, and you aren’t.

“It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it”.

These are the words of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, replying to those who say ‘if you don’t love the USA, then leave it’.

Mamdani’s answer is, of course, being shared and salivated over by leftists everywhere. The poisonous dwarf Robert Reich was particularly impressed, but I expect to see British commentators soon sharing Mamdani’s address with reverential glee.

They are very good at worshipping themselves, often in ways that make politics seem like the most sordid branch of onanism.

But what is this address, that they will fawn over and repeat? What is its core, its essence, the truth about it that none of them will say?

It is the pleasure of the conqueror and the smile of the successful Revolutionary.

“America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit. How small they are. How weak, how unoriginal”.

The irony of this kind of statement of course is that those voicing it are describing, not existing US citizens or white America or ‘Christian Nationalism’ or anything the Trump administration actually thinks or says. They are describing themselves.

The whole point of everything Mamdani does is to delegitimise, slander and demonise white Americans who do not, by his self-fetishising racism, possess “the right shade of skin”. We reject him because, yes, he is foreign….ideologically foreign. We reject him because he’s an Islamist and a borderline jihadi (certainly a close associate and admirer of actual terrorists) and because, on top of that, he’s a Communist.

Is it racist to ask someone like Mamdani to be grateful for being in America? Hardly. He could never have the same opportunities in any other nation…..and EVERY nation deserves respect and gratitude from those it allows to permanently settle. Asking for that isn’t ’small’ or ‘weak’.

Putting ungrateful bastards like Mamdani into power definitely is, though.

250 years and here we are. An immigrant who has never ever shown any love of or respect towards the country he has entered and which has given him success. Lecturing actual Americans on what patriotism is.

America deserves so much better than that. New York deserves better than that.

The absolute worst thing about the 250th anniversary of the USA is seeing Communists and Islamic conquerors who hate the USA with every fibre of their shrivelled hearts lecturing everyone on what patriotism is and why they represent the ‘real America’.

It is exactly the same as the moral inversion we get on this in the UK.

Hateful, ungrateful, embittered, racist immigrants who despise white people tell us from positions of office they should never have been allowed to hold that they are more American or more British or more French or more Canadian (it works the same in every white majority nation) than us, the descendants of the founders and creators of that nation.

They came, they ruined, they conquered….and then they smugly told us we are not welcome in our own home.

To see worms like Robert Reich and Zohran Mamdani or even Bruce Springsteen telling America what patriotism is, is sickening.

It’s sickening from immigrants of any kind who hate everything the nation they have invaded was and is. It’s equally sickening from white leftists who have never had a single patriotic feeling or thought in their entire spoilt and parasitic lives.

A communist’s thoughts on patriotism are worth the same as a rapist’s declarations of love. It is in the spirit of a rapist that Mamdani declares a love of America.

And the irony of course is that they are doing today what they claim white populations did in the past. Only none of them landed in a swamp or a wilderness and built something out of nothing. All of them landed in a mature, developed and successful nation, latched onto its success, and then made a lifelong career out of destroying everything that they found. The most brutal conquistadores had a no less savage attitude towards those they encountered in the New World than people like Mamdani have towards existing Americans they encounter in places like New York.

The Mayor of that city is quite literally close personal friends with Islamic terrorists who have bombed it.

But a Mamdani doesn’t need a bomb to spread terror and to seize territory. He just needs 70% of the population of New York to have been born somewhere else.

It’s this that means he doesn’t need to fight to seize power. They can get it by talking horseshit to other invaders and to gullible retards trained at university to hate themselves (or rather, hate those who share their innate characteristics, while loving themselves for doing so).

250 years of working, striving, building, surviving, enduring, opening up wilderness, getting through natural disasters, crossing mountain ranges, founding cities, surviving wars, dropping the flag and picking it up again, fighting, dying, believing…..to get to a quarter of a millennium of nationhood and then having it defined by a Jew hating, terrorist loving, full on Communist-Islamist creep.

The ghosts of heroes lament this scene.

I’d even have more respect for them if they were honest in their pathological hatred of the nations they are destroying. But to have every kick, every punch, every lie, every slander, every moment of hate-filled abuse treated as hope, and progress, and ‘patriotism’…..that makes it worse.

There isn’t a leftist alive anywhere on Earth who knows what patriotism is. These people look at 250 years and see nothing that they like. They give nothing but hate and lies and ingratitude.

We should make them leave.