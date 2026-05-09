Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Mick Bolton's avatar
Mick Bolton
3hEdited

My son has a Uni Degree in History … He knows nothing of our British history and heritage. He asked me how I knew so much about history in general and Mediaeval and Modern British history in particular as I left school aged 15 with nothing … I answered: ‘‘I can read’’

Excellent as always Daniel.

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Jeanette McHardy's avatar
Jeanette McHardy
4h

Excellent article. Thank you

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1 reply by Jupplandia
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